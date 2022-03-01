Tony Award-winning production company Seaview (Slave Play), Academy Award-nominated producer Lynette Howell Taylor's 51 Entertainment (A Star is Born), Olivier Award-winning Glass Half Full Productions (Betrayal), and Tony Award-winning entertainment company Level Forward (What the Constitution Means to Me), just announced the world premiere of Selina Fillinger's new play POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive. A 2019 selection for The Kilroys' List, this modern farce will stake its flag on Broadway this spring at the iconic Shubert Theatre (225 West 44th Street). POTUS marks the Broadway debut of 28-year-old playwright Selina Fillinger (Something Clean), in a production directed by five-time Tony Award winner Susan Stroman (The Producers, The Scottsboro Boys).

One four-letter word is about to rock 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. When the President unwittingly spins a PR nightmare into a global crisis, the seven brilliant and beleaguered women he relies upon most risk life, liberty, and the pursuit of sanity to keep the commander-in-chief out of trouble. POTUS features an all-star cast of women, including Tony Award nominee Lilli Cooper (Tootsie, "The Good Fight") as Chris; Screen Actors Guild Award winner Lea DeLaria ("Orange is the New Black," The Rocky Horror Show) as Bernadette; "SNL" comedy legend Rachel Dratch ("Saturday Night Live," Wine Country) in her Broadway debut as Stephanie; Emmy Award winner Julianne Hough (Footloose, Safe Haven, "Dancing with the Stars") in her Broadway debut as Dusty; actress and comedian Suzy Nakamura ("Dr. Ken", Horrible Bosses 2, "Avenue 5") in her Broadway debut as Jean, Tony Award winner Julie White (The Little Dog Laughed, "Nurse Jackie," Transformers) as Harriet; and Grammy, Emmy & Tony Award nominee Vanessa Williams (Into the Woods, "Ugly Betty", "Desperate Housewives") as Margaret. The cast also includes Anita Abdinezhad (Persian Pod), Gisela Chípe ("Manifest"), Jennifer Fouché (Chicken & Biscuits), and Lisa Helmi Johanson (Avenue Q) as standbys.

Broadway's uproarious new comedy about the women in charge of the man in charge of the free world, POTUS begins previews at the Shubert Theatre on Thursday, April 14, 2022, with an official Opening Night of Monday, May 9, 2022, for a limited engagement through Sunday, August 14, 2022.

Director Susan Stroman stated, "I could not be more excited to be headed to the Shubert Theatre this spring with Selina Fillinger and POTUS. Selina's wickedly funny satire questions how complicit we really are in the woes of the world - and what would happen if we simply stood back instead of continuing to empower the leaders who got us to where we are in the first place. Truly, it's an honor to work with her and this incredible cast of women. I am thrilled this comedy is part of Broadway's return-we all need to experience a good laugh right now."

"Growing up in Oregon, long before I could fathom working on Broadway, all I wanted was to glimpse it," says playwright Selina Fillinger. "To be premiering my play at the Shubert, with this extraordinary cast and the legendary director, Susan Stroman, is quite literally the stuff of dreams. I hope the show offers joy, folly, and the strength to keep fighting at a time when the world needs all three."

POTUS will feature Scenic Design by Tony Award winner Beowulf Boritt (Act One, Come from Away), Costume Design by Tony Award winner Linda Cho (Grand Horizons, Anastasia), Lighting Design by Sonoyo Nishikawa (Once Upon a One More Time, Prince of Broadway On Tour), and Sound Design by Tony Award winner Jessica Paz (Hadestown, Dear Evan Hansen), Hair and Wig Design by Cookie Jordan (Slave Play, Trouble In Mind). Intimacy and Fight Direction is by Rocio Mendez (Merry Wives of Windsor, Romeo y Julieta at The Public Theater), Casting is by Artios Award winner Taylor Williams (What the Constitution Means to Me, Slave Play), Production Stage Management is by Johnny Milani (Kinky Boots, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), and General Management is by Foresight Theatrical (The Phantom of the Opera, Moulin Rouge!). The producing team also includes Salman Al-Rashid, Sony Music Masterworks, Mark Gordon Pictures, Imagine Equal Entertainment, Jonathan Demar, Luke Katler, Thomas Laub, and David J. Lynch.

Lead Producer Level Forward will also be serving as Impact Producer for the play and will announce key partnerships in the coming weeks with organizations that support women running for office and voter registration.

BIOGRAPHIES

Selina Fillinger (Playwright) is an LA-based writer and performer. Original plays include Something Clean; Faceless; and Armor Plays: Cinched/Strapped. Upcoming work includes The Collapse, and the Broadway debut of her farce, Potus: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying To Keep Him Alive. Her plays have been developed at Roundabout Theatre, Manhattan Theatre Club, McCarter Theatre, Williamstown Theatre Festival, Old Globe Theatre, Alley Theatre, St. Louis Repertory Theatre, and Northlight Theatre. She's currently commissioned at South Coast Repertory, Roundabout, and Williamstown. She was a Hawthornden Fellow and a resident of McCarter's Sallie B. Goodman Artist's Retreat; Something Clean is the recipient of the 2019 Laurents/Hatcher Award and Cinched/Strapped received the 2019 Williamstown Theatre Festival's L. Arnold Weissberger New Play Award. POTUS was on the 2019 Kilroys List. Selina currently writes for the third season of Apple TV's "The Morning Show", and is developing a feature for Chernin/Netflix.

Susan Stroman (Director) A five-time Tony Award-winning director and choreographer, her work has been honored with Olivier, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, Lucille Lortel, and a record five Astaire Awards. She directed and choreographed the Tony Award-winning Best Musicals Contact, and The Producers, winner of a record-making 12 Tony Awards. She directed and choreographed the critically acclaimed musical The Scottsboro Boys on Broadway and the West End, where it was honored with the Evening Standard Award. Additional Broadway credits include Show Boat, Oklahoma!, Bullets Over Broadway, Big Fish, Young Frankenstein, Thou Shalt Not, The Music Man, The Frogs, Steel Pier, and Crazy for You. Off-Broadway credits include The Beast in the Jungle, Dot, Flora the Red Menace, And the World Goes 'Round, Happiness, and The Last Two People on Earth: An Apocalyptic Vaudeville. She directed and choreographed the Ahrens/Flaherty's Broadway bound Little Dancer. For the Metropolitan Opera, she directed and choreographed The Merry Widow and has created ballets for New York City Ballet, Martha Graham, and Pacific Northwest Ballet. She directed and choreographed The Producers: The Movie Musical, nominated for four Golden Globes, and received the American Choreography Award for her work in the film Center Stage. She is an Associate Director for Lincoln Center Theater and a member of the Board of Directors for the Ronald O. Perelman Center for the Performing Arts located at the World Trade Center. She also serves on the Executive Board of the Society of Directors and Choreographers. She is the recipient of the George Abbott Award for Lifetime Achievement in the American Theater and an inductee of the Theater Hall of Fame in New York City.

Lilli Cooper (Chris) Broadway: Tootsie (Julie) TONY Nomination, Spongebob Squarepants (Sandy), Wicked (Elphaba), Spring Awakening (original cast). Theater favorites: Mack & Mabel (Encores), Tick, Tick...Boom! (Keen Company), Sundown, Yellow Moon (WP Theater), The Wildness (Ars Nova), Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812 (American Repertory Theater), The Threepenny Opera (Atlantic Theater). Television: "Fraggle Rock:Back To The Rock", "NCIS New Orleans", "Dynasty", "Bull", "Instinct", "Elementary", "The Code", and "The Good Fight". LaGuardia Arts High School, Vassar alum. And most gratefully, Bodie's Mom. lillicooper.com @lilcoopz

Lea DeLaria (Bernadette) is an Emmy Award Winning actress currently appearing as 'Professor Mendelson' in Apple TV's Physical, 'Queenie' in HULU's Reprisal, Netflix's "Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness," as 'Molly Yarnchopper' in the Netflix and DreamWorks animated series Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts, in Wes Hurley's movie memoir Potato Dreams of America, and in Tom Gustafson's upcoming feature film Glitter & Doom. Additional TV credits include Netflix's "Orange is the New Black" (3 SAG Award Wins), Showtime's "Shameless", "Californication", Comedy Central's "Broad City", IFC's "Baroness Von Sketch", MTV's "Awkward", and Cartoon Network's "Clarence". Selected film credits include the voice of 'Miss Fritter' in Pixar's Cars 3, Support The Girls, First Wives Club, Dear Dumb Diary, and Edge of Seventeen. She appeared on Broadway as Eddie/Dr. Scott in The Rocky Horror Show, and as Hildy in The Public Theatre's On the Town (Obie, Theatre World, Drama Desk Awards), and too many Off Broadway plays to mention. Lea has five records on the Warner Jazz and Classics label; her sixth, House of David, was released in 2015. @realleadelaria www.leadelaria.com

Rachel Dratch (Stephanie) is perhaps best known for her 7 years on "Saturday Night Live", where she created many memorable characters including "Debbie Downer." Other television credits include her recurring role on "King of Queens" where she played opposite Patton Oswalt as his girlfriend, Denise, and various roles on "30 Rock." She has lent her voice to many successful animated series including Fox's "Bob's Burgers," the Warner Bros' "Harley Quinn" and "Tenn Titans Go!" On the feature side, Rachel has appeared in Adam Sandler films such as Just Go With It and Click. More recently, Rachel has starred in Netflix's Wine Country along with Amy Poehler, Maya Rudolph, Tina Fey, Anna Gasteyer, and Paula Pell. She was also featured as corrupt parole officer "Paula" in season 10 of Showtime's hit dramedy "Shameless" and as "Linda Shuck" on "The Good Fight". In 2021, Rachel collaborated with former SNL co-star Ana Gasteyer to write and star in their parody of a Hallmark Christmas movie through Viacom/CBS, A Clüsterfünke Christmas. Kicking off 2022, Rachel can be seen in I Love My Dad, premiering at this year's SXSW festival.

Julianne Hough (Dusty) Emmy Award-winner, Producer, Entertainer, and Entrepreneur Julianne Hough is known to audiences around the world for her success in the worlds of film, television and music. She became a household name as a two-time professional champion on ABC's top-rated Dancing with the Stars. She later joined DWTS as a judge as well as NBC's America's Got Talent as a judge while paving her way as an award-winning recording artist and accomplished actress in television and film. Her acting credits include Safe Haven opposite Josh Duhamel, Diablo Cody's Paradise with Russell Brand and Octavia Spencer, Rock of Ages with Tom Cruise, and Netflix's original Dolly Parton anthology series Jolene. Julianne is the founder of Canary House Productions, which aims to provide inspiring and diverse content that dynamically impact lives through stories of transformation, self-discovery and identity. Her self-titled debut album, released by Universal Music Group Nashville in 2008, hit the Billboard Country charts at #1 and entered the Billboard 200 at #3, marking the highest debut for a country artist since 2006. She recently launched KINRGY, a judgment free dance platform and movement experience inspired by the elements, which she led in sold-out engagements across the country as part of Oprah's 2020 Vision tour. In 2021, Julianne launched Fresh Vine Wines alongside friend Nina Dobrev, an exclusive collection of premium low-carb, low-calorie, gluten-free, Keto, and vegan-friendly wines available nationwide.

a??a??a??a??Suzy Nakamura (Jean) can currently be seen as 'Iris Kimura', opposite Hugh Laurie and Josh Gad, in the HBO comedy series "Avenue 5" from creator Armando Iannucci ("Veep"), returning soon for a second season. Most recently, Suzy starred in the recurring role 'Irene Abe' on the fourth season of the FX crime drama "Snowfall" from creator John Singleton. She will soon reprise the recurring role of 'Karen' in the third season of the Netflix dark comedy "Dead to Me", opposite Christina Applegate. Born and raised in Chicago, Suzy began her career in the touring company of The Second City and later opened the first two shows at The Second City Detroit. After moving to Los Angeles, she began guest starring on television, landing recurring roles on "The West Wing" and "Curb Your Enthusiasm." Additional TV credits include "Go On" opposite Matthew Perry, "Help Me Help You" with Ted Danson, and most recently the ABC network comedy "Dr. Ken" opposite Ken Jeong, as well as "The Goldbergs", "Blackish", "Veep", "Modern Family", "Tacoma FD," "Men of a Certain Age," "Station 19", "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia", "How I Met Your Mother", "Castle, "Grey's Anatomy", and "Bones" among others. She has voiced many characters on projects such as the HBO Max animated sitcom "Close Enough," the Netflix adult animated comedy "Inside Job," and Fox's "Bob's Burgers." Film credits include Horrible Bosses 2 opposite Chris Pine, and the notable independents Strawberry Fields (Venice Int'l FF, Fukuoka Asian FF), Treasure Island (Sundance, Special Jury Prize), American Zombie (Slamdance, SXSW) Mike Figgis' Timecode with Salma Hayek and Leslie Mann, Harmony and Me opposite Kevin Corrigan (NDNF, Sundance Annenberg Grant), and Afternoon Delight (Sundance) for director Jill Soloway. In her spare time, Suzy volunteers with Food on Foot, an organization dedicated to providing the unhoused of L.A. with nutritious meals, clothing, and assistance in the transition to employment and housing.

Julie White (Harriet) is an acclaimed actress of stage & screen. On Broadway, she won the Tony Award for Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Play for her role in The Little Dog Laughed; was nominated for a Tony, Drama Desk, and Drama League Award for her role in Joe Mantello's production of Airline Highway; received a Tony-nomination for her performance in Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus opposite Nathan Lane; and has also starred in A Doll's House 2 with Stephen Henderson and Jane Houdyshell; the revival of Sylvia opposite Matthew Broderick and Annaleigh Ashford; Vanya, Sonia, Masha and Spike, and The Heidi Chronicles. Off-Broadway credits include The Roundabout Theatre Company's The Understudy and Fiction; The Public Theatre's Twelfth Night; and Playwrights Horizon's Bad Dates, to name some favorites. For her stage work, she has won an Obie Award, The Elliot Norton Award, the Ovation Award and has been nominated multiple times for Outer Critics Circle, Drama Desk, and Drama League Awards. On Television, Julie will soon be seen opposite Pete Holmes in the new CBS comedy "How We Roll", in addition to appearances in two upcoming Apple TV + projects: "Roar", amongst an all-star cast including Nicole Kidman and Cynthia Erivo; and "WeCrashed" opposite Anne Hathaway. Other notable TV roles include starring opposite Kiefer Sutherland and Anthony Edwards on the final season of "Designated Survivor"; the critically acclaimed limited series "Mrs. America" alongside Cate Blanchett and Sarah Paulson; a recurring arc on the CBS series "NCIS: Hawaii"; appearing as Antoinette, the AA sponsor of "Nurse Jackie" on Showtime; the Amazon series "Alpha House" starring opposite John Goodman; NBC's "Go On" opposite Matthew Perry, for which she won the Gracie Award; Mitzi Dalton Huntley in Alan Ball's "Six Feet Under"; Nadine Swoboda on ABC's "Grace Under Fire"; Dr. Anne Morella on "Law & Order: SVU"; and comedy appearances on cult favorites "You're The Worst" and "Man Seeking Woman". On Film, Julie appeared in Lincoln, directed by Steven Spielberg, opposite Daniel Day Lewis and Sally Field; and has been a staple on the indie scene in such festival films as Breaking Upwards, Hello I Must Be Going, Morning, My Idiot Brother, and Life Partners. Additional studio features include the massively successful Transformers franchise, Michael Clayton opposite George Clooney, The Astronaut Farmer with Billy Bob Thornton, and the animated film Monsters and Aliens.

Vanessa Williams (Margaret) is one of the most respected and multi-faceted performers in the entertainment industry. Her critically acclaimed work in film, television, recordings and the Broadway stage have earned her 4 Emmy nominations, 11 Grammy nominations, a Tony nomination,a??3 SAG award nominations, 7 NAACP Image Awards, and 3 Satellite Awards. Vanessa's Broadway credits include co-starring with Cicely Tyson in The Trip to Bountiful, After Midnight, and a special limited engagement in Hey, Look Me Over at New York City Center. She also recently starred in the revival of City of Angels on The West End in London. Her platinum singlea??"Colors of the Wind,"a??from Disney'sa??Pocahontas, won the Oscar, Grammy, and Golden Globe for Best Original Song. One of the world's most accomplished concert artists, she has appeared regularly with the most prestigious symphony orchestras in the world, including the National Symphony Orchestra at The Kennedy Center. Vanessa achieved a career pinnacle with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and her autobiography, You Have No Idea, co-written with her mother Helen Williams, was a New York Times Bestseller. Vanessa is a strong advocate for equal rights and was honored with the Human Rights Campaign "Ally for Equality" Award for her humanitarian contributions. She has also embraced and supporting such organizations as Black Theatre United, The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation, Special Olympics, Broadway Cares-Equity Fights AIDS and several others.