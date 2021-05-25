Virtual Theatre Today: Tuesday, May 25- Jose Llana, Ruthie Ann Miles, and More!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway. Today (May 25) in live streaming: a Here Lies Love reunion on Stars in the House, Next Year, Some Year, Caesar: A Sound Experiment, and more!

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Time

12:00 PM

PARK-E LALEH - By Shayan Lotfi, directed by Mike Donahue, dramaturg: Andy Knight. Amir seeks asylum in the UK after fleeing persecution in his native Iran, but he's haunted by what he's left behind. Now he's attempting to settle in a city full of strangers-looking for anything or anyone that might allow him to finally feel at home. click here

Next Year, Some Year - "Ben Rimalower's Broken Records" podcast co-hosts, Ben Rimalower and Daniel Nolen, will will broadcast a weekly hour-long livestream video chat show where they will offer their trademark takes on the music and video content they've been enjoying. For followers of the their podcast and previous livestream ("Tuesday, Thursday, April, August") as well as newbies, this will be fun and fast-paced program of fan favorite segments like "All-Beef Patti," "Who Do You Think You Are?" and "Dolly, Concert, Kill" as well as a whole new roster of features and interactive games with the viewers, plus special guest star appearances sure to delight. click here

7:00 PM

The Man Who Wanted to Fly - The Man Who Wanted to Fly tells the irresistible story of 80-something bachelor farmer Bobby Coote from Cavan who has had a lifelong dream to fly a plane. Enlisting the help of his neighbor Seán, the two set out to build their own field of dreams, cutting out a runway in Seán's farm and even building a hangar in this small rural community. Bobby will get no encouragement from his brother Ernie, another octogenarian in the Coote family home. Ernie thinks the whole thing is daft, but Bobby is determined to take to the skies if it's the last thing he does. Capturing the wonder of one man's dreams The Man Who Wanted to Fly is a unique journey into a disappearing border hinterland and is sure to delight audiences all over the world. Following acclaimed festival screenings at the Galway Film Fleadh, Guth Gafa, and winner of the Audience Award at the IFI Documentary Film Festival, The Man Who Wanted to Fly landed in cinemas across Ireland in March of 2019. To date, the film has won 11 awards internationally including the Best Feature Documentary at the Barnes Film Festival, London and Alvsbyn Film Festival, Sweden. click here

EMPRESS MEI LI LOTUS BLOSSOM - Written and directed by Christine Toy Johnson followed by a talk back with the writer and cast, moderated by Reggie Lee. This piece was the winner of our inaugural Festival of Short Plays and is being screened in May to Celebrate Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. click here

7:30 PM

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Borodin's Prince Igor Starring Oksana Dyka, Anita Rachvelishvili, Sergey Semishkur, Ildar Abdrazakov, Mikhail Petrenko, and Štefan Kocán, conducted by Gianandrea Noseda. Production by Dmitri Tcherniakov. From March 1, 2014. click here

8:00 PM

Stars in the House - HERE LIES LOVE with guest host Jose Llana along with Ruthie Ann Miles, Conrad Ricamora, Melody Butiu, Jeigh Madjus, Maria-Christina Oliveras, Kelvin Moon Loh, Jaygee Macapugay and Renee Albulario. ​ click here

Capricorn 29 - On the eve of her 29th birthday, a Very Online millennial stumbles upon a curious conspiracy theory: the powers-that-be have initiated a new capitalist plot to eliminate unsuccessful 30 year olds. What sounds at first like the byproduct of someone watching too many dystopian films from the 1970s quickly proves harder to dismiss. And as the countdown to 30 begins, surviving and saving a generation may be the opportunity one young-ish adult needs to finally fulfill her rapidly fading potential. Unfolding in the form of a hallucinatory YouTube wormhole, CAPRICORN 29 is a micro movie musical that wrestles with the tyranny of age-based milestones. click here

Daniel Bernard Roumain: They Still Want to Kill Us - An Uncensored Aria - "They Still Want To Kill Us" is a short film and an aria by composer and activist Daniel Bernard Roumain (DBR), performed by mezzo-soprano J'Nai Bridges, and directed by filmmaker Yoram Savion, to mark the 100th anniversary of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre. It speaks truth to what transpired in 1921 at the Tulsa Race Massacre, an atrocity all but deleted from history until recently. The work is being premiered to mark one year since the murder of George Floyd: a commentary on our progress this last century on the issue of race and America's treatment of Black life. "They Still Want to Kill Us" will premiere on Sozo Artists' YouTube and Facebook at 8PM EST on May 25, 2021; beginning on May 26, it will stream for free from this page and on our YouTube channel until July 31. The program will include the premiere of the piece by Savion, a discussion with DBR and Bridges, moderated by Jamilla Deria and a statement by Damario Solomon-Simmons of the Justice for Greenwood Foundation. click here

CAESAR- A SURROUND SOUND EXPERIMENT - KNOCK AT THE GATE returns to the space between your ears with a new immersive listening experience designed for headphones and lunar light (no screens, no zooms). Created in isolation and presented in high-fidelity 3D audio, this new adaptation of Julius Caesar - timed to air with the "Super Blood Moon" and full lunar eclipse - invites you to turn out your lights, put on a pair of headphones, and be transported to ancient Rome and the beating heart of Shakespeare's searing epic like never before. click here

8:30 PM

The First Twenty - The First Twenty, a new content initiative from ALL ARTS, explores how the first two decades of the 21st century have forever changed American art, culture and the collective consciousness. The initiative launches Tuesday, May 25 at 8:30 p.m. ET on ALL ARTS with Michael Mwenso Honors George Floyd, a powerful concert homage featuring some of today's greatest Black artists, on the one-year anniversary of George Floyd's killing. The special will stream nationwide on the ALL ARTS app and allarts.org, and in the New York Metro area on the ALL ARTS TV channel (channel lineup). click here