VIDEO: Wilson Jermaine Heredia, Constantine Maroulis and More Sing 'Seasons of Love' With Pandemic-Inspired Lyrics

The video also features Ruby Lewis, Bre Jackson, Nora Schell, Jennifer Chung, Keith Harrison Dworkin and more!

Mar. 10, 2021  

A talented group of theater performers have come together virtually to perform 'Seasons of Love' with pandemic inspired lyrics, including "Five hundred twenty five thousand six hundred TikToks."

The video features Bre Jackson, Nora Schell, Jennifer Chung, Wilson Jermaine Heredia, Anthony Chatmon, Jay Donnell, Perry Young, Laura D'Andre, Charlotte Mary Wen, Phillip Brandon, Ruby Lewis, Keith Harrison Dworkin, Jahmaul Bakare, and Constantine Maroulis.

Check out the video, which benefits Broadway for Racial Justice, below!


