Wagner College Theatre will present DAUGHTERS OF LEDA, a contemporary retelling of the Iliad and Oresteia. Following its successful workshop last year, this compelling production centers on the lives of the Three Princesses of Sparta: Helen, Clytemnestra, and Phoebe. As the young women navigate the complexities of love, loss, vengeance, justice, and forgiveness, their stories evolve into myth and legend.

In Greek mythology, Leda was the queen of Sparta who famously bore the children of Zeus after he transformed into a swan. Her daughters, Helen and Clytemnestra, are central figures in Greek lore: Helen, renowned for her beauty, is often blamed for sparking the Trojan War, while Clytemnestra's tale is steeped in themes of betrayal and revenge following the murder of her husband, Agamemnon. The character of Phoebe, less well-known, adds a fresh perspective, highlighting the often-overlooked voices of women in these legendary narratives. This production explores how their lives intertwine and diverge, transforming their personal struggles into timeless myth.

"This show is special because it was developed entirely at Wagner College. From its initial reading in 2020, to the 2021 virtual production, the 2023 workshop, and now the 2024 production, DAUGHTERS OF LEDA stands as a testament to the artistry and creativity of Wagner College students," shares playwright and director Remy Van Collen.

PERFORMANCES

October 3, 4, 5 at 7:30PM and October 5, 6 at 2:00PM. All performances will be in Wagner College Theatre's Stage One.

Theatre patrons are welcome to park in the Tiers Lot Visitor Parking and the Stadium Parking Lot. To find the Wagner College Main Entrance with a GPS, use 631 Howard Ave, Staten Island, NY.

THE COMPANY

Written and directed by Remy Van Collen, Scenic designer Charlotte G. Lowe, Lighting designer Selina Amargo, Costume Designer Ash Mojica, Hair and Makeup designer Robert Picciano, Stage Manager Sierra Friday, Assistant Stage Manager Jack Woods, Props Master Aiyana Torres, Technical Director Brian T. Sharron Production Manager Vicki Neal. The cast includes: Abby Vicens, Madeleine Vaillancourt, Emily Alcaide, Sophia Smith, Emma Cornish, Nika Skylar, Ava Giglia, Taitum Eddington, Gianna Marini, and Illyana Rosado.

TICKETING

For more information and tickets please contact the box office at 718-390-3259 and boxoffice@wagner.edu or visit https://wagner.edu/performing-arts/. The Box Office is open 12:00PM - 4:00PM Monday through Friday and one hour before every performance. Tickets are $10 plus a $2 service fee.