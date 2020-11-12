Wake Up With BWW 11/12: HAMILTON, MEAN GIRLS, and More to Perform on Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, and More!

Read more about all of today's top stories!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

The Broadway casts of Hamilton, Mean Girls, Ain't Too Proud and Jagged Little Pill will all be featured in pre-recorded segments, which will air as a part of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Watch Keala Settle and more perform 'This Is Me' inspired by Kamala Harris, as part of the recent Divas For Democracy event!

Read more about these and other top stories below!

Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!



1) Breaking: Casts of HAMILTON, MEAN GIRLS, AIN'T TOO PROUD & JAGGED LITTLE PILL Will Perform at Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Broadway will be back this Thanksgiving Day! According to the New York Times, the Broadway casts of Hamilton, Mean Girls, Ain't Too Proud and Jagged Little Pill will all be featured in pre-recorded segments, which will air as a part of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.. (more...)

2) VIDEO: Watch Keala Settle & Company Perform a Poignant 'This Is Me' Inspired by Kamala Harris

by Stage Tube

Just last month, Divas for Democracy, directed by Lee Wilkins and Josh Rhodes, brought together the best of the worlds of drag and Broadway for an unforgettable night to support Drag Out the Vote. Now, we're celebrating one of the evening's most poignant performances- 'This Is Me,' performed by original star of The Greatest Showman, Keala Settle, and featuring Milania Kapoor.. (more...)

3) Stage and Screen Actor Lawrence Clayton Dies at 64

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that stage and screen actor Lawrence Clayton has died at age 64. The news was shared with BroadwayWorld by multiple friends and former castmates of Clayton's.. (more...)

4) BWW Interview: Jamie Morton Talks MY DAD WROTE A PORNO

by Laura Jones

Earlier this year Jamie Morton, co-creator of popular podcast My Dad Wrote a Porno, was touring North America when the live shows were shut down due to COVID-19. Outside of the podcast world, Morton also co-runs a musical comedy cabaret night in London called Round to Rita's.. (more...)

5) Original Concept Recording of ANNE OF GREEN GABLES Featuring Diana DeGarmo, George Salazar & More to be Released

Broadway Records announced today the release of the Original Concept Recording of ANNE OF GREEN GABLES, a new musical by Matte O'Brien and Matt Vinson. This new digital album has nine tracks and will be available everywhere music is sold on Friday, November 20th. . (more...)

Next up in our "mug shots" series is Jay Armstrong Johnson

(portrait by Walter McBride). Plus visit our merchandise shop

to get your own BWW mug, t-shirt, tote bag and more!

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- Richard Ridge returns with another interview as part of his Backstage LIVE series today at 12pm! Today's special guest is Lillias White! Learn more here.

- Today at 2pm and 8pm, Seth Rudetsky will continue his Stars in the House series, featuring new Broadway stars performing and answering questions! Watch live on YouTube here!

- Aisha de Haas premieres her concert as part of the Radio Free Birdland series tonight at 7pm. Learn more here!

- The Met continues its Live in HD broadcast series with Berg's Lulu, tonight at 7:30pm. Watch here!

Learn about more online streaming events happening today, and in the future, on our streaming calendar at /streaming-schedule/.

What we're watching: Lin-Manuel Miranda Talks HAMILTON & Friendship With Michelle Obama on TODAY SHOW

Revisit three of Lin-Manuel Miranda's appearances on TODAY as the "Hamilton" creator talks about bringing the Broadway hit to Puerto Rico, shares a behind-the-scenes look at "Hamilton: The Exhibition" and delves into his friendship with former First Lady Michelle Obama.

Social Butterfly: Ten Minute Tidbits with Spencer Glass and Guest Nicolette Robinson

It's the Day of the Show Y'All host Spencer Glass took over our Instagram Live with his show, Ten Minute Tidbits, yesterday at 5pm ET! This week's guest is Nicolette Robinson!

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

Related Articles