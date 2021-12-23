WATCH: Full Kennedy Center Honors Ceremony, Featuring Bette Midler, AIN'T TOO PROUD, Billy Porter, and More

The Kennedy Center Honors aired on TV last night, December 22. The honorees included Bette Midler, Justino Díaz, Berry Gordy, Lorne Michaels, and Joni Mitchell, who were celebrated in Washington, D.C., at the Honors Gala on December 5, 2021 in the Kennedy Center Opera House.

Among those in attendance were the cast of Ain't Too Proud, Billy Porter, Chita Rivera, Kelli O'Hara, Renee Fleming, and more.

Melissa Manchester presented Midler with the honor. Kelli O'Hara sang "Wind Beneath My Wings" and Billy Porter sang "From a Distance." The tribute to Midler also featured performances by Beanie Feldstein and Kate Baldwin.

Additionally, Chita Rivera gave a speech to honor Justino Diaz, and the cast of Ain't Too Proud took the stage to honor Berry Gordy with a performance.

Watch the full ceremony here.