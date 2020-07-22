Virtual Theatre Today: Wednesday, July 22- with Adam Pascal, Anthony Rapp and More!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, July 22, 2020.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Daylight Time

10:00 AM

Broadway Babysitters - Broadway Dance Party with Gavin Lee click here

10:30 AM

Lincoln Center at Home - National Radio Series Program 43: Russian Dances. The rich colors or Russia are highlighted in today's radio program, with works by Shostakovich, Stravinsky, and Prokofiev. click here

11:00 AM

Ailey Extension - Age-Defying Stretches with Finis Jhung click here

12:00 PM

Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge - Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! Special guests from The Actors Fund, Joe Benincasa and Brian Stokes Mitchell! click here

Battery Dance TV- Jazz Fusion - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

Broadway Weekends at Home-'Follies' Workshop (Part 1/2) | Lawrence Alexander - A sexy number in the style of Michael Bennett called The Story of Lucy and Jessie, inspired by choreography by Warren Carlyle. This Classic jazz number is from the fantasy section from Sondheim's masterpiece Follies! Come ready to move! click here

1:00 PM

#TurnItOutWithTiler - The New York City Ballet dancer Tiler Peck will teach her daily ballet class live on Instagram! click here

Folksbiene! LIVE - the return of songstress Maida Feingold and her Sing Out For Peace and Justice living room concert. These great folk songs of significance will be in both Yiddish and in English. You won't want to miss this! click here

Lincoln Center at Home - At the Barre with Megan Fairchild. Join NYCB Principal Dancer, School of American Ballet faculty member, and Broadway alum Megan Fairchild for an intermediate ballet class via NYCB's Instagram Live. click here

Lunch and Learn with Caroline Aaron - The playwright will host a FREE hour-long writing workshop with prompts to get your ideas on the page so you can connect while creating new material and keep your skills sharp. After the workshop, stay online with each other via our platform to eat your lunch together virtually and chat about what you've written! Caroline Aaron is a professional actress, known to theater, film and television audiences, as well as a published author and playwright. Caroline made her Broadway debut in Robert Altman's COME BACK TO THE FIVE AND DIME, JIMMY DEAN, JIMMY DEAN and later appeared in the film. The following Broadway season, she starred in the Jose Quintero/Jason Robards' revival of THE ICEMAN COMETH. She next starred in Mike Nichols's Broadway smash comedy SOCIAL SECURITY. Mr. Nichols first directed her on film in HEARTBURN. She re-teamed with Mr. Nichols for WORKING GIRL, PRIMARY COLORS, and WHAT PLANET ARE YOU FROM? She returned to Broadway starring in I HATE HAMLET. She headlined the west coast premiere of Wendy Wasserstein's THE SISTERS ROSENSWEIG and was acknowledged with both a Helen Hayes and Dramalogue Award. She starred on Broadway in Woody Allen's comedy HONEYMOON HOTEL, and starred in Lincoln Center's award-winning play A KID LIKE JAKE. click here

2:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- Improv - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

2:30 PM

Martha Matinees - Visit the bloody aftermath of the Trojan War as Clytemnestra, Agamemnon, Electra, Orestes, and many more reenact the betrayal, adultery, murder, revenge and redemption of this timeless tragedy. Just like a great beach read! The complete work is danced by an all-star cast from 1979 with Yuriko Kimura as the Queen. Each matinee includes archival clips of Martha in the title role - and our not-to-be-missed LIVE CHAT with Graham Artistic Director Janet Eilber, Archives Director Oliver Tobin, and special guests! click here

3:00 PM

The Show Must Go Online- Henry V - Weekly readings of William Shakespeare's plays. Viewers hail from more than 50 countries, on 6 of the 7 continents. Created by actor-writer-director Robert Myles, the series is producing performed readings of the entire Shakespeare canon, with ten of the plays livestreamed so far, featuring over 200 actors and creatives. click here

Battery Dance TV- All Kids Dance - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

Irish Repertory Theatre's The Weir - In a remote country pub in Ireland, newcomer Valerie arrives and becomes spellbound by an evening of ghostly stories told by the local bachelors who drink there. With a whiff of sexual tension in the air and the wind whistling outside, what starts out as blarney soon darkens as the tales drift into the realm of the supernatural. Then, Valerie reveals a startling story of her own... click here

Broadway Weekends at Home-Breaking into Broadway: Mental Health in the Industry - In a continuation from the last session, this mental health seminar with Industry Minds guides performers and theatre enthusiasts alike through recognizing and dealing with anxiety. We will explore the importance of listening to our emotions, and tackle a broad spectrum of other issues performers tend to struggle with. This seminar is catered towards people over 18. click here

3:30 PM

Ailey Extension - Kids Cardio Dance Party with Matthew Johnson Harris click here

4:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- 1 Minute Performance - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

5:00 PM

Pianist Ian Hobson Online Recital - The versatile and highly admired pianist and conductor Ian Hobson, whose playing has been described by Gramophone as "intensely alive to expressive nuance, textural clarity and elastic shaping," will stream a carefully thought out program from his home in Florida, taking us through a journey of masterpieces from the young innocent Mendelssohn's Andante and Rondo capriccioso, to the beautiful gems Liebesleid (Love's Sorrow) and Liebesfreud (Love's Joy) by Kreisler, arranged by Rachmaninoff. click here

6:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- Foxtrot - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

Be Our Guest with James Harkness! - We're excited to welcome James Harkness (Ain't Too Proud, Beautiful) to Be Our Guest this week! A series of live conversations with theater industry professionals, led by Live & In Color's Artistic Director Devanand Janki! We'll discuss with our weekly guests what diversity in theatre means to them and how they are thriving in the current landscape. There is sure to be advice and inspiration aplenty for theater makers and creatives. Join live to ask questions! click here

7:00 PM

Paper Mill Playhouse Virtual Programming - Babbling by the Brook. Join Paper Mill's own Producing Artistic Director Mark S. Hoebee for lighthearted, entertaining conversations with a star-studded roster of performers, writers, directors, and more theatrical denizens. Gain insight into our upcoming productions, delve into the creative process, and catch up with veteran actors! click here

Dixon Place Hot! Festival - VERONICA GARZA: STAND UP COMEDIAN Honest, funny stand up comedy. click here

New York Theatre Barn's New Works Series - Now in its 13th season, New York Theatre Barn's New Works Series presents exclusive "pre-premieres" of new musicals in the early stages of development. New York Theatre Barn is keeping original live theatre alive during this unprecedented time. From our homes to yours, we are excited to share and experience the magic of live theatre in development. click here

The New Group- Facing the Rising Tide - That Heaven's Vault Should Crack: What would you do if you were called to radical action to stave off devastation? This set of stimulating short plays imagines what it would be like for people like us to throw our lives into upheaval, as Noah before the flood - and what it's like for the One who calls. click here

7:30 PM

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Verdi's Macbeth Starring Maria Guleghina, Dimitri Pittas, Željko Lučić, and John Relyea, conducted by James Levine. From January 12, 2008. click here

The Marsh Presents - Gloria Rosen's autobiographical solo show "Listen...Can You Hear Me Now?" is a personal recollection of being a hearing child of deaf parents. Forbidden to sign, Rosen never felt like she fully belonged in either world. With this work, she hopes to bring light to the very special and largely unknown worlds of Coda and Deaf communities. For more info, the public may visit themarsh.org click here

8:00 PM

Stars in the House - RENT Original Broadway Cast members Adam Pascal and Anthony Rapp click here

STARRY NIGHT GALA & TELETHON - Richard Kind will host this year's 29th Annual Summer Gala, A Starry Night, with a red carpet preshow beginning at 7:30 p.m. The broadcast will include a telethon, testimonials from actors and contributors as to the important role of Bay Street, and special performances from many luminary figures of the performing arts. Proceeds from the evening will support Bay Street's educational and theatrical programs; in addition, ten percent of all proceeds will support the JBJ Soul Kitchen Food Bank in Wainscott. click here

Broadway Weekends at Home-Beginner Ballet | Ashley Andrews - Have you ever tried Ballet? Why not give it a go? Come and join Ashley for an introduction to the world of Ballet. This particular class offers a Ballet Barre for beginners. You will learn all the exercises performed at the barre while focusing on technique and quality of movement. It's a great way to exercise, have fun and learn a new skill. click here

Mrs. Loman - It begins the day Willy dies. Mrs. Loman by Barbara Cassidy, directed by Meghan Finn, with Monique Vukovic Monique Robinson, Nate DeCook, Matt McGlade, Jerry Ferris, Linda Jones, Joe Gregori & Sophia Reyes on flute. click here

9:00 PM

BPN Town Hall: Deep Dive Broadway presents Be More Chill - Join Berinstein, producer Jerry Goehring, and music and lyrics creator Joe Iconis as they take you on an exclusive adventure inside the creation and success of the beloved BE MORE CHILL. They will be joined by producers Michael Hurst, John Diaz, and Jennifer Ashley Tepper, director Stephen Brackett, choreographer Chase Brock, Broadway cast members George Salazar, Will Roland, Jason Tam, Stephanie Hsu, London cast members Scott Folan, Blake Patrick Anderson and pay special tribute to the author of the cult sensation novel Ned Vizzini by his widow Sabra Embury. click here

Lake Tahoe Dance Festival- American Classical Ballet - The Lake Tahoe Dance Festival is a presentation of the Lake Tahoe Dance Collective, whose mission is to promote classical, modern and contemporary dance of the finest quality in the Lake Tahoe area through performance, education and outreach, enriching the community as a whole and as a cultural destination. click here

