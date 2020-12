WATCH: Ten Minute Tidbits with Spencer Glass and Guest Elizabeth Stanley - Live at 5pm ET!

Click Here for More Articles on It's the Day of the Show, Y'All!

It's the Day of the Show Y'All host Spencer Glass is taking over our Instagram Live with his show, Ten Minute Tidbits, at 5pm ET!

This week's guest is Elizabeth Stanley!

Watch the latest episode with Rory O'Malley below!

On Ten Minute Tidbits, Spencer is chatting with Broadway's biggest stars for 10 minutes on our Instagram Live about the lesser known facets of each stars' careers-- from workshops and labs to off-Broadway shows and audition songs!

Elizabeth Stanley currently stars in the Broadway production of Jagged Little Bill. She has originated the roles of Dyanne in Million Dollar Quartet and Allison in Cry-Baby. Her previous credits also include Claire in the 2014 revival of On the Town, April in the Tony Award-winning revival of Company, and Kira in the First National Tour of Xanadu. Off-Broadway, she played Gussie in James Lapine's production of Merrily We Roll Along (City Center Encores!) and The Nurse in Hello, Again (Transport Group). TV: "Black Box," "Think Tank," "Made In Jersey," "Fringe," "The Chappelle Show," and "PBS Great Performances: Company."

About It's the Day of the Show Y'All

The shows that viewers will learn about may appear familiar, but do they REALLY know these lesser known pieces? Every episode of "It's The Day of the Show Y'all" is an ode to musical underdogs that deserve air-time, beginning with a description of the show's plotline and detailing cast-spotlights, fun facts, and awards received. Concluding with a featured song from the musical performed by the host, Spencer Glass, this digital series is a must-watch for the little theatre nerd within all of us, or even for those new to the show biz scene! Follow along on Instagram: @itsthedayoftheshowyall.