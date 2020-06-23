Virtual Theatre Today: Tuesday, June 23- Mandy Gonzalez, Alex Newell and More!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, June 23, 2020.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Daylight Time

10:30 AM

Tuesday, Thursday, April, August - Broken Records hosts offer their trademark takes on the music and video content they've been enjoying to get through the days of the pandemic. click here

11:00 AM

Ailey Extension - Absolute Beginner Ballet Barre with with Finis Jhung click here

12:00 PM

Broadway Weekends at Home- Singing Technique | Emma Kingston - The class will be aimed at improving your technical skills as a singer. Focusing on breathing, placement and relaxation. This is suitable for all levels as laying the groundwork in technique applies to everyone. click here

Battery Dance TV- Storytelling and Repertoire - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

1:00 PM

It's the Day of the Show Y'all - Need a new Broadway diversion to get you through the day? Check back today at 1pm to watch as BroadwayWorld's Spencer Glass broadcasts a very special episode of It's The Day of the Show Y'all LIVE! Which little-known musical theatre treasure will he uncover? You'll have to tune in to find out! click here

#TurnItOutWithTiler - The New York City Ballet dancer Tiler Peck will teach her daily ballet class live on Instagram! click here

2:00 PM

Live with Carnegie Hall - Yannick Nézet-Séguin click here

Battery Dance TV- Seanism - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

4:00 PM

Broadway Weekends at Home- Beginner Jazz | Shaye Hopkins - First you wash your hands, and then your JAZZ HANDS! Come and join Shaye and she takes you through class for beginners where we will explore the foundations of jazz technique and implement these into fun, basic choreography. click here

CyberTank Variety Show! PrideFest with Stevie - Theme: IT'S PRIDE LET'S RIOT Welcome to CyberTank: an e-home for e-merging artists. CyberTank hosts a weekly, remote, multidisciplinary, variety arts gathering open to all as well as other programming throughout the week. click here

Battery Dance TV- 1 Minute Performance - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

5:00 PM

The VT Show - Oppenheimer Award-winning playwright and poet Cornelius Eady, and renowned actors Joe Morton and Sally Murphy, reunite to discuss Eady's play BRUTAL IMAGINATION, which premiered at The Vineyard in 2002 and remains a potent examination of racial injustice in America. click here

6:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- Waltz - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

7:00 PM

Broadway Weekends at Home-'An American in Paris' Workshop | Charlie Sutton - Learn the Original Tony Award Winning Christopher Wheeldon Ballet Choreography from the beautiful An American in Paris FIRST HAND from an original Broadway cast member. Warm up, learn choreography, hear stories and ask questions about the show. click here

The Show Must Go On... Show - THE SHOW MUST GO ON...SHOW is a 15-minute variety - you guessed it - SHOW unlike anything else online. This week's guests: Alex Newell, Lynn Ahrens and cast members from the Broadway Revival of Once On This Island, Dr. Anthony Weiner MD, Meditation Expert Minita Gandhi, and Broadway Bound Kids

click here

To Life! To Life! L'Chaim! - Everyone's welcome to join UJA Westchester for an evening with the cast of the recent hit production of Yiddish Fiddler on the Roof. Sing along with your favorite songs. And hear how this fresh take on a classic went from a 6-week limited run to an 18-month-long off-Broadway hit. click here

7:30 PM

Nightly Met Opera Streams - John Adams's Doctor Atomic Starring Sasha Cooke, Thomas Glenn, Gerald Finley, and Richard Paul Fink, conducted by Alan Gilbert. From November 8, 2008. click here

Ailey Extension - Theater Dance with Judine Somerville click here

8:00 PM

Stars in the House - Ballet Hispánico with Eduardo Vilaro and guests click here

The Producer's Perspective - Broadway Producer Ken Davenport chats with Mandy Gonzalez click here

#LAOAtHome - Learn at Home (Grown Up Edition): Opera Happy Hour click here

