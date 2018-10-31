Wake Up With BWW 10/31: Watch Full A VERY WICKED HALLOWEEN Special, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news. Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!



1) Official: BAT OUT OF HELL Musical Sets 8-Week NYC Run at City Center in 2019

by BWW News Desk - October 30, 2018

The producers have announced Jim Steinman's Bat Out Of Hell - The Musical, the critically acclaimed, thrilling new musical based on one of the best-selling albums of all time, will play an eight-week engagement at New York City Center (131 West 55th Street) as part of its North American tour, which is currently at Toronto's Ed Mirvish Theatre and officially launches next week at Detroit's Fox Theatre.. (more...)

2) Thank Goodness! Watch the Full A VERY WICKED HALLOWEEN Special

by TV News Desk - October 30, 2018

To celebrate 'Wicked's' 15th anniversary on Broadway, NBC threw a joyous Halloween party for the ages. This televised concert featured songs from the blockbuster musical hit 'Wicked' and showcased the impact that the musical has had all around the world. . (more...)

3) Photo Coverage: Inside Bette Midler's Annual HULAWEEN - 'In the Cosmos'

by Walter McBride - October 30, 2018

Bette Midler hosted her annual Hulaween event, with this year's theme being 'Hulaween in the Cosmos.'. (more...)

4) Elphabios: Your Guide to the Twenty Green Girls of WICKED Past!

by BWW News Desk - October 30, 2018

A whole lot happened in Oz before Dorothy dropped in, and Wicked has been telling that story to Broadway audiences for 15 years at the Gershwin Theatre. The milestone won't go by uncelebrated, as in just days, NBC will throw a joyous Halloween party for the ages, featuring songs from the blockbuster musical hit and a cavalcade of special guest stars, including Tony Award winners Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth. Additional guest performers include Ariana Grande, Adam Lambert, Ledisi, Pentatonix and the current Broadway company of 'Wicked.' 'A Very Wicked Halloween' airs tonight, October 29th at 10PM ET/PT on NBC.. (more...)

5) Just One Day More To Submit Nominations for the 2018 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards Worldwide!

by BWW News Desk - October 30, 2018

It's the last chance to submit nominations for the 2018 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards Worldwide, which close today!. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

-The Skivvies' Halloween Hootenanny is tonight!

BWW Exclusive: Ryan McCartan Talks Dancing Through His Broadway Debut and the Everlasting Magic of WICKED!

What we're geeking out over: The Empire State Gets Swankified to Celebrate WICKED's 15th!

View more photos here!

What we're listening to: Sara Bareilles Joins Lin-Manuel Miranda For A Halloween #Hamildrop

Social Butterfly: Ben Platt Shares A Clip of His Take On 'Shallow' From A STAR IS BORN!

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Brian Stokes Mitchell, who turns 61 today!

Tony winner Brian Stokes Mitchell's credits on the Great White Way are SHUFFLE ALONG, WOMEN ON THE VERGE OF A NERVOUS BREAKDOWN, LOVE/LIFE, MAN OF LA MANCHA, KING HEDLEY II, KISS ME, KATE, RAGTIME, KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN, JELLY'S LAST JAM, OH, KAY! and MALL. Off-Broadway, he has taken the stage in RAGTIME on Ellis Island, THE BAND WAGON, KISMET, CARNIVAL! and DO RE MI at Encores!, MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING at Shakespeare in the Park, and WONDERFUL LIFE, SOUTH PACIFIC and DREAMGIRLS in concert. The actor was honored with last year's Isabelle Stevenson Award at the Tonys.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

