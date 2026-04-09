Photos: Carrie Hope Fletcher and More in WAITRESS UK and Ireland Tour

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You can now get a first look at production photos for the UK and Ireland tour of the romantic musical comedy Waitress, touring until Saturday 31 October 2026. The tour will make stops in Bradford, Edinburgh, Manchester, Dublin and more.

The production stars Carrie Hope Fletcher as Jenna, Sandra Marvin as Becky, Evelyn Hoskins as Dawn, Les Dennis as Old Joe, Dan Partridge as Dr Pomatter, Mark Anderson as Ogie, Mark Willshire as Earl and Dan O’Brien as Cal. The company is completed by Will Arundell, Yochabel Asante, Alice Croft, Jamie Doncaster, Daniel George-Wright, Will Hardy, Bayley Hart, Olivia Lallo, Emma Lucia, David Mairs-McKenzie and Ellie Ruiz Rodriguez.

Carrie Hope Fletcher and Sandra Marvin’s final performance will be Saturday 22 August 2026, with casting for the roles of Jenna and Becky for the rest of the tour to be announced.

Waitress based on the 2007 movie written by Adrienne Shelly. Music and lyrics are written by GRAMMY award-winning, singer-songwriter sensation Sara Bareilles. With a book by Jessie Nelson, direction by Tony-award winner Diane Paulus and choreography by Lorin Latarro, Waitress has garnered multiple awards and nominations in both America and the UK, receiving acclaim from both audiences and critics alike. To see a full list of tour stops, visit: https://waitressthemusical.co.uk/.