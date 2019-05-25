2019 AWARDS SEASON
WATCH NOW! Zooming in on the Tony Nominees: David Korins

May. 25, 2019  

The Tony Awards are like Christmas in June for theatre lovers, and that makes this year's nominees the reason for the season. This year's Tony nominees transported us with the magic of theatre, and we're saluting their work by taking a closer look at their extraordinary accomplishments. Today we're studying up on David Korins!

Quick Facts About David

His Nomination: Best Scenic Design of a Musical

The Show: Beetlejuice

Up Against: Robert Brill and Peter Nigrini (Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations), Peter England (King Kong), Rachel Hauck (Hadestown), Laura Jellinek (Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!)

Did You Know?: This is David's third Tony nomination. He also earned nods for Hamilton (2016) and War Paint (2017)

David of Beetlejuice: "The truth is, it's not just Tim Burton's Beetlejuice, it's Tim Burton's overall. There are little easter eggs from Coraline, The Nightmare Before Christmas, Edward Scissorhands and tons of little references and Tim Burton's vocabulary is one of the great masterful strokes in pop culture."

Watch below as David tells us all about what this nomination means to him, how he's preparing for the Tonys, and so much more!

Click Here to Watch the Video!play



9 DAYS TO GO - CLICK HERE TO VOTE NOW!
