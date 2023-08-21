WEST SIDE STORY, BLACK PANTHER & More Set for NY Phil 2023–24 Season's Live-to-Film Presentations

The New York Philharmonic has unveiled details of its 2023–24 season of The Art of the Score, which presents the Orchestra performing scores live alongside screenings of films. Marking the tenth anniversary of the series, the 2023–24 season’s The Art of the Score includes six programs of films that range from the silent era to Hollywood’s Golden Age to the present, spanning a variety of genres, including German Expressionism, suspense, the movie musical, urban drama, and action-adventure.

Five of the six presentations this season feature New York Premieres, with the soundtracks being performed live-to-film for the first time in New York City. All performances take place in the Wu Tsai Theater at David Geffen Hall.

Opening the season, David Newman returns to conduct the NY Phil in Leonard Bernstein’s score to West Side Story (2021), directed by Steven Spielberg, September 12–14 and 17, 2023. The NY Phil is featured on the Grammy-nominated soundtrack of the film, and this program marks the Orchestra’s first performance of this score since the recording sessions in January 2020. It is also the New York Premiere of the live-to-film presentation of the 2021 version of the score, which Newman himself arranged. The Philharmonic has performed the score (composed by its Laureate Conductor) for live-to- film presentations of the 1961 version of West Side Story twice before, in 2011 and 2016.

Anthony Parnther (in his New York Philharmonic debut) conducts the Orchestra in Ludwig Göransson’s Oscar-winning score to Marvel Studios’ Black Panther, directed by Ryan Coogler, December 20–23, 2023, with tama player Massamba Diop (NY Phil debut) — who was featured on the original film soundtrack — as soloist. These performances mark the New York Premiere of the score performed live to film, and the first time the Orchestra has performed music by the Swedish composer.

Norman Huynh (NY Phil debut) conducts Bernard Herrmann’s score to Vertigo, directed by Alfred Hitchcock, January 23–26, 2024. These performances mark the New York Premiere of the score performed live to film. The Orchestra has performed selections from Herrmann’s scores for other films directed by Hitchcock and others, but the only previous NY Phil presentation of one of his complete scores live to film was Psycho, in 2019.

Lincoln Center in collaboration with the New York Philharmonic presents The Art of the Score: The Movie Music of Terence Blanchard, January 28, 2024. The program — in its New York Premiere — focuses on Blanchard’s film scores, highlighting his collaborations with director Spike Lee, including the films Jungle Fever, Malcolm X, 25th Hour, BlacKkKlansman, and Da 5 Bloods. Blanchard himself performs on trumpet with his quintet the E-Collective and the NY Phil. The conductor will be announced at a later date.

Organist and composer Cameron Carpenter performs his own original score for solo organ to the silent film Metropolis, directed by Fritz Lang, February 6, 2024. This performance marks the New York Premiere of the score performed live to film, and is one of the first events to prominently feature the new Ronnie and Lawrence Ackman Digital Organ, installed during the transformation of David Geffen Hall.

Constantine Kitsopoulos returns to conduct the NY Phil in John Williams’s Oscar- winning score to E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, directed by Spielberg, May 17–19, 2024. Films featuring Williams’s scores frequently appear among the NY Phil’s live-to-film presentations; the Orchestra last performed the score of E.T. the Extra-Terrestrialalongside a complete screening of the film in 2017. Inaugurated in September 2013 to highlight the role that music has played throughout film history, The Art of the Score’s first iteration included orchestral selections from the films of Alfred Hitchcock as well as the complete score of Stanley Kubrick’s 2001: A Space Odyssey performed live to film

Tickets

Tickets to New York Philharmonic performances may be purchased online at nyphil.org or by calling (212) 875-5656, 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Monday through Friday; 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Saturday; and noon to 5:00 p.m. Sunday. Tickets may also be purchased at the Welcome Center at David Geffen Hall. The Welcome Center opens at 10:00 a.m. Monday through Saturday, and at noon on Sunday. On performance evenings, the Welcome Center closes one-half hour after performance time; other evenings it closes at 6:00 p.m.

Tickets to The Art of the Score: The Movie Music of Terence Blanchard will go on sale November 17, 2023. Visit Click Here for more information.

THE ART OF THE SCORE: WEST SIDE STORY (2021), DIRECTED BY Steven Spielberg

Wu Tsai Theater, David Geffen Hall at Lincoln Center

Tuesday, September 12, 2023, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, September 13, 2023, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, September 14, 2023, 7:30 p.m. Sunday, September 17, 2023, 2:00 p.m.

David Newman, conductor BERNSTEIN

West Side Story (2021) in Concert (New York Premiere of score performed live to complete film)

THE ART OF THE SCORE: BLACK PANTHER, DIRECTED BY RYAN COOGLER

Wu Tsai Theater, David Geffen Hall at Lincoln Center

Wednesday, December 20, 2023, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, December 21, 2023, 7:30 p.m. Friday, December 22, 2023, 8:00 p.m. Saturday, December 23, 2023, 8:00 p.m.

Anthony Parnther*, conductor Massamba Diop*, tama

Ludwig GÖRANSSON

Black Panther in Concert (New York Premiere of score performed live to complete film)

*New York Philharmonic debut

THE ART OF THE SCORE: VERTIGO, DIRECTED BY Alfred Hitchcock Wu Tsai Theater, David Geffen Hall at Lincoln Center

Tuesday, January 23, 2024, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, January 24, 2024, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, January 25, 2024, 7:30 p.m. Friday, January 26, 2024, 8:00 p.m.

Norman Huynh*, conductor HERRMANN

Vertigo in Concert (New York Premiere of score performed live to complete film)

THE ART OF THE SCORE: THE MOVIE MUSIC OF Terence Blanchard Presented by Lincoln Center in Collaboration with the New York Philharmonic

Wu Tsai Theater, David Geffen Hall at Lincoln Center Sunday, January 28, 2024, 7:30 p.m.

Conductor tba

Terence Blanchard and the E-Collective

Program to include selections from Terence Blanchard’s original scores for the films of director Spike Lee, including Jungle Fever, Malcolm X, and Da 5 Bloods

THE ART OF THE SCORE: METROPOLIS, DIRECTED BY Fritz Lang Wu Tsai Theater, David Geffen Hall at Lincoln Center

Tuesday, February 6, 2024, 7:30 p.m.

Cameron Carpenter, organ

Cameron CARPENTER

*New York Philharmonic debut

Metropolis in Concert (New York Premiere of full silent film with Carpenter’s original score for organ)

THE ART OF THE SCORE: E.T. THE EXTRA-TERRESTRIAL, DIRECTED BY Steven Spielberg

Wu Tsai Theater, David Geffen Hall at Lincoln Center

Friday, May 17, 2024, 8:00 p.m. Saturday, May 18, 2024, 8:00 p.m. Sunday, May 19, 2024, 2:00 p.m.

Constantine Kitsopoulos, conductor

John Williams E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial in Concert

ALL PROGRAMS SUBJECT TO CHANGE

Photo credit: Marvel Studios