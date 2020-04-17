WATCH: Tovah Feldshuh in 'Aging is Optional' on #54BelowAtHome at 6:30pm!
Feinstein's/54 Below continues their #54BelowAtHome series tonight with Tovah Feldshuh's 'Aging is Optional' show!
Check back here at 6:30pm EST to watch live on BroadwayWorld!
From Feinstein's/54 Below: "Acclaimed Broadway, film, and television star Tovah Feldshuh ("The Walking Dead", "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend") returns by popular demand with her show, Aging is Optional ('Cause G-d I hope it is!) at Feinstein's/54 Below. On the New York stage, Ms. Feldshuh has earned 4 Tony® nominations for Best Actress and recently stopped the show as the trapeze-swinging Berthe in the Broadway revival of Pippin. As Jason Zinoman of The New York Times raved, "No one earns more laughs than the marvelous Tovah Feldshuh." Ms. Feldshuh is directed by Jeff Harnar with musical direction by James Bassi."
Visit 54below.com/54belowathome/ for the most updated schedule of performances.
