WATCH: RANGE Releases 'SIX in 6 Minutes' Music Video

Today, RANGE Music released a new mash-up video, SIX in 6 minutes, featuring the music of Broadway's Six. The New York City based group is also known for their last mash-up project, HAMILTON [in 7 minutes], which has garnered over 10 million views since its initial release in 2016.

Watch below!

This new video features the ladies of RANGE music including Hannah Corneau (Wicked), Mary Claire King (Chicago), Stephanie Jae Park (Hamilton), Sydney Patrick, Erika Peterson, Angela Travino, and AirLoom Beats. The arrangement was created by Ben Holtzman and Ross Baum.

In addition to their rising YouTube fame, RANGE has performed on E! Live From The Red Carpet: Countdown to the 87th Academy Awards, Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, collaborated with Nickelodeon, Billboard, Sesame Street, and Playbill on various music videos, and performed their "Evolution of Kelly Clarkson" piece alongside Kelly Clarkson herself at Radio City Music Hall during her Piece by Piece tour. RANGE has performed on stages throughout NYC and sold out their concert at SubCulture in 2018.

In addition to all of these live performances and collaborations RANGE released their first studio album, Range, Vol. 1, in 2017, which can be streamed on iTunes, Spotify, Apple Music, Google Play, and Amazon.

For more about RANGE Music please visit https://www.rangemusic.nyc/ or follow @rangemusic_nyc.