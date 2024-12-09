WE HAD A WORLD Starring Joanna Gleason and Andrew Barth Feldman Tickets On Sale Now

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tickets are now on sale for the world premiere production of We Had A World at Manhattan Theatre Club, written by Tony Award nominee Joshua Harmon (Prayer for the French Republic at MTC), directed by Tony Award nominee Trip Cullman (Choir Boy and Murder Ballad at MTC, Lobby Hero, Six Degrees of Separation).

We Had A World will feature Andrew Barth Feldman (Broadway: Dear Evan Hansen; Off-Broadway: Little Shop of Horrors), Tony Award winner Joanna Gleason (Broadway: Into the Woods, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels; Film: Crimes and Misdemeanors, Hannah and Her Sisters, Boogie Nights) and Drama Desk Award nominee Jeanine Serralles (Television: “Apples Never Fall,” “Hightown”; Film: Inside Llewyn Davis, Hot Summer Nights).

Performances begin Tuesday, February 25, 2025 at NY City Center Stage (ii) (131 West 55th Street), in advance of an opening night on Wednesday, March 19, 2025.

Tickets are on sale now at www.nycitycenter.org. Subscriptions for MTC's 2024-25 season are available by visiting www.manhattantheatreclub.com/join, or by calling the MTC Clubline at 212-399-3050.

We Had A World is MTC's first production at NY City Center Stage (ii) (131 West 55th Street) since the pandemic shutdown began.

A dying woman (Gleason) calls her grandson (Feldman) and asks him to write a play about their family. “But I want you to promise me something,” she says. “Make it as bitter and vitriolic as possible." In this searing, funny, and deeply personal play, the author of last season's Tony Award-nominated Prayer for the French Republic recreates thirty years of family fights, monstrous behavior, enormous cruelty, and enduring love.

Scenic Design is by John Lee Beatty. Costume Design is by Kaye Voyce. Lighting Design is by Ben Stanton. Original Music and Sound Design is by Sinan Refik Zafar. Casting is by Caparelliotis Casting & Kelly Gillespie. The Production Stage Manager is Bess Glorioso.