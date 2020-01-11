WQXR Presents Live Music Meditation Series

WQXR announces the Beginner's Ear series at The Jerome L. Greene Performance Space starting Friday, January 17-one hour of lunchtime bliss with guided meditation and a live performance by world-class musicians every Friday through March 6.

Beginner's Ear was created by New York Times contributing critic Corinna da Fonseca-Wollheim as a way to dissolve the mental static that so often gets in the way of a clear connection to a musical performance. Each 60-minute session begins with a mindfulness teacher leading participants in a 15-minute guided meditation. Out of the resulting deep stillness, a 30-minute musical performance emerges, unfolds in the space, and recedes back into the rich calm. The event wraps up with a short conversation, moderated by da Fonseca-Wollheim, about aspects of mindful listening.

Taka Kigawa, an "enthralling but elusive pianist" (New York Times), inaugurates the weekly series on January 17. Attendees can look forward to the sounds of Taka's piano as it transports them on a sonic journey anchored by Debussy, Chopin and Bach. The meditation will be led by Thomas Droge, founder of the Pathfinder Institute.

"As a critic, I've gone to a lot of concerts. Amid the dazzling variety of styles, venues, and personalities, there is one common element: the moment of tuning before the performance starts," said da Fonseca-Wollheim. "With Beginner's Ear I wanted to give us listeners the chance to fine-tune our hearing so that we are more receptive to the magic and beauty of music."

"At WQXR, we are always exploring new ways to bring listeners the joy of classical music," said Matt Abramovitz, VP of Programming,WQXR. "I'm so pleased we can inaugurate a new year and new decade with an innovative way to experience live performances in an approachable-and mindful-setting."

Tickets at thegreenespace.org.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You