Virtual Theatre Today: Tuesday, July 21- with Lisa Kudrow, Steven Pasquale and More!

Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, July 21, 2020.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Daylight Time

9:30 AM

Lincoln Center at Home - Keynote lecture: Dr. Christopher Emdin. Professor, author, and creator of #HipHopEd, Christopher Emdin opens the convening with a lecture entitled, "Teaching through Pandemics: On Art and Inequality in Education." click here

10:30 AM

Tuesday, Thursday, April, August - Broken Records hosts offer their trademark takes on the music and video content they've been enjoying to get through the days of the pandemic. click here

11:00 AM

Ailey Extension - Absolute Beginner Ballet Barre with with Finis Jhung click here

Lincoln Center at Home - Workshop: Deepening Engagement with a Work of Art - Excerpts from the Work of Camille A. Brown. Lincoln Center teaching artists lead participants in an inquiry-based workshop to engage with a dance performance by choreographer Camille A. Brown. click here

Broadway Babysitters - Broadway Song/Story Time with Abby C. Smith click here

12:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- Storytelling and Repertoire - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

Ayodele Casel's Diary of a Tap Dancer V.6: Us - For this new virtual series, Ayodele Casel, one of the "Biggest Breakout Stars of 2019" (The New York Times), has curated a group of artists who will present seven different video performances-solos and duos created and performed by a multigenerational and multicultural group-to be released weekly at 12pm beginning Tuesday, July 14 (through Tuesday, August 25). Co-directed by Casel and Torya Beard, the series is a continuation of her Diary of a Tap Dancer project and will feature performances from Casel and other tap artists including Amanda Castro, Starinah Dixon, Andre Imanishi, Ryan Johnson, Lisa La Touche, Ted Levy, Michela Marino Lerman, Anthony Morigerato, Makenna Watts, and more. Kurt Csolak serves as editor of the series, with Darren Biggart and Anthony Morigerato acting as creative producers. click here

Broadway Weekends at Home-Intermediate Ballet | Tomas Matos - Tomás' will lead you through an enjoyable yet slightly challenging Intermediate Ballet class that finishes off with a relaxing stretch. You will be guided through all of the fundamental combinations of a ballet barre, and will sign off feeling tight in all the right places! click here

1:00 PM

It's the Day of the Show Y'all - Need a new Broadway diversion to get you through the day? Check back today at 1pm to watch as BroadwayWorld's Spencer Glass broadcasts a very special episode of It's The Day of the Show Y'all LIVE! Which little-known musical theatre treasure will he uncover? Today is all about Caroline, Or Change! click here

#TurnItOutWithTiler - The New York City Ballet dancer Tiler Peck will teach her daily ballet class live on Instagram! click here

2:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- Seanism - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

Live with Carnegie Hall - Isaac Stern by Peter Rosen Join us as we honor Isaac Stern on the centenary of his birth, exploring his legacy as a violinist, educator, and arts advocate who changed the course of classical music worldwide. Through the lens of Stern's relationship with Carnegie Hall, special guests discuss his extraordinary artistry, his leadership in spearheading the 1960 campaign to save the Hall from demolition, his tenure as the Hall's first president, and his role as a mentor to future generations of musicians. click here

3:00 PM

Broadway Babysitters - Broadway Dance Party with Richard Yoder click here

4:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- 1 Minute Performance - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

Broadway Weekends at Home-Beginner Jazz | Shaye Hopkins - First you wash your hands, and then your JAZZ HANDS! Come and join Shaye and she takes you through class for beginners where we will explore the foundations of jazz technique and implement these into fun, basic choreography. click here

CyberTank Variety Show - *Guest coming soon! click here

6:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- Waltz - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

Playwrights Unstuck - A new joint Humanities and Arts Engagement project, Playwrights Unstuck; hosted by Arts Engagement Programs Manager Katherine Harroff and Literary Manager and Dramaturg Danielle Mages Amato. They will check in with Globe-commissioned local playwrights Miki Vale, Jonathan Mello, Jessica Hilt, and Mike Sears on the status of their developing work. Be a fly on the wall as they meet weekly with a different playwright-first for a check-in and reading of their script by actors in The Old Globe and University of San Diego Shiley Graduate Theatre Program, then for discussions of the progress made over the ensuing month. We hope to encourage playwrights of all levels to jump into the creation of their own work, inspired by these professional explorations of the various stages of development. click here

The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues - The 24 Hour Plays® bring together creative communities to produce plays and musicals that are written, rehearsed, and performed in 24 hours. click here

7:00 PM

The Show Must Go On... Show - THE SHOW MUST GO ON...SHOW is a 15-minute variety - you guessed it - SHOW unlike anything else online. This week's guests: TBA click here

Dixon Place Hot! Festival - DIFFERENT STARS: A QUEER SONG CYCLE FOR FOUR VOCALISTS BY KARL SAINT LUCY In quarantine, James decides to sort through a box of things from the fallout of his first breakup, nine years ago. Music by Karl Saint Lucy, words by Karl Saint Lucy and William Shakespeare. Please make reservations using the ticket link on the right side of this page. The artists receive half of your donations and we appreciate your generosity! click here

The New Group- Facing the Rising Tide - Shadow/land: Ruth coaxes her dementia-ridden mother, Magalee, to sell Shadowland, the family business and New Orleans' first air-conditioned dancehall/hotel for Black people. But as Hurricane Katrina begins her ruin, Ruth is forced to wrestle with all that she's ready to let go. The first installment of an epic 10-play Katrina Cycle, shadow/land is an examination of environmental racism & the erasure of Black land legacies through the distress of disaster, evacuation, displacement & urban renewal. click here

Irish Repertory Theatre's The Weir - In a remote country pub in Ireland, newcomer Valerie arrives and becomes spellbound by an evening of ghostly stories told by the local bachelors who drink there. With a whiff of sexual tension in the air and the wind whistling outside, what starts out as blarney soon darkens as the tales drift into the realm of the supernatural. Then, Valerie reveals a startling story of her own... click here

Broadway Weekends at Home-Breaking Down The Text | Jennifer Apple - You are given a piece of text - be it a song, a monologue, a scene - and are expected to make it yours. Where do you even begin? In Breaking Down the Text, Jennifer will teach you how to approach the material through the Punctuation Map, how to get specific with personalizing the words so that they become YOURS, and how all this can happen while simultaneously memorizing! This class is interactive (we sometimes use breakout rooms!) in which volunteers may cold-read material, share their thoughts, and ask all their questions. If you are wanting to strengthen your skillset as an artist & update your actor-toolbox, all while being in a supportive community of artists, this class is for you! Open to all ages and experience levels. click here

Lincoln Center at Home - Harlem Renaissance Orchestra at Midsummer Night Swing (2012). Relive a night of crowd-pleasing, hard-swinging Big Band classics with a rebroadcast of Harlem Renaissance Orchestra's Midsummer Night Swing closing performance (2012). click here

7:30 PM

Ailey Extension - Theater Dance with Judine Somerville click here

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Wagner's Tannhäuser Starring Éva Marton, Tatiana Troyanos, Richard Cassilly, Bernd Weikl, and John Macurdy, conducted by James Levine. From December 20, 1982. click here

Monk Parrots - N.E.S.T. (Now Enjoy Streaming Theater) by MP Monk Parrots presents the streaming premiere of After an Earlier Incident, A Dyschronic Romeo and Juliet, written by David Todd, direction and production design by Luke Leonard, and originally presented as a World Premiere at La Mama Experimental Theatre Club in New York from March 8 to March 17, 2013. click here

8:00 PM

Stars in the House - The Comeback with Lisa Kudrow, Michael Patrick King, Dan Bucatinsky, Laura Silverman, Lance Barber and Damian Young click here

The Producer's Perspective - Broadway Producer Ken Davenport chats with Steven Pasquale click here

#LAOAtHome - Learn at Home (Grown Up Edition): Opera Happy Hour click here

9:30 PM

Old Globe's Thinking Shakespeare Live: Sonnets! - Thinking Shakespeare Live: Sonnets! is a half-hour, "social-distance" version of Thinking Shakespeare Live! which will introduce the sonnets and then delve into one masterpiece of the form, exploring its language and how it works, and how it relates to Shakespeare's work for the stage. For many San Diegans, their ability to understand and appreciate the wonders of William Shakespeare (our premiere resident playwright) has increased exponentially since they joined us for Thinking Shakespeare Live! In this lively program, Edelstein, called by NPR "one of the country's leading Shakespeareans," provides audiences a unique opportunity to learn the methods he imparts to professional actors in the rehearsal room. This entertaining behind-the-scenes look at the creative process offers a primer on the tools used to hear and understand Shakespeare. With humor and insight, it brings audiences into the intoxicating world of the Bard and shows how his masterful poetry can come to life for everyone. This special program, based on Edelstein's book Thinking Shakespeare: A How-To Guide for Student Actors, Directors, and Anyone Else Who Wants to Feel More Comfortable with the Bard, has been performed by Edelstein across the country, including at the Folger Shakespeare Library in Washington DC. click here

10:30 PM

Joshua Raoul Brody - For his MarshStream debut, lovable accompanist Joshua Raoul Brody will recreate the event he's been hosting at venues around the Bay Area for over 10 years: Beatles karaoke night. After playing some of his favorite Beatles songs, Brody will point the microphone at the camera and have audience members take over. click here

