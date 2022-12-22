Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Volume to Present Free Live-Streams Of Phish After-Party Series Featuring Eggy, Prince/Bowie, and More

On New Year's Eve, Volume will share a re-broadcast of Dopapod's performance at the recent North Beach Music Festival at 10 PM EST and again at 1:30 AM EST, also free.

Dec. 22, 2022  

Volume to Present Free Live-Streams Of Phish After-Party Series Featuring Eggy, Prince/Bowie, and More

Phish will return to Madison Square Garden for four nights from December 28-31, and Volume.com is offering free live streams of three of CEG Presents' annual Phish After-Party series shows featuring Eggy, Prince/Bowie, and Dogs in a Pile live from The Cutting Room in New York City.

On New Year's Eve, Volume will share a re-broadcast of Dopapod's performance at the recent North Beach Music Festival at 10 PM EST and again at 1:30 AM EST, also free.

CEG Presents' Howie Schnee (also a consultant to Volume) said "We have been promoting this annual series for a long time, and I haven't been this excited in many years to present shows with this next wave of bands in the jam scene that are about to break including Eggy, Dogs in a Pile, Neighbor*, and more. This is the first time CEG has partnered with a live streaming platform for the Phish After-Party series, and we are excited to work with Volume given all the in-roads they've made in the last year with streams by artists such as String Cheese Incident, Galactic, Paul Cauthen, Marcus King, moe., Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, Lotus, Lettuce, Twiddle and many more."

Volume.com Phish After Party Lineup:

Eggy Thursday, December 29 at 12:30 AM EST (After Phish's 12/28 Show)

Prince/Bowie Friday, December 30 at 12:30 AM EST (After Phish's 12/29 Show)

Dogs In a Pile Saturday, December 31 at 12:30 AM EST (After Phish's 12/30 Show)

Dopapod on New Year's Eve Saturday, December 31 at 10 PM EST and an encore performance on January 1 1:30 AM EST (After Phish's 12/31 Show)

All four shows will be FREE to watch!

Reserve tickets here: https://volume.com/phishafterparties/

*Neighbor will not be live streamed as part of this series, but their set from North Beach Music Festival can be viewed free on Volume.com now.

More Show Details

Volume to Present Free Live-Streams Of Phish After-Party Series Featuring Eggy, Prince/Bowie, and More

A Phish After-Party w/ Eggy

Live From The Cutting Room, New York, NY

December 29 12:30 AM - 3:00 AM EST (After Phish's 12/28 Show)

Free Ticket

The Connecticut-based jam quartet features guitarist Jake Brownstein, keyboardist Dani Battat, drummer Alex Bailey and bassist Michael Goodman. In their own words, Eggy's music traces the full spectrum of emotions evoked by a life well-lived alongside friends well-loved.

Volume to Present Free Live-Streams Of Phish After-Party Series Featuring Eggy, Prince/Bowie, and More

A Phish After-Party Prince/Bowie: Performing the Music of Prince & David Bowie Featuring The Horn Section (formerly of Turkuaz) and members of Twiddle, Pink Talking Fish, The Machine, and more

Live From The Cutting Room, New York, NY
December 30, 2022 12:30 AM - 3:00 AM EST(After Phish's 12/29 Show)

Free Ticket

Volume to Present Free Live-Streams Of Phish After-Party Series Featuring Eggy, Prince/Bowie, and More

A Phish After-Party w/ Dogs in a Pile

Live From The Cutting Room, New York, NY
December 31, 2022 - 12:30 AM - 3:00 AM (After Phish's 12/30 Show)

Free Ticket

Dogs In a Pile have announced a return to the series, this time at Cutting Room, on Friday December 30. Last April, they sold out their after-party at Hill Country in advance. Sprung from the rich Asbury Park, NJ music scene, described as "listening to a single moving organism," the sum of its five parts represents an original journey into the peaks and valleys of psychedelic improvisation.

Volume to Present Free Live-Streams Of Phish After-Party Series Featuring Eggy, Prince/Bowie, and More

Dopapod - RESTREAMS - on New Year's Eve December 31 at 10 PM EST and an encore performance on January 1 1:30 AM EST (After Phish's 12/31 Show)

Dopapod access a heightened level of cosmic harmony in their music with their hypnotic hybrid of funk, rock, jazz, bluegrass, and electronica. The quartet present albums as experiences meant to be shared out of your speakers and on stage. After generating millions of streams, packing shows coast-to-coast, and earning publicity acclaim the group architect an immersive and expansive vision on their self-titled seventh full-length offering, Dopapod. Free Ticket

Follow Volume on Socials

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/getonvolume

Twitter - https://twitter.com/GetOnVolume

TikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/@joinvolume

Linkedin - https://www.linkedin.com/company/volumemedia


Vote Now for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards
voting ends in


Related Stories
Video: Watch Brittney Johnson Sing Popular in WICKED Photo
Video: Watch Brittney Johnson Sing 'Popular' in WICKED
Watch Brittney Johnson perform 'popular' in Wicked!
Video: Take a Look Behind the Music of SPIRITED with Pasek and Paul Photo
Video: Take a Look Behind the Music of SPIRITED with Pasek and Paul
Get into the holiday spirit with Benj Pasek and Justin Paul as they bring you behind the making of the music for Spirited starring Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell - Now streaming on Apple TV+!
VIDEO: Ashley Park Performs Dont Start Now By Dua Lipa on EMILY IN PARIS Photo
VIDEO: Ashley Park Performs 'Don't Start Now' By Dua Lipa on EMILY IN PARIS
Netflix has released a video clip of Ashley Park singing 'Don't Start Now' by Dua Lipa on the latest season of Emily In Paris. Park, who has been seen on Broadway in Mean Girls, The King & I, Mamma Mia, and Sunday In the Park With George, plays Mindy in the hit series, alongside Lily Collins, Lucien Laviscount, Samual Arnold, and more.
How Jefferson Mays and the Design Team of A CHRISTMAS CAROL Are Making Holiday Magic Photo
How Jefferson Mays and the Design Team of A CHRISTMAS CAROL Are Making Holiday Magic
Broadway’s one-man A CHRISTMAS CAROL starring Jefferson Mays definitely managed magic. It is a rare show that leads even Broadway regulars to leave the theater going: “How did they do that?” BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD and some others have managed, but not many. This show did.

More Hot Stories For You


Christopher Tucker, Who Designed Prosthetics For THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA, Dies at 76Christopher Tucker, Who Designed Prosthetics For THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA, Dies at 76
December 22, 2022

BroadwayWorld has confirmed that Christopher Tucker, who designed the original prosthetics for the title role in The Phantom of the Opera, has died at age 76.
VIDEO: Patti LaBelle on Presenting to Gladys Knight Backstage at the Kennedy Center HonorsVIDEO: Patti LaBelle on Presenting to Gladys Knight Backstage at the Kennedy Center Honors
December 22, 2022

Patti LaBelle recently appeared as part of the Kennedy Center honors, where she presented to honoree Gladys Knight.
Now Hiring: Choreographer, Project Manager, and More - BWW ClassifiedsNow Hiring: Choreographer, Project Manager, and More - BWW Classifieds
December 22, 2022

This Week's New Classified Listings on BroadwayWorld for 12/22/2022 include new jobs for those looking to work in the theatre industry.
Interview: Columbia School of the Arts Professor Christian Parker Brings Dramaturgy Techniques to Nonverbal TheatreInterview: Columbia School of the Arts Professor Christian Parker Brings Dramaturgy Techniques to Nonverbal Theatre
December 22, 2022

In conversation with MFA Candidate Anastasia Ellis, Parker discusses how dramaturgy moves in traditional text-based theatre and in the nonverbal dance world.
Photos: Reverend Al Sharpton Surprises Samuel L. Jackson With Birthday Cake at THE PIANO LESSPhotos: Reverend Al Sharpton Surprises Samuel L. Jackson With Birthday Cake at THE PIANO LESS
December 22, 2022

Last night, December 21, at the hit Broadway revival of The Piano Lesson, Reverend Al Sharpton surprised star Samuel L. Jackson on his birthday with a cake at the curtain call. Check out photos from the evening here!
share