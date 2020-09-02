Virtual Theatre Today: Wednesday, September 2- with Telly Leung, Schele Williams, and More!

What's streaming today? Find out!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, September 2, 2020.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Daylight Time

12:00 PM

Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge - Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! Special guest Telly Leung! click here

1:00 PM

Writers Group - Primary Stages will host a Writers Group dedicating the full hour to writing. Bring something you've been working on or a blank page to start something new and talk to your fellow writers about what you've written. click here

2:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- Musical Theater - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

3:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- All Kids Dance - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

The Show Must Go Online- Measure for Measure - Weekly readings of William Shakespeare's plays. Viewers hail from more than 50 countries, on 6 of the 7 continents. Created by actor-writer-director Robert Myles, the series is producing performed readings of the entire Shakespeare canon, with ten of the plays livestreamed so far, featuring over 200 actors and creatives. click here

4:00 PM

The Chaos Twins with Sasha Hutchings and Nik Walker - In a world of extremes, where the divides are deep and the struggles are real, sometimes, the only way back to the calm... is Chaos. Enter the Chaos Twins. Join two Broadway artists/goofballs, as they break through the noise and break down current events, with our unique brand of humor and insight. A talk show filled with special guests, non-sequiturs, stories, trivia and more, all aimed to help us find our true north again... by any means necessary. Special guest Schele Williams! click here

6:00 PM

Broadway Weekends at Home-A Muggle's Guide to the Magical Arts | Andrew Evans - In this course, Andrew Evans will begin by fooling you...badly. After a brief demonstration of magic in action, Andrew will teach you how to perform 3 magic tricks that will amaze your friends, family and colleagues. In teaching these tricks, Andrew will explore how to create powerful moments of magic-not just on stage, but in the minds of the audience-and how many of the skills performers are already acquainted with (timing, rhythm, improv) can translate to performing wizardry onstage. click here

6:30 PM

Moving Equality Forward - Join leaders and friends at PFLAG National for Moving Equality Forward, a virtual event to honor legislative champions of equality, learn about PFLAG National's new initiatives to support LGBTQ+ people and their families during the pandemic, and to hear how PFLAG National is continuing the work of changing hearts, minds, and laws. click here

7:00 PM

Urban Stages: Bars and Measures - Bars and Measures is a tale of two brothers. One a classical pianist. The other a jazz bass player. One a Christian. The other a Muslim. One living in freedom. The other in jail. Separated by bars, can the brothers reconcile their differences through the language they know best: Music? Inspired by a true New York story, this play is an irrepressible journey through faith, family, melody and time. click here

Bristol Riverside Theater: Broadway Summer Spectacular - Broadway Summer Spectacular is back! Once again, we'll bring Broadway to Bristol in one sensational concert. It'll be an evening packed with Broadway's best from composers like Stephen Sondheim, Richard Rodgers, and George Gershwin. click here

International Voices Project 2020 - International Voices Project (IVP) is proud to announce that its 11th season of play readings by playwrights from around the world takes place virtually, September 2 - October 21. Performances continue on a regular weekly schedule of Wednesdays at 7 p.m. performance start time. Immediately following the readings, there is an audience talk back and Q+A with key members of that night's production. The series is presented in collaboration with theatre companies, consulates and other cultural institutions in Chicago. The International Voices Project is the largest event of its kind in the country and introduces Chicago audiences to some of the most exciting voices on the international theater scene. Performances are free to the public and reservations are required. Donations are also welcome. click here

#LAOAtHome - Living Room Recital: Nicholas Brownlee, Jennifer Feinstein, Aurelia Andrews and Chaz'men Williams-Ali perform a few arias, trios, and songs. click here

7:30 PM

Nightly Met Opera Streams - John Adams's Nixon in China Starring Kathleen Kim, Janis Kelly, Robert Brubaker, Russell Braun, James Maddalena, and Richard Paul Fink, conducted by John Adams. From February 12, 2011. click here

8:00 PM

Stars in the House - Curtains reunion with David Hyde Pierce, Debra Monk, Karen Ziemba and Jason Danieley. click here

Broadway Weekends at Home-Beginner Ballet | Sissy Bell - Ballet Class for Beginners! This class is just as it sounds. Whether you are interested in taking ballet class for the first time, or looking to go back to the very basics, this class is for you. You will learn basic ballet vocabulary and movement through the execution of barre work and some center work. This is a fun way to improve our coordination, balance and flexibility while falling in love with ballet! click here

9:00 PM

Our Bar - Using a new theme each month, OUR BAR NYC invites some of the cities finest theater artists to build roughly ten scenes that could legitimately happen in that bar, that night. Audience members grab a drink, find a seat and watch the stories unfold. With no "fourth wall," OUR BAR is often described as a month's worth of bar antics artfully shoved into one hour, and like any great night out on the town, each show is unique. The material you see at each OUR BAR lives and dies before your eyes. click here

