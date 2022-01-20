Wake Up With BWW 1/20: NEWSIES JR. Available For Licensing, WEST SIDE STORY Screenplay, and More!

Click Here for More Articles on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

Today's top stories include a first look at The Avett Brothers musical Swept Away, which opens tonight at Berkeley Rep.

Theatrical licensor Music Theatre International (MTI) announced that the 60-minute Broadway Junior musical Newsies JR. is now available for licensing in the U.S, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

Plus, the full screenplay has been released for the West Side Story film, and you can read it now!

GLAAD, the world's largest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) media advocacy organization, today announced the nominees for the 33rd Annual GLAAD Media Awards. Among those nominated are Company, Thoughts of a Colored Man, and more. Check out the full list of nominees below!

Read more about these and other top stories below!

MTI Releases Theatrical Rights for NEWSIES JR.

by Nicole Rosky

Theatrical licensor Music Theatre International (MTI) announced that the 60-minute Broadway Junior musical Newsies JR. is now available for licensing in the U.S, Canada, Australia and New Zealand. Based on the 1992 motion picture and the full-length 2012 Broadway musical licensed by MTI, Newsies JR. is inspired by the real-life Newsboy Strike of 1899 and features a Tony AwardÒ-winning score by Alan Menken and Jack Feldman, and a book by Tony Award winner Harvey Fierstein.. (more...)

Hugh Jackman Talks Scott Rudin, THE MUSIC MAN, and More in New Interview

by Stephi Wild

Hugh Jackman recently sat down with Vanity Fair for a new interview about The Music Man. In the interview, he chatted with Michael Riedel about Scott Rudin's departure from the production, Broadway's changing landscape, how the show has survived the pandemic, and more.. (more...)

Photos: Get A First Look At The Avett Brothers' Musical SWEPT AWAY; Opens Tonight At Berkeley Rep

by BWW Staff

BroadwayWorld has a first look at The Avett Brothers musical Swept Away, as well as a never-before seen set list of the musical numbers performed in the show. The set list is penned by Seth Avett and includes "Lord Lay Your Hand On My Shoulder," a new song he wrote specifically for the production. . (more...)

Read the Full Screenplay For WEST SIDE STORY

by Taylor Brethauer-Hamling

Just last month, director Steven Spielberg's remake of West Side Story arrived in theaters. The film features a screenplay by Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award® winner Tony Kushner and tells the classic tale of fierce rivalries and young love in 1957 New York City. Now, Deadline has gotten the full screenplay for the film, and you can read it now!. (more...)

VIDEO: Watch PBS' Complete REOPENING: THE BROADWAY REVIVAL Documentary

by Michael Major

Reopening features behind-the-scenes access to shows including 'Wicked,' 'Jagged Little Pill,' 'The Phantom of the Opera,' 'Diana,' 'Come From Away,' 'Waitress,' and more, following each production's journey as cast and crew reunite, rehearse and re-stage for their long-anticipated reopening nights.. (more...)

La Jolla Playhouse Announces Cast of BHANGIN' IT: A BANGIN' NEW MUSICAL

by Chloe Rabinowitz

La Jolla Playhouse has announced the cast for its world-premiere production of Bhangin' It: A Bangin' New Musical, book by Mike Lew (Playhouse's Tiger Style!) and Rehana Lew Mirza, music and lyrics by Sam Willmott, with additional music by Grammy Award nominee Deep Singh. . (more...)

Drew Gehling and Julia Mattison Announce Engagement

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Drew Gehling and Julia Mattison have announced their engagement on Instagram! . (more...)

THOUGHTS OF A COLORED MAN, COMPANY & More Nominated for 33rd Annual GLAAD Media Awards

by Chloe Rabinowitz

GLAAD, the world's largest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) media advocacy organization, today announced the nominees for the 33rd Annual GLAAD Media Awards. RuPaul's Drag Race Season 13 finalist Gottmik announced nominees in select GLAAD Media Awards categories live via GLAAD's TikTok channel.. (more...)

BWW Interview: Melissa Jacques On North American Premiere Of EVERYBODY'S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE

by Gil Kaan

We got a chance to chat with Melissa Jacques (who plays Jamie's mother Margaret) on her history with JAMIE, her first time working in Los Angeles and the decline of theatre etiquette.. (more...)

