Vue 180 Rooftop Bar & Lounge Announces Schedule Through October

The NYC music and nightlife scene has a new rooftop venue!

Vue 180 Rooftop Bar & Lounge, located at 525 8th Avenue, has panoramic views of some of NYC's most iconic landmarks.

Broadway's Rosemary Loar, Corinna Sowers Adler, Tony nominee for theatre education, and award winning duo, Meg Flather & Tracy Stark will appear at Vue 180 Rooftop among myriad award winning jazz artists, cabaret artists, Broadway artists, and singer-songwriters. On August 31st, award winning vocalist, Lisa Viggiano, internationally acclaimed jazz guitarist, Monroe, and award winning bassist, Matt Scharfglass kicked off the series.

The schedule for Vue 180 Rooftop Bar & Lounge entertainment schedule through October is as follows:

9/9, 8:30-11 pm, Angie Pastor

9/14, 4-7 pm, Jacob Khalil

9/16, 8:30-11 pm, Corinna Sowers Adler & Michael Lavine

9/21, 4-7 pm, Deborah Stone

9/23, 8:30-11 pm, Joy and the Wildfire

9/28, 4-7 pm, Melanie Giselle

9/30, 8:30-11 pm, Lisa Viggiano & Wells Hanley

10/5, 4-7 pm, Jacob Khalil

10/7, 8:30-11 pm, Lisa Viggiano, Yasuhiko Fukuoka, & Friends

10/12, 4-7 pm, Meg Flather & Tracy Stark

10/14, 8:30-11 pm, Rosemary Loar