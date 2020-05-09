WATCH: Storm Large on #54BelowAtHome at 6:30pm!
Feinstein's/54 Below continues their #54BelowAtHome series tonight with Storm Large's solo show!
Check back here at 6:30pm EST to watch live on BroadwayWorld!
From Feinstein's/54 Below: "Storm Large cartwheeled out of the gutter of her checkered past across a thousand punk rock stages and into her infamously googled stint on CBS's "Rock Star: Supernova." From there she went on to tour the world, singing in 17 different languages-and only behaving herself somewhat-with the joyful little pop orchestra Pink Martini. Now, this self-described "genre-fluid big mouth" tours the country with her own band, Le Bonheur. Storm brought Feinstein's/54 Below to its knees last December with sold-out performances of her Holiday Ordeal, and returns with a new collection of tortured and titillating love songs; beautiful, familiar, yet subversive. Like Storm.
Please note that this performance contains adult content and explicit language (with humor) suitable for those over the age of 12"
Visit 54below.com/54belowathome/ for the most updated schedule of performances.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
His wife, fellow Broadway veteran Amanda Kloots, reports: 'The doctor just called and said that Nick is showing very, very early stages of tracking, w... (read more)
The Cast Of WHITE COLLAR Will Reunite On STARS IN THE HOUSE
The cast of 'White Collar' will reunite on an all-new 'Stars In The House,' airing live on Thursday, May 7th at 8 PM ET on the Stars In The House Yout... (read more)
Shetler Studios & Theatres Will Close its Doors Permanently
Shetler Studios & Theatres, the complex that has supplied rehearsal and performance spaces for theatre and dance for over 30 years, has announced it i... (read more)
Manhattan Concert Productions Will Present JEKYLL & HYDE, Directed by Tony Yazbeck, in February 2021
Manhattan Concert Productions (MCP) has announced the eleventh installment of its Broadway Series: the critically-acclaimed musical Jekyll & Hyde for ... (read more)
National Theatre Announces Further Online Programming Including CORIOLANUS, STREETCAR, BARBER SHOP CHRONICLES, and More
The National Theatre has announced additional online programming, including A Streetcar Named Desire, Barber Shop Chronicles, Coriolanus (starring Tom... (read more)
VIDEO: Watch Patti LuPone, John Malkovich and More in David Mamet's NOVEMBER
Broadway's Best Shows, a new home for entertaining, engaging content, long form features and exclusive access to Broadway's Best, will launch the week... (read more)