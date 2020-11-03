Wake Up With BWW 11/3: The Actors Fund Gala Raises $1.1 Million, and More!

Learn more about all of today's top stories!

The Actors Fund raised $1.1 million at its first-ever Virtual Gala last night! The event honored Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker, Brian Stokes Mitchell, and more!

Andrew Lincoln (AMC's The Walking Dead) will star as Ebenezer Scrooge in this year's OLD VIC: IN CAMERA version of Jack Thorne's A Christmas Carol.

Christopher Sieber is stopping by Birdland on November 5 at 7pm ET for The Christopher Sieber Special, with help from Billy Stritch! Get a sneak peek at his concert here!

1) Armie Hammer Joins the Cast of SUNDOGS

Armie Hammer will star as 'Joe' in a Veterans Day benefit presentation of Sundogs, a new play by Howard Emanuel and directed by Heather Arnson. Sundogs will premiere on Play-PerView on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at 7:30 p.m. EST, with a video-on-demand link available for immediate purchase and viewable beginning Monday, November 9. . (more...)

2) THE WALKING DEAD's Andrew Lincoln To Star As Scrooge in Live Streamed A CHRISTMAS CAROL as Part of Old Vic: In Camera

Today, The Old Vic in London, England announced that Andrew Lincoln (AMC's The Walking Dead) will star as Ebenezer Scrooge in this year's OLD VIC: IN CAMERA version of Jack Thorne's A Christmas Carol.. (more...)

3) 18 Shows Streaming on BroadwayWorld Events This Week!

BroadwayWorld Events is bringing you incredible talent right into your home!. (more...)

4) BroadwayHD Announces November Lineup - A KILLER PARTY, WHO'S YOUR BAGHDADDY?, and More

BroadwayHD has announced their November lineup! Shows include Hedwig and the Angry Inch, A Killer Party, Who's Your Baghdaddy?, and more!. (more...)

5) VIDEO: Get a Sneak Peek of Christopher Sieber's Upcoming Concert at Birdland!

Christopher Sieber is stopping by Birdland on November 5 at 7pm ET for The Christopher Sieber Special, with help from Billy Stritch!. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- Today at 2pm and 8pm, Seth Rudetsky will continue his Stars in the House series, featuring new Broadway stars performing and answering questions! Watch live on YouTube here!

- The Met continues its Live in HD broadcast series with Gluck's Orfeo ed Euridice, tonight at 7:30pm. Watch here!

Learn about more online streaming events happening today, and in the future, on our streaming calendar at /streaming-schedule/.

BWW Exclusive: Beth Malone Sings 'On My Own' from LES MISERABLES as Part of The Seth Concert Series

Beth Malone's performance as part of The Seth Concert Series, premiered this weekend and is now available On Demand.

What we're geeking out over: The Actors Fund Raises $1.1 Million at Virtual Gala

The Actors Fund raised $1.1 million at its first-ever Virtual Gala tonight!

The evening featured appearances from Broadway luminaries including Medal of Honor recipients Tony Award-winning actor Matthew Broderick and Emmy Award-winning actor and producer Sarah Jessica Parker. The award was presented to the couple by three-time Tony Award-winning actor Nathan Lane.

Chairman of The Actors Fund Brian Stokes Mitchell was honored as well, Actors Fund Board Vice Chair, and Oscar, Emmy and Tony Award-nominated actress Annette Bening presented Stokes with the award.

Also honored were founding member and Artistic Director of Dance Theatre of Harlem Virginia Johnson, Tony Award-winning actor, Academy Award-winning producer, co-owner of the New York Football Giants and philanthropist Steve Tisch, and American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations (AFL-CIO) President Richard L. Trumka.

