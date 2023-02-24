Wake Up With BWW 2/24: JoJo Joins MOULIN ROUGE!, City Center OLIVER! Casting, and More!

Click Here for More on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

Yesterday it was announced that popstar JoJo will be making her Broadway debut as Satine in Moulin Rouge! the Musical. Her performances will begin on April 11, and she will play a 14-week limited engagement through July 16, starring opposite Derek Klena who returns to the production in the role of Christian. Ashley Loren and Tony Award-winner Aaron Tveit play their final performance as Satine and Christian, respectively, on Sunday, April 9.

Plus, casting has been announced for Oliver! at New York City Center. The production will be led by Lilli Cooper as Nancy, Raúl Esparza as Fagin, Tam Mutu as Bill Sikes, Brad Oscar as Mr. Bumble, Benjamin Pajak as Oliver Twist, and Mary Testa as Widow Corney. Lionel Bart's Oliver! is set to run May 3 - 14, 2023.

We also have an exclusive first listen to the very first song released from the upcoming new Broadway musical, Shucked! Listen to the song, 'Maybe Love', which was written and performed by the show's composers Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally, below!

Keep scrolling to read more about these and other top stories!

Today's Top Stories

Joanna 'JoJo' Levesque Will Make Her Broadway Debut as Satine in MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL

by Stephi Wild

Moulin Rouge! The Musical will welcome platinum-selling singer, songwriter, and actress Joanna 'JoJo' Levesque making her Broadway debut in the role of 'Satine' beginning Tuesday, April 11.. (more...)

Lilli Cooper, Raúl Esparza, Benjamin Pajak and More Will Lead OLIVER! at New York City Center

by Stephi Wild

Casting has been announced for the New York City Center production of Oliver! Learn more about the show, and who will be leading the iconic cast here!. (more...)

SWEENEY TODD Announces Digital Lottery

by Stephi Wild

A digital lottery has been announced for the Broadway revival of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street. Learn more about the show and how to enter the lottery and win a ticket!. (more...)

BroadwayWorld Seeks Washington, DC Based Videographer

by BWW Staff

If you're a Washington, DC-based theater lover with a knack for shooting high-quality video, BroadwayWorld wants to hear from you.. (more...)

New Musical LA BAMBA! Will Tour the UK

by Stephi Wild

The UK Tour and lead creative team have been announced for the world premiere of a new musical - La Bamba!. (more...)

Exclusive: Watch Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally Perform First Song From SHUCKED, 'Maybe Love'

by BroadwayWorld TV

We have an exclusive first listen to the very first song released from the upcoming new Broadway musical, Shucked! Titled 'Maybe Love', the song is written and performed by the show's composers Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally, who collectively have earned three Grammy Awards and 18 Grammy nominations. Check out a video which features rehearsal footage of the Broadway cast!. (more...)

Disney Parks Tease Production of Shaiman & Wittman's ROGERS: THE MUSICAL

by Michael Major

Disney Parks have teased that Shaiman and Wittman's Rogers: the Musical will be adapted into a complete production for a run at Disney California Adventure Park this summer. The theme park's official Twitter account shared a video of a woman holding a program for the musical walking into the Hyperion Theatre.. (more...)

Ashley Park Joins ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING Season Three

by Michael Major

Ashley Park has joined the third season of Only Murders in the Building. Park will play the recurring character of Broadway ingenue Kimber, as the new season will be centered around a Broadway show. Park joins Meryl Streep, Jesse Williams, Paul Rudd, and Andrea Martin, plus series regulars Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez.. (more...)

Review: THE WINTER'S TALE, Shakespeare's Globe

by Debbie Gilpin

"A sad tale's best for winter." There may be moments of poignancy and outright tragedy in this late Shakespeare play, but Sean Holmes' vibrant production ensures that the audience is given more than their fair share of comedy and levity throughout. . (more...)

