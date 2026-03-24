Voices Of Ascension To Present MASTERS OF THE RENAISSANCE: THE NETHERLANDS SCHOOL

Voices of Ascension will present MASTERS OF THE RENAISSANCE: THE NETHERLANDS SCHOOL on April 23, 2026 at 7:30 p.m. at the Church of the Ascension in New York City.

The program will feature Renaissance choral works spanning more than two centuries, including music by Josquin des Prez, Rolande de Lassus, and Jan Pieterszoon Sweelinck, along with a work by Pierre Passereau.

The concert will include Josquin’s Ave Maria and Tu Pauperum Refugium, Lassus’ Ave Verum Corpus, Justorum Animae, Surrexit Pastor Bonus, and Mon Coeur se recommande à vous, and Sweelinck’s French Huguenot Psalms and motets.

Voices of Ascension, led by Artistic Director and conductor Dennis Keene, will perform the program.

The April concert is part of the ensemble’s season, which concludes on May 21 with a program led by Beth Willer featuring a combination of contemporary and historical repertoire.

Ticket Information

The performance will take place at the Church of the Ascension, 36 Fifth Avenue in New York City. Additional information and tickets are available at voicesofascension.org.

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