WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME Film Will Screen at Woodstock Film Festival

The film screens October 4th at 7 p.m. ET.

A filmed version of the critically acclaimed, award-winning play What the Constitution Means to Me, created by and starring Heidi Schreck, will be screened at the Woodstock Film Festival on October 4, 2020. Directed by Marielle Heller, the film will be part of a double feature with the New York Theatrical Premiere of Yoruba Richen's The Sit In: Harry Belafonte Hosts The Tonight Show. The special screening will be held Sunday October 4 at 7pm EDT at the Greenville Drive-In in Greenville, NY (10700 NY-32, Greenville, NY 12083). There will be a live Q&A following the screening.

Tickets are $25 per person for the two films and are available at woodstockfilmfestival.org. There is one car limit per order. Doors open at 6:00pm. What the Constitution Means to Me starts at 7:00pm, and The Sit In: Harry Belafonte Hosts The Tonight Show starts at 9:30pm.



What the Constitution Means to Me is written by & starring Heidi Schreck, was directed by Marielle Heller and produced by Big Beach and Defiant By Nature, Heller's newly launched production company. What the Constitution Means to Me will premiere October 16, 2020, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

Fifteen-year-old Heidi Schreck earned her college tuition money by winning Constitutional debate competitions across the United States. In her boundary-breaking new play, the Obie Award winner resurrects her teenage self in order to trace the profound relationship between four generations of women in her own family and the founding document that dictated their rights and citizenship. This hilarious, hopeful and "achingly human" (Exeunt Magazine) exploration breathes new life into our Constitution and imagines how it will shape the next generation of American women.

