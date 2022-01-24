Wake Up With BWW 1/24: James Snyder Suspended From CURSED CHILD, and More

Click Here for More Articles on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

Today's top stories include an update on James Snyder, who has been starring in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. The producers received a complaint from Diane Davis in November regarding Snyder's conduct. The producers commissioned an independent investigation by a third party, and Snyder was suspended pending the investigation's completion.

Also, yesterday, January 23, Broadway said goodbye to two productions, including Slave Play and Girl from the North Country. The latter is expected to return later this year.

James Snyder's Contract Terminated at CURSED CHILD Following Misconduct Investigation

by Team BWW

According to the production, on November 19, 2021, the producers of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child for the first time received a complaint from Diane Davis regarding the conduct of fellow cast member James Snyder. Immediately upon receiving this complaint the producers commissioned an independent investigation by a third party, and Mr. Snyder was suspended pending the investigation's completion.. (more...)

2 Broadway Shows Take Final Bow

by Team BWW

On January 23, Broadway said goodbye to two beloved productions. Slave Play concluded its limited run at the August Wilson Theatre following 9 previews and 58 regular performances; and Girl from the North Country paused performances at the Belasco Theatre following 31 previews and 117 regular performances.. (more...)

VIDEO: Stars of THE PROM's US Tour and Mexican Premiere Meet on Backstage with Richard Ridge

by Backstage With Richard Ridge

Below, watch as Richard Ridge unites the four stars of The Prom- Kaden Kearney and Kalyn West from the National tour and Brenda Santabalbina and Daiana Liparoti from the Spanish-Language premiere in Mexico.. (more...)

VIDEO: Meet TINA's Pint-Sized Powerhouse, Skye Dakota Turner

by Candace Cordelia

A new Broadway year has officially begun and BroadwayWorld is excited kick off 2022 with exclusive interviews with our brand new correspondent, Candace Cordelia. Below, watch as Candace checks in with a small (but mighty) Tina Turner- Skye Dakota Turner, who plays Young Anna Mae in Tina: The Tina Turner Musical on Broadway.. (more...)

VIDEO: Christine Baranski Discusses Starring in MAME in Unaired CBS SUNDAY MORNING Clip

by Marissa Tomeo

Christine Baranski stopped by CBS Sunday Morning today and talked with Mo Rocca about her new show on HBO, The Gilded Age, her childhood, love of the performing arts, family, and more. In this unaired clip, she talks about performing Mame at the Kennedy Center with a broken leg. Watch it below!. (more...)

VIDEO: Christine Baranski Stops By CBS Sunday Morning

by Marissa Tomeo

Actress Christine Baranski appeared on CBS Sunday Morning today, interviewed by Mo Rocca. She discusses her new show on HBO, The Gilded Age, her childhood, love of the performing arts, family, and more. Baranski is a 15-time Primetime Emmy Award nominee.. (more...)

VIDEO: Netflix Releases Behind the Scenes Footage from tick, tick...BOOM! Film

by Marissa Tomeo

Watch the thirty minute behind the scenes footage from Netflix's award-winning filmed version of Jonathan Larson's 'tick, tick...BOOM!' It includes shots from rehearsals, interviews with the cast, including star Andrew Garfield, information about the process from director Lin-Manuel Miranda, words from the producer, Julie Oh, and more.. (more...)

This Week's Call Sheet

1/26 - Skeleton Crew opens

New Releases

Music:

1/28 - From Rags to Riches: 100 Years of American Song

1/28 - Space Dogs (Original Cast Album)

1/28 - Flying Over Sunset (Original Broadway Cast Recording)

Books:

1/25 - BAM... and Then It Hit Me by Karen Brooks Hopkins

1/25 - If I Forget and Other Plays by Steven Levenson

1/27 - Revolt. She Said. Revolt Again. by Alice Birch

Broadway Birthdays

Happy Birthday shout-out to Daveed Diggs, who turns 40 today!

Tony, Grammy, and Lucille Lortel Award-winning actor, writer, rapper, and producer Daveed Diggs broke out in Broadway's Hamilton. His critically-acclaimed film Blindspotting (Lionsgate) earned him an Independent Spirit Award nomination for Best Male Lead. Diggs will next be seen in the feature Velvet Buzzsaw (Netflix), and on television in "Snowpiercer" (TNT) and "Undone" (Netflix). His previous films include Wonder (Lionsgate) and Ferdinand (Fox). His television appearances include "Bob's Burgers" (Fox), "Bojack Horseman" (Netflix), "black-ish" (ABC), "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" (Netflix), "Tour de Pharmacy" (HBO), "The Get Down" (Netflix), and "The Mayor" (ABC) which he also executive produced. Diggs is a member of the West Coast-based hip-hop trio, clipping.

