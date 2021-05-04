Virtual Theatre Today: Tuesday, May 4- with Laura Benanti, Sierra Boggess, and More!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway. Today (May 4) in live streaming: Broadway unites to celebrate the life and legacy of Rebecca Luker, Ian Manuel comes to Joe's Pub, Next Year, Some Year returns, Renée Fleming stars in Handel's Rodelinda, and more!

12:00 PM

City in Transition: The Quadrant Series - Every city has its stories. This innovative on-demand digital production from Theater Alliance weaves together tales from across Washington, DC - sharing histories, experiences, and issues from within the District's four quadrants. Directed by Raymond O. Caldwell and written by Khadijah Z. Ali-Coleman, Avery Collins, Shalom Omo-Osagie, and Leslie Scott-Jones, CITY IN TRANSITION provides a dynamic account of our nation's capital from artists who call the city their home. click here

Next Year, Some Year - "Ben Rimalower's Broken Records" podcast co-hosts, Ben Rimalower and Daniel Nolen, will will broadcast a weekly hour-long livestream video chat show where they will offer their trademark takes on the music and video content they've been enjoying. For followers of the their podcast and previous livestream ("Tuesday, Thursday, April, August") as well as newbies, this will be fun and fast-paced program of fan favorite segments like "All-Beef Patti," "Who Do You Think You Are?" and "Dolly, Concert, Kill" as well as a whole new roster of features and interactive games with the viewers, plus special guest star appearances sure to delight. click here

7:00 PM

Tues@7: Creating New Work - TUES@7 featuring Jennifer Curtis, Pauchi Sasaki, Rebekah Heller, and Clifton Joey Guidry III. Creation, collaboration, and process are the core of our Ensemble's history and mission. International Contemporary Ensemble's violinist Jennifer Curtis and interdisciplinary artist Pauchi Sasaki have a long history of collaborating together. Join us for an evening focused on their work including interviews, descriptions of process, and past performances. Rebekah Heller and Clifton Joey Guidry III will take us through their process in collaboration with the world premiere of Guidry's How hot is the sand at 6pm? click here

Little Gem: A Performance on Screen - Amber, Lorraine, and Kay, three generations of North Dublin women, find themselves suddenly facing the unexpected in this "warm slice-of-life tale." (The New York Times). Young Amber's case of indigestion grows into something more, while her mother Lorraine reluctantly attempts therapist-suggested self-care, and Grandmother Kay struggles with a personal itch while adjusting to life as a caretaker for her beloved Gem. In this hilarious and poignant award-winning work, three women find strength in one another and discover the beauty and complexity of family. Irish playwright Elaine Murphy's debut play, Little Gem, premiered at the Dublin Fringe Festival in 2008 where it won the Fishamble New Writing Award. It then transferred to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, where it won the Carol Tambor Best of Edinburgh Award, the festival's top prize. This new digital production was filmed remotely at the actors' homes in Connecticut, London, and New York. It is an adaptation of Irish Rep's acclaimed 2019 production. click here

In a Different Key Screening + Q&A - ReelAbilities Film Festival: New York- Join Lincoln Center and the ReelAbilities Film Festival for a live Q&A with Stephanie Parks, Amy Gravino, John Donvan, and Amy Zucker from In A Different Key. click here

7:30 PM

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Handel's Rodelinda Starring Renée Fleming, Stephanie Blythe, Andreas Scholl, Joseph Kaiser, and Shenyang, conducted by Harry Bicket. Production by Stephen Wadsworth. From December 3, 2011. click here

Becca- A Virtual Tribute Concert for Rebecca Luker- Diagnosed with ALS in late 2019, Luker passed away in December 2020, leaving behind her husband and countless family members, friends and fans. Affectionately titled "Becca," the show will feature stories and songs from Luker's career, performed by Broadway's best-known stars, and will raise much-needed funds for ALS research. The lineup of performers featured in "Becca" includes Laura Benanti (Tony winner, "Gypsy"), Sierra Boggess ("The Little Mermaid," "The Phantom of the Opera"), Michael Cerveris (Tony winner, "Fun Home"), Victoria Clark (Tony winner, "The Light in the Piazza"), Santino Fontana (Tony winner, "Tootsie"), Judy Kuhn (Tony nominee, "Fun Home"), Norm Lewis (Tony nominee, "Porgy and Bess"), Howard McGillin (Tony nominee, longest-running "The Phantom of the Opera"), Kelli O'Hara (Tony winner, "The King and I") and Sally Wilfert ("The Adventures of Tom Sawyer," "All the Girls"). Lucy Simon is an honorary producer, assisting with the lineup of performers and selection of several songs. click here

8:00 PM

Ian Manuel: My Time Will Come - Joe's Pub Live! - The United States is the only country in the world that sentences thirteen- and fourteen-year-old offenders, mostly youth of color, to life in prison without parole, regardless of the scientifically proven singularities of the developing adolescent brain-a heinous wrinkle in the scandal of mass incarceration. In 1991, Ian Manuel, then fourteen, was sentenced to life without parole for a non-homicide crime. In a botched mugging attempt with some older boys, he shot Debbie Baigrie, in the face. Here is Manuel's powerful testimony of growing up in Tampa, Florida in a neighborhood riddled with poverty, gang violence, and drug abuse, and of his efforts to rise above his circumstances, only to find himself, partly through his own actions, imprisoned for two-thirds of his life, eighteen years of which were spent in solitary confinement. Here is the at once wrenching and inspiring story of how he endured the savagery of the United States prison system, and how his victim, an extraordinary woman, forgave him and bravely advocated for his freedom, which was achieved by a crusade on the part of the Equal Justice Initiative to address the barbarism of our judicial system and bring about "just mercy." click here

8:30 PM

The Poet's Tree - The Poet's Tree, hosted by Old Globe Teaching Artist, spoken word poet, and actor Gill Sotu, is a new program that takes a deep dive into the world of modern poetry and how artists tell compelling stories using only the power of the spoken word. Each week Gill will interview a poet and discuss their poetry style, how it is effective, tools they suggest to help the audience grow in their own work, and inspirations. Get swept away by the power of words and learn how to write your own poetry with weekly prompts! click here