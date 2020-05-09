WATCH: Storm Large on #54BelowAtHome at 6:30pm!

Feinstein's/54 Below continues their #54BelowAtHome series tonight with Storm Large's solo show!

Check back here at 6:30pm EST to watch live on BroadwayWorld!

From Feinstein's/54 Below: "Storm Large cartwheeled out of the gutter of her checkered past across a thousand punk rock stages and into her infamously googled stint on CBS's "Rock Star: Supernova." From there she went on to tour the world, singing in 17 different languages-and only behaving herself somewhat-with the joyful little pop orchestra Pink Martini. Now, this self-described "genre-fluid big mouth" tours the country with her own band, Le Bonheur. Storm brought Feinstein's/54 Below to its knees last December with sold-out performances of her Holiday Ordeal, and returns with a new collection of tortured and titillating love songs; beautiful, familiar, yet subversive. Like Storm.

Please note that this performance contains adult content and explicit language (with humor) suitable for those over the age of 12"

Visit 54below.com/54belowathome/ for the most updated schedule of performances.





