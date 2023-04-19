Wagner College Theatre Closes The School Year With The PROM

What better way to finish out a school year than with THE PROM. Inspired by true events and written by Matthew Sklar, Chad Beguelin, and Bob Martin, THE PROM celebrates love, acceptance, and perseverance. The plot follows a group of actors as they try to rehab their reputations by supporting Emma, a teen from Indiana whose prom was canceled because she wanted to bring her girlfriend. Their quest to change hearts and minds is marked by mishaps, comedy, tears, and self-acceptance. Recently adapted into a movie starring Meryl Streep, James Corden, Nicole Kidman, Keegan-Michael Key, and Kerry Washington, THE PROM is a joyful, Broadway hit not to be missed!

Dress up and dance night away on April 27, 28, 29 & May 4, 5, 6 at 8:00PM and on April 29 & May 6, 7 at 2:00PM. All performances will be in Wagner College Theatre's Main Hall Theatre.

One Campus Rd

Staten Island, NY 10301

On April 29th, the company will be transforming the Main Hall Lobby into a celebration of the Prom you remember or the Prom you wish you'd had. They encourage everyone to come dressed in their prom best! That Saturday starting at 1PM and continuing until after the evening performance there will be music, decorations, photo spots, refreshments and prizes for best dressed at both performances. Dress up, dance, have fun, and end the school year with a bang!

THE PROM is being directed and choreographed by Wagner College Theatre Alumna and Broadway performer Emma Pittman. Music Direction by Sarah Brett England, Scenic Design by Phill Hickox, Costumes and Associate Direction by Brendan McCann, Hair and Makeup by Spring Super, Lighting and Production Management by Vicki Neal, Sound by Conchetta Aronowitz, Production Technical Director Nate Zwart, Technical Director Brian T. Sharron. The cast includes: Olivia Gonzalez, Aubrie-Mei Rubel, Matt Storti, Emma Luxemburg, Katie Cox, Jaylen Gray, Katrina Wischusen, Greyson Riley, Riku Toyohara, Alexa Santiago, Elle Ouimet, Anthony Chavers, Alex Moss, Liam Blanchard, Giovani Cadet, Emma Casertano, Gavin Conner, Emily Durkin, Madison Hepp, Kevin Luck, Maddie MacLellan, Josh Romeo, Mikayla Thrasher, Harper Saxon, Salvatore Romania, Grace Beaudet, Teagan Burke, Deidre Lynn Thompson, and Maddy Vaillancourt.

Joyous and playful, THE PROM's musical numbers include: "Just Breathe", "It's Not About Me", "Tonight Belongs to You", "The Acceptance Song", "Barry Is Going to Prom", "It's Time to Dance", and many more.

For more information and to purchase tickets visit https://wagner.edu/performing-arts/tickets/. You can also contact the Box Office directly at 718-390-3259 and boxoffice@wagner.edu. The Box Office is open 12:00PM - 4:00PM Monday through Friday and one hour before every performance. Ticket prices vary depending on date and seat location: Adult $25 - $32, Senior $23 - $30, Non-Wagner Student $18 - $20, Children $18 - $20.

If you feel ill, or test positive for COVID-19, please do not come to the theatre. Contact the box office and we will do our best to accommodate your ticket request for another date. All audience members at WCT productions are strongly encouraged to wear masks when attending the productions.