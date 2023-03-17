Wake Up With BWW 3/17: PARADE Opening Night Coverage, ROOM Postponed, and More!

Click Here for More on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

First, we're wishing a happy first preview to Peter Pan Goes Wrong, which begins tonight!

Parade officially opened on Broadway last night! BroadwayWorld was there to bring you all of the coverage, including video from the red carpet, curtain call, and more! Plus, find out what the critics are saying in our review roundup.

It was also announced yesterday that the Broadway production of Room has been postponed indefinitely. The production was set to begin previews in just a few weeks, but will not go on as planned 'due to a shortfall in capitalization and following the withdrawal of a Lead Producer.'

Plus, the final musical by legendary composer Stephen Sondheim, Here We Are, will soon make it to an NYC stage. Learn more about when, where, and who below!

Review Roundup: PARADE Opens On Broadway Starring Ben Platt, Micaela Diamond & More

by Review Roundups

The new Broadway production of Parade starring Tony Award winner Ben Platt and Micaela Diamond, directed by two-time Tony nominee Michael Arden, opens tonight on Broadway at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre. Read reviews for the production!. (more...)

Video: On the Red Carpet for Opening Night of PARADE

by Red Carpet

The new Broadway production of Parade starring Tony Award winner Ben Platt and Micaela Diamond, directed by two-time Tony nominee Michael Arden, opened on March 16, at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre. (more...)

Video: Jason Robert Brown Addresses The Crowd As PARADE Takes Its Opening Night Bows

As part of the opening night celebration, the show's Tony Award-winning composer, Jason Robert Brown took to the stage to address the crowd. See full video of his remarks here. (more...)

Broadway Production of ROOM Has Been Postponed Indefinitely

by Stephi Wild

The previously announced Broadway production of ROOM, which was set to begin previews in just a few weeks, has been postponed indefinitely. The reason for the postponement, according to a press release, is 'due to a shortfall in capitalization and following the withdrawal of a Lead Producer.'. (more...)

Final Sondheim Musical, HERE WE ARE, Will Get World Premiere This Fall

by Nicole Rosky

The final musical by legendary composer Stephen Sondheim, Here We Are, will soon make it to an NYC stage. Check out all of the details on who, where, and when!. (more...)

THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA to Present Special Charity Performance Closing Week

by Chloe Rabinowitz

A special Charity Performance will take place on Friday, April 14 of Andrew Lloyd Webber's THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA, the iconic and record-breaking Broadway production that will end its history-making run that week. . (more...)

Andy Karl, Merritt David Janes & Jaxon James to Lead ARNOLD! DA SCHWARZENEGGER MUSICAL PARODY Reading

by Chloe Rabinowitz

A new musical, Arnold! Da Schwarzenegger Musical Parody is holding an invited reading in New York on Wednesday, March 22nd, 2023, featuring Andy Karl as Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger, Merritt David Janes as Middle Arnold, and Jaxon James as Young Arnold.. (more...)

Additional Cast Announced for GYPSY at Goodspeed Musicals Starring Judy McLane & Talia Suskauer

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Goodspeed Musicals will welcome Gypsy as its first production of its 60th anniversary season. See who is starring in the production, and learn how to purchase tickets!. (more...)

Ben Platt, Kate Berlant & More to Join Heléne Yorke in THE OTHER TWO Season Three on HBO Max

by Michael Major

Ben Platt, Edie Falco, Richard Kind, Kate Berlant, and more will join Heléne Yorke and Josh Segarra in the upcoming third season of The Other Two on HBO Max. The series also features Ann Dowd, Case Walker, Molly Shannon, Drew Tarver, Wanda Sykes, Dylan O'Brien, Lukas Gage, Kiernan Shipka, Lawrence O'Donnell, and more.. (more...)

- Peter Pan Goes Wrong begins previews tonight! Meet the cast here!

