Virtual Theatre Today: Wednesday, October 28- with Rafeal Casal, Adrienne Warren, and More!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, October 28, 2020.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Daylight Time

10:30 AM

National Radio Series Program 5: Viennese Voices - Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center- Vienna has produced some of the greatest musical voices in history. Hear works by two of those contributors, Schubert and Berg, on this radio program. click here

12:00 PM

Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge - Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! Special guests Rafeal Casal and Adrienne Warren! click here

SAME TIME, NEXT YEAR - Bernard Slade's wickedly funny comedy explores a love affair between two seemingly ordinary people who meet once a year. SAME TIME NEXT YEAR deftly examines the monumental political, social, and personal changes that impact their lives over the course of 25 years. Full of clever dialogue, comical visuals, and unexpected admissions, this play will have you laughing one moment and wiping away tears the next. click here

2:00 PM

Red Bull Theater- Exploring OTHELLO in 2020 - Over the course of four Wednesday afternoons, Red Bull Theater will bring together a group of BIPOC (black, Indigenous and people of color) theater artists to read and discuss Shakespeare's Othello with celebrated Shakespeare scholar, AYANNA THOMPSON. This series of salon discussions will provide an opportunity for our entire community to explore Othello with BIPOC voices in our current historic moment. As a theater company devoted to revitalizing the classics with a particular focus on Shakespeare and his Jacobean contemporaries, we are thrilled to provide an occasion and space for a communal online experience. Each week artists Keith Hamilton Cobb, Franchelle Stewart Dorn, Jennifer Ikeda, Anchuli Felicia King, Alfredo Narciso, Madeline Sayet, Jessika D. Williams, and Dawn Monique Williams will read a portion of Shakespeare's play and discuss its intersections with 2020. click here

3:00 PM

ENCORE: Mel Collins feat. The StandardMel Band - Keep the Lights on Benefit Concert - Mel Collins seen in MTW's Little Shop of Horrors and the Reiner Staged Readings of As Thousands Cheer and Do Re Mi, gives us an evening of jazz standards and surprises while celebrating the women who made these songs memorable. It's time to sit back with your favorite cocktail and enjoy such classics as "Skylark," "My Romance," and "The Way You Look Tonight." Encore Broadcast: Wednesday, October 28 at 3pm (PDT) (avail til midnight). Can't watch right at show time? THE SHOW STARTS WHEN YOU'RE READY, complete watching by midnight on October 23 (or October 28 for encore). click here

A Touch of the Poet - Proud and tempestuous Cornelius Melody (Con) owns a run-down inn and tavern near Boston in 1828. Laden with debt, Con clings to his tenuous identity as a landed gentleman and war hero and chastises his wife and daughter for actions that expose the family's humble Irish origins. When his daughter, Mary, falls in love with a wealthy American guest at their inn, Con's pride drives him to an explosive reckoning with his true place in the New World. The team behind Irish Rep's acclaimed The Weir: A Performance on Screen returns to create a digital production of A Touch of the Poet, Eugene O'Neill's tragic tale about the immigrant experience and generational aspiration, first performed in 1958. The cast and creative team from Irish Rep's planned 2020 production, which was postponed due to Covid-19, have reconvened over Zoom to rehearse and reimagine the play for digital presentation. click here

The Show Must Go Online- The Winter's Tale - Weekly readings of William Shakespeare's plays. Viewers hail from more than 50 countries, on 6 of the 7 continents. Created by actor-writer-director Robert Myles, the series is producing performed readings of the entire Shakespeare canon, with ten of the plays livestreamed so far, featuring over 200 actors and creatives. click here

6:00 PM

Be Our Guest with J. Elaine Marcos - We're on easy street with J. Elaine Marcos (Annie, Priscilla Queen of the Desert) on Be Our Guest this week on 10/28 at 6:00pm EST! Tune in for a fantastic time! A series of live conversations with theater industry professionals, led by Live & In Color's Artistic Director Devanand Janki! We'll discuss with our weekly guests what diversity in theatre means to them and how they are thriving in the current landscape. There is sure to be advice and inspiration aplenty for theater makers and creatives. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram! Live & In Color IG: @theatreincolor Twitter: @TheatreInColor click here

Profile Theatre presents Mlima's Tale - Profile Theatre presents a new audio play adaptation of Mlima's Tale Written by Two-time Pulitzer Prize-winning Playwright, Lynn Nottage Directed by Reginald L. Douglas (Studio Theatre) What deals will we make to get what we most desire? Meet Mlima, last of the "big-tusker" elephants in Kenya, trapped by the underground international ivory market. As he follows a trail of greed and desire as old as trade itself, Mlima takes us on a journey through memory and fear, history and tradition, want and need, and the complicated deals we make with ourselves and each other to get what we most desire. click here

6:30 PM

The Old Globe: Creative Youth Studio - Creative Youth Studio, Pam Farr Summer Shakespeare Studio's next stage, has joined the roster! Providing a series of professional development opportunities for youth to advance their creative and professional careers, it aims to reach a broad swath of aspiring thespians, including high school theatre enthusiasts and community members new to our programs. Participants will explore audition preparation, portfolio building, voice work, dance, and clowning in free weekly one-hour classes. click here

7:00 PM

Working - In a special arrangement with L.A. Theatre Works, Porchlight Music Theatre will host the first revised and updated version of this 1970s cult classic, based on the legendary book by Studs Terkel. With a cast of twenty, "Working" is a rousing musical for anyone who has ever punched a clock, a cow or a supervisor-or wanted to. "Working" debuts Friday, Oct. 16 at 12 p.m. Central and available for viewing on Vimeo for FREE through Sunday, Nov. 8. click here

The November Project Episode 4 - Over three weeks in October Cape Rep Theatre will present The November Project, a theatrical collaboration featuring over 70 singers, actors, choreographers, musicians, and Young Company members from Cape Cod. Each of five episodes will feature a different array of artists and actors our audiences have come to know and love in taped performances on Cape Rep Theatre's campus, indoors and out. The November Project will stream free online at www.CapeRep.org and our YouTube channel. Episode 1 airs on October 16 and will be available through November Episode 2 airs on October 23 and will be available through November Episode 3 airs on October 25 and will be available through November Episode 4 airs on October 28 and will be available through November Episode 5 airs on October 30 and will be available through November About The November Project The power of artistic endeavors, of theater, is to cultivate our shared humanity. The November Project recognizes the need to come together at this watershed moment in American history to search for strength, insight, common experience, authenticity, joy and purpose. Theaters cannot physically bring artists and audience together. Therefore The November Project is an effort to come as close as possible, bringing us "together" as a community. click here

HERE@Home- The Fortune Teller - Seven strangers' twisted tales are brought to life in this marionette play and woven with haunting music to tell an eerily comic story of fate and fortune. On a dark night, the strangers are invited to the mansion of a deceased millionaire, and learn that their inheritances will be based not on a will, but on the readings of a fortune teller. Each soon meets a gruesome end in this production developed through HERE's Dream Music puppetry program. click here

Paper Mill Playhouse Virtual Programming - Babbling by the Brook. Join Paper Mill's own Producing Artistic Director Mark S. Hoebee for lighthearted, entertaining conversations with a star-studded roster of performers, writers, directors, and more theatrical denizens. Gain insight into our upcoming productions, delve into the creative process, and catch up with veteran actors! This week catch up with Gordon Greenberg click here

A Very Brady Musical - In a cheeky modern spin on the wholesome throw-back, this new musical follows the Brady kids' misadventures when they come to the mistaken conclusion their parents are heading for certain doom: divorce. After consulting with trusty Alice, the kids decide to raise money to pay for marriage counseling. Before everything can turn out okay in the end and the kids can learn a valuable lesson, they'll find each well-intentioned idea lands them in outrageous trouble... all in a sensible 90 minutes. A Very Brady Musical pays loving tribute to the Brady family you grew up with on television, with a winking nod to the satirical '90s "Brady Bunch" films that introduced a whole new generation to America's most beloved, if somewhat out-of-touch, blended family. click here

The New Group: Reunion Readings- Evening at the Talk House - Remember when we felt we could do anything, when there was still nothing to fear? Yes, things have changed a bit, haven't they? In Wallace Shawn's Evening at the Talk House, everyone's invited to join the company of Robert (Matthew Broderick)'s under-appreciated masterpiece, Midnight in a Clearing with Moon and Stars, at a get-together to raise a toast on the 10th anniversary of its opening night. To recall that wonderful creative atmosphere, which we all miss so much, Nellie (Jill Eikenberry) will host this celebration at the old haunt, the Talk House (which, despite everything, remains open). Please come. We need each other. Directed by Scott Elliott, the U.S. premiere of Evening at the Talk House, featuring Matthew Broderick, Jill Eikenberry, John Epperson, Larry Pine, Wallace Shawn, Claudia Shear, Annapurna Sriram and Michael Tucker, took place in the company's 2016-17 season. click here

7:30 PM

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Verdi's Simon Boccanegra Starring Adrianne Pieczonka, Marcello Giordani, Plácido Domingo, and James Morris. From February 6, 2010. click here

8:00 PM

Stars in the House - Halloween is NOT Cancelled: https://actorsfund.org/hinc Hosted by Freestyle Love Supreme co-creator Anthony Veneziale with a special appearance by Elvira, Mistress of the Dark! Guests include Diana DeGarmo, Ace Young, Linda Cho and Eddie Duyos. click here

8:30 PM

Spring Awakening- presented by Capitol City Theater Company - The winner of eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical, told by Duncan Sheik and Steven Sater through what Entertainment Weekly called, "the most gorgeous Broadway score this decade," Spring Awakening explores the journey from adolescence to adulthood with a poignancy and passion that is illuminating and unforgettable. The landmark musical is an electrifying fusion of morality, sexuality and rock and roll that is exhilarating audiences across the nation like no other musical in years. Featuring a pop rock score sung by an amazing cast AMAZING local actors this show is sure not to disappoint! Join Capitol City Theater Company and their group of students on their passage as they navigate teenage self-discovery and coming of age anxiety in a powerful celebration of youth and rebellion in the daring, remarkable Spring Awakening. All LIVE performances take place at the Capitol City Theater Companies Studio Located at 1742 N 48th Street in Lincoln, Nebraska and Streamed Nationwide through a partnership with Music Theater International. click here

Lessons In Survival- "To Teach is a Revolutionary Act" - Fueled by the urgency of our present moment, The Commissary, a multigenerational collective of more than 40 theatre artists, have come together to reinvestigate the words of trailblazing artists and activists who survived and created in times of revolution in our country. Baldwin. Giovanni. Davis. Lorde. Hansberry. Rustin. Hamer. In Lessons In Survival, a cohort of actors channel historic conversations, interviews and speeches, listening to original broadcasts on an in-ear feed and speaking exactly what they hear. In bringing these words to new life in the present, they ask what these voices can teach us about our country now and the opportunity for true change that stands before us. How might they propel us to look courageously at the effects of systemic racism, to imagine ourselves outside of its prescriptions, and to create, together, a shared future of collective liberation? click here

9:30 PM

Behind the Curtain: Art of Protest - Behind the Curtain premieres its newest iteration, Behind the Curtain: Art of Protest!, with host and Old Globe Teaching Artist Kendrick Dial. Join us as Dial meets with protest artists to discuss their approach to the creation of innovative and progressive protest art, both installation and performative. click here

