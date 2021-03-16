Virtual Theatre Today: Tuesday, March 16- with Kelli O'Hara, Keala Settle, and More!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, March 16, 2021.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Daylight Time

Planning ahead? Visit BroadwayWorld's full Streaming Calendar!

12:00 PM

Stages by David Lee Nelson - "You may need a tissue, but you will leave uplifted." Diana Nollen, The Gazette In 2017, award-winning solo performer David Lee Nelson received news that would change his life. At 38 years old he was diagnosed with Stage Four Colon Cancer. He kept a blog of his time in chemotherapy - a heartbreakingly funny chronicle of a disease which affects over nine million Americans. This material became the basis for his solo play performed in 2020 and created with Riverside Theatre's Producing Artistic Director Adam Knight. Stages is not simply a play about sickness: it's a story of life's setbacks and surprises, and about searching for hope in the most unlikely of places. Filmed at the Gilbert Street Theatre in March 2020 and presented virtually in partnership with the Iowa Cancer Consortium and Holden Comprehensive Cancer Center. Written & Performed by PURE Theatre Core Ensemble Member David Lee Nelson Co-created and Directed by Adam Knight Donate-What-You-Will and you will have a streaming link available now - March 20th click here

Next Year, Some Year - "Ben Rimalower's Broken Records" podcast co-hosts, Ben Rimalower and Daniel Nolen, will will broadcast a weekly hour-long livestream video chat show where they will offer their trademark takes on the music and video content they've been enjoying. For followers of the their podcast and previous livestream ("Tuesday, Thursday, April, August") as well as newbies, this will be fun and fast-paced program of fan favorite segments like "All-Beef Patti," "Who Do You Think You Are?" and "Dolly, Concert, Kill" as well as a whole new roster of features and interactive games with the viewers, plus special guest star appearances sure to delight. click here

3:00 PM

THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY - Based on the novel by Oscar Wilde, the production is written by Henry Filloux-Bennett with direction by Tamara Harvey, set and costume design by Holly Pigott, assistant direction by Eleri Jones, Benjamin Collins as director of photography, sound design and original music by Harry Smith and original song by Jared Zeus. It will star Fionn Whitehead, in the title role, are Alfred Enoch as Harry Wotton, Joanna Lumley as Lady Narborough, Emma McDonald as Sibyl Vane and Russell Tovey as Basil Hallward with Stephen Fry as the Interviewer. From the creative team behind the critically acclaimed What a Carve Up!, the beloved Faustian tale by Oscar Wilde is brought kicking and screaming into a world of Instagram, Facebook and dating apps. Set in a profile pic-obsessed, filter-fixated world, the contemporary take follows influencer Dorian Gray as he makes a deal for his social star never to fade. click here

5:30 PM

Atlantic Theater Technique Tuesdays- Chekhov & the Atlantic Technique - By working actively on the integration of voice and movement, you'll discover the visceral freedom and sense of play that brings Chekhov's text to vivid life! With a personalized technique as your foundation and master Faculty member Anya Saffir as your guide, you'll learn to interpret the great complexity and depth of character in Chekhov's texts. click here

7:00 PM

Taxilandia Virtual Salon with Marisa Tornello - Oye Group, New York Theatre Workshop & The Bushwick Starr, In Association with The Tank Taxilandia, created and written by Oye Group's Modesto Flako Jimenez, immerses its audience in the flavors, sounds, sights and dynamic history of a neighborhood confronting social stigmas and the realities of gentrification. Weaving a dramatic, performative 'tapestry' that interconnects generations, social classes, races and cultures, Taxilandia complicates our notion of what it means to be a local, an immigrant or a resident of a place, challenging us to answer: "What is my personal roadmap of home?" Flako hosts four salons with local artists from each borough whose work intersects with gentrification. The first focuses on Staten Island with Marisa Tornello click here

The Aran Islands - In the grey, sea-battered landscape of the Aran Islands, full of mist and wild rain, hearth is home and storytellers regale with tales by the fire. When John Millington Synge traveled to these remote islands upon the advice of WB Yeats in 1898, he discovered a bleakly primitive, mystical land that would inspire him for the rest of his life, leading to canonical works in Irish theatre, including The Playboy of the Western World and Riders to the Sea. The Aran Islands: A Performance on Screen is a haunting and visceral experience built around "a hypnotic performance" by Brendan Conroy, one of Ireland's finest actors, as he captures the spirit of Synge in Joe O'Bryne's theatrical adaptation of Synge's early work, "The Aran Islands." This play has been reimagined for digital presentation, transporting audiences to a distant world. click here

7:30 PM

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Puccini's La Fanciulla del West Starring Eva-Maria Westbroek, Jonas Kaufmann, and Željko Lučić, conducted by Marco Armiliato. Production by Giancarlo Del Monaco. From October 27, 2018. click here

THE LAST 5 YEARS - Nasia Thomas (Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) and Nicholas Edwards (Frozen, Berkshire Theatre Group's Godspell) will star in the production, which features book, music and lyrics by three-time Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown (Parade, The Bridges of Madison County). The production will be rehearsed remotely and streamed from a New York apartment, following all COVID-19 safety protocols from Actors' Equity Association, the state of New York, and federal guidelines. click here

8:00 PM

Stars in the House - ANNIVERSARY SHOW!! Guests include Annette Bening, Judy Kuhn, Melissa Manchester, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Bebe Neuwirth, Kelli O'Hara, David Hyde Pierce, Keala Settle, Marc Shaiman, and more. click here

8:30 PM

The Poet's Tree - The Poet's Tree, hosted by Old Globe Teaching Artist, spoken word poet, and actor Gill Sotu, is a new program that takes a deep dive into the world of modern poetry and how artists tell compelling stories using only the power of the spoken word. Each week Gill will interview a poet and discuss their poetry style, how it is effective, tools they suggest to help the audience grow in their own work, and inspirations. Get swept away by the power of words and learn how to write your own poetry with weekly prompts! click here