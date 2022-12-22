Volume to Present Free Live-Streams Of Phish After-Party Series Featuring Eggy, Prince/Bowie, and More

Phish will return to Madison Square Garden for four nights from December 28-31, and Volume.com is offering free live streams of three of CEG Presents' annual Phish After-Party series shows featuring Eggy, Prince/Bowie, and Dogs in a Pile live from The Cutting Room in New York City.

On New Year's Eve, Volume will share a re-broadcast of Dopapod's performance at the recent North Beach Music Festival at 10 PM EST and again at 1:30 AM EST, also free.

CEG Presents' Howie Schnee (also a consultant to Volume) said "We have been promoting this annual series for a long time, and I haven't been this excited in many years to present shows with this next wave of bands in the jam scene that are about to break including Eggy, Dogs in a Pile, Neighbor*, and more. This is the first time CEG has partnered with a live streaming platform for the Phish After-Party series, and we are excited to work with Volume given all the in-roads they've made in the last year with streams by artists such as String Cheese Incident, Galactic, Paul Cauthen, Marcus King, moe., Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, Lotus, Lettuce, Twiddle and many more."

Volume.com Phish After Party Lineup:

Eggy Thursday, December 29 at 12:30 AM EST (After Phish's 12/28 Show)

Prince/Bowie Friday, December 30 at 12:30 AM EST (After Phish's 12/29 Show)

Dogs In a Pile Saturday, December 31 at 12:30 AM EST (After Phish's 12/30 Show)

Dopapod on New Year's Eve Saturday, December 31 at 10 PM EST and an encore performance on January 1 1:30 AM EST (After Phish's 12/31 Show)

All four shows will be FREE to watch!

Reserve tickets here: https://volume.com/phishafterparties/

*Neighbor will not be live streamed as part of this series, but their set from North Beach Music Festival can be viewed free on Volume.com now.

More Show Details

A Phish After-Party w/ Eggy

Live From The Cutting Room, New York, NY

December 29 12:30 AM - 3:00 AM EST (After Phish's 12/28 Show)

Free Ticket

The Connecticut-based jam quartet features guitarist Jake Brownstein, keyboardist Dani Battat, drummer Alex Bailey and bassist Michael Goodman. In their own words, Eggy's music traces the full spectrum of emotions evoked by a life well-lived alongside friends well-loved.

A Phish After-Party Prince/Bowie: Performing the Music of Prince & David Bowie Featuring The Horn Section (formerly of Turkuaz) and members of Twiddle, Pink Talking Fish, The Machine, and more

Live From The Cutting Room, New York, NY

December 30, 2022 12:30 AM - 3:00 AM EST(After Phish's 12/29 Show)

Free Ticket

A Phish After-Party w/ Dogs in a Pile

Live From The Cutting Room, New York, NY

December 31, 2022 - 12:30 AM - 3:00 AM (After Phish's 12/30 Show)

Free Ticket

Dogs In a Pile have announced a return to the series, this time at Cutting Room, on Friday December 30. Last April, they sold out their after-party at Hill Country in advance. Sprung from the rich Asbury Park, NJ music scene, described as "listening to a single moving organism," the sum of its five parts represents an original journey into the peaks and valleys of psychedelic improvisation.

Dopapod - RESTREAMS - on New Year's Eve December 31 at 10 PM EST and an encore performance on January 1 1:30 AM EST (After Phish's 12/31 Show)

Dopapod access a heightened level of cosmic harmony in their music with their hypnotic hybrid of funk, rock, jazz, bluegrass, and electronica. The quartet present albums as experiences meant to be shared out of your speakers and on stage. After generating millions of streams, packing shows coast-to-coast, and earning publicity acclaim the group architect an immersive and expansive vision on their self-titled seventh full-length offering, Dopapod. Free Ticket

