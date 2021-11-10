Vocalist Trineice Robinson & Saxophonist Don Braden Star In Livestream Concert, November 21

Jazz Power Initiative welcomes jazz vocalist Trineice Robinson in a livestream performance on Sunday, November 21 with saxophonist Don Braden and the Jazz Power Band, to salute her debut recording All Or Nothing.

The 2 p.m. broadcast is part of the Intergenerational Jazz Power Jam series. This very special Jam also features Eli Yamin (piano), Paul Beaudry (bass), and Dwayne "Cook" Broadnax (drums). Tune in through Facebook and YouTube at jazzpower.org/powerjam2021.



INTERGENERATIONAL JAZZ POWER JAM is presented by The National Jazz Museum in Harlem and produced by Jazz Power Initiative, a Northern Manhattan community arts non-profit organization for jazz music education and performance. We thank all of our supporters: The New York State Council for the Arts; The New York City Department of Cultural Affairs; the New York City Council and Council Member Ydanis Rodriguez; The Miranda Family Fund; The Louis Armstrong Educational Foundation, and our individual donors.



The National Jazz Museum in Harlem is a museum dedicated to preservation and celebration of the jazz history of Harlem, Manhattan, New York City. Their vision is to make jazz accessible to everyone on the planet. They are a living, evolving museum for the people, center for jazz and a place in Harlem where visitors gather to enjoy history and music, and where artists come to play, rehearse, create or drop-in, even when no one else is there, just to be in the space that so many others have passed through.