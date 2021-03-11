Wake Up With BWW 3/11: ROCK OF AGES Reunion Concert Announced, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

1) ROCK OF AGES to Stream All-Star Reunion Concert

Broadway Producers Matthew Weaver, Scott Prisand, and Joan Grande with Diamond Dog Entertainment have announced the five-time Tony Award-nominated musical Rock of Ages will play a one-night only, bi-coastal livestream jamfest Rock of Ages: All-Star Reunion Concert on Saturday, April 24, 2021 at 8:00PM ET.. (more...)

2) VIDEO: Listen to Sara Bareilles Deliver the 'Turn Off Your Phone' Message in Japanese for WAITRESS In Japan

WAITRESS premiered yesterday, March 9, 2021, at the the Nissay Theatre in Japan- the first production of the Broadway musical to open since the global pandemic shut-down. The show's creator, Sara Bareilles, has delivered the 'turn off your phone' message in Japanese!. (more...)

3) LES MISERABLES - THE STAGED CONCERT Returns to the West End on 20 May

Performances are set to return for Les Misérables -The Staged Concert at the Sondheim Theatre, beginning 20 May 2021. The production is currently booking to 5 September 2021. . (more...)

4) VIDEO: Sam Harris Visits Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge- Watch Now!

by Backstage With Richard Ridge

Watch as Richard chats with Sam Harris, whose award-winning Off-Broadway show, "HAM: A Musical Memoir," filmed live on stage, is now available to stream on BroadwayHD.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! Today at 12pm, his special guest is Emily Skinner!

- The Met's nightly streams continue tonight at 7:30pm with Zandonai's Francesca da Rimini Starring Eva-Maria Westbroek, Marcello Giordani, Robert Brubaker, and Mark Delavan, conducted by Marco Armiliato. Production by Piero Faggioni. From March 16, 2013. Tune in here!

Learn about more online streaming events happening today, and in the future, on our streaming calendar at /streaming-schedule/.

BWW Exclusive: Brittney Johnson and Dana Steingold Now Offering Masterclasses on BroadwayWorld Stage Door

We're excited to announce that Wicked's Brittney Johnson and Beetlejuice's Dana Steingold are the next artists taking part in our Masterclass series on BroadwayWorld Stage Door!

Dana's class will take place Sunday, April 18 at 12pm ET and Brittney's class will take place the following Sunday on April 25 at 2pm ET.

There are also observation spots still available for Patti Murin's upcoming masterclass on March 21 - available here!

What we're watching: Wilson Jermaine Heredia, Constantine Maroulis and More Sing 'Seasons of Love' With Pandemic-Inspired Lyrics

A talented group of theater performers have come together virtually to perform 'Seasons of Love' with pandemic inspired lyrics, including "Five hundred twenty five thousand six hundred TikToks."

The video features Bre Jackson, Nora Schell, Jennifer Chung, Wilson Jermaine Heredia, Anthony Chatmon, Jay Donnell, Perry Young, Laura D'Andre, Charlotte Mary Wen, Phillip Brandon, Ruby Lewis, Keith Harrison Dworkin, Jahmaul Bakare, and Constantine Maroulis.

