Virtual Theatre Today: Tuesday, July 14- with Bernadette Peters, Tim Minchin & More!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, July 14, 2020.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Daylight Time

Planning ahead? Visit BroadwayWorld's full Streaming Calendar!

10:30 AM

Tuesday, Thursday, April, August - Broken Records hosts offer their trademark takes on the music and video content they've been enjoying to get through the days of the pandemic. click here

11:00 AM

Ailey Extension - Absolute Beginner Ballet Barre with with Finis Jhung click here

Broadway Babysitters - Broadway Song/Story Time with Abby C. Smith click here

12:00 PM

Ayodele Casel's Diary of a Tap Dancer V.6: Us - For this new virtual series, Ayodele Casel, one of the "Biggest Breakout Stars of 2019" (The New York Times), has curated a group of artists who will present seven different video performances-solos and duos created and performed by a multigenerational and multicultural group-to be released weekly at 12pm beginning Tuesday, July 14 (through Tuesday, August 25). Co-directed by Casel and Torya Beard, the series is a continuation of her Diary of a Tap Dancer project and will feature performances from Casel and other tap artists including Amanda Castro, Starinah Dixon, Andre Imanishi, Ryan Johnson, Lisa La Touche, Ted Levy, Michela Marino Lerman, Anthony Morigerato, Makenna Watts, and more. Kurt Csolak serves as editor of the series, with Darren Biggart and Anthony Morigerato acting as creative producers. click here

Broadway Weekends at Home- Intermediate Ballet | Tomas Matos - Tomás' will lead you through an enjoyable yet slightly challenging Intermediate Ballet class that finishes off with a relaxing stretch. You will be guided through all of the fundamental combinations of a ballet barre, and will sign off feeling tight in all the right places! click here

Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge - Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! Special guests Bernadette Peters! click here

Battery Dance TV- Storytelling and Repertoire - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

1:00 PM

It's the Day of the Show Y'all - Need a new Broadway diversion to get you through the day? Check back today at 1pm to watch as BroadwayWorld's Spencer Glass broadcasts a very special episode of It's The Day of the Show Y'all LIVE! Which little-known musical theatre treasure will he uncover? You'll have to tune in to find out! click here

#TurnItOutWithTiler - The New York City Ballet dancer Tiler Peck will teach her daily ballet class live on Instagram! click here

2:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- Seanism - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

3:00 PM

Broadway Babysitters - Broadway Dance Party with Richard Yoder click here

4:00 PM

CyberTank Variety Show With Anooj Bhandari - click here

Battery Dance TV- 1 Minute Performance - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

Broadway Weekends at Home- Beginner Jazz | Shaye Hopkins - First you wash your hands, and then your JAZZ HANDS! Come and join Shaye and she takes you through class for beginners where we will explore the foundations of jazz technique and implement these into fun, basic choreography. click here

5:00 PM

#LAOAtHome - Opera Family Time: Shakespeare Sings click here

6:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- Waltz - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

Playwrights Unstuck - A new joint Humanities and Arts Engagement project, Playwrights Unstuck; hosted by Arts Engagement Programs Manager Katherine Harroff and Literary Manager and Dramaturg Danielle Mages Amato. They will check in with Globe-commissioned local playwrights Miki Vale, Jonathan Mello, Jessica Hilt, and Mike Sears on the status of their developing work. Be a fly on the wall as they meet weekly with a different playwright-first for a check-in and reading of their script by actors in The Old Globe and University of San Diego Shiley Graduate Theatre Program, then for discussions of the progress made over the ensuing month. We hope to encourage playwrights of all levels to jump into the creation of their own work, inspired by these professional explorations of the various stages of development. click here

24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues - Writers and actors featured in this round represent twelve Arizona-based theater companies. Proceeds support Arizona Theatre Company, the official state theatre of Arizona. Now celebrating its 53rd Season, and boasting the largest subscriber base of any performing arts organization in Arizona, the mission of the Arizona Theatre Company is to inspire, engage, and entertain - one moment, one production, and one audience at a time. click here

7:00 PM

E-Ticket to Broadway w/ Andrew Barth Feldman, Lesli Margherita & Dori Berinstein - Join for a special "Extra Magic Hour" of "E-Ticket to Broadway" as part of the Broadway Podcast Network's Special Live events on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at 7:00pm EST. In addition to host David Alpert, the live video discussion will feature Olivier Award-winner Lesli Margherita (Matilda), Andrew Barth Feldman (Dear Evan Hansen), and former Disney Imagineer, Broadway Producer, and BPN Co-Founder & CEO Dori Berinstein (The Prom, Legally Blonde). The group will chat about their experiences at the Disney Parks, play games, and celebrate the upcoming 65th Anniversary of Disneyland. The event also serves as a fundraiser for Gilana's Fund. click here

Dixon Place Hot! Festival - Award-winning viral spoken word poet Patrick Roche presents a one-of-a-kind solo show interweaving his poems with stories and scenes from throughout his life. This show takes audiences on a journey through pop culture, queer identity, body image, a mental breakdown, sudden internet fame, therapists (both good and very bad) and more, balancing heartfelt explorations of mental health and grief with all the humor and unexpected levity that accompany his experiences. A Socially Acceptable Breakdown challenges everyone to understand, connect to, and laugh with each other even in the face of all of our many breakdowns. click here

From The Archive: Coffeehouse Chronicles #139 - HAIR 50th Anniversary - On January 21, 2017, La MaMa's Coffeehouse Chronicles celebrated the 50th Anniversary of the iconic musical HAIR with James Rado, Galt MacDermot and many of the original cast members. Watch this archival stream of this one-in-a-lifetime celebration. Featuring performances by: Shelley Ackerman, Shaleah Adkisson, Debbie Andrews, Andy Berger, Peppy Castro, Richard Cohen, Dave D'aranjo, Nina Machlin Dayton, Andre De Shields, MAGIE DOMINIC, Aaron Drescher, Lauren Elder, Ellen Foley, Merle Frimark, Annie Golden, Walter Michael Harris, Ula Hedwig, Antwayn Hopper, Rev. Marjorie LiPari, Melba Moore, Natalie Mosco, Thayer Naples, Allan F. Nicholls, Jill O'Hara, Robert I. Rubinsky, Dale Soules, Charles Valentino, Balint Varga and Jared Weiss. click here

Broadway Weekends at Home- Scene Analysis: On Camera (Part 1/2) | Sean Patrick Doyle - How does breaking down a scene for television or film differ from breaking down a scene for theatre? In this edition of Scene Analysis, we'll discuss script structure for multi-cam and single-cam projects and how we can apply essential techniques from Stanislavsky and the American masters to on-camera scenes. click here

Tim Minchin MATILDA Listening Party - oin award-winning composer/lyricist Tim Minchin (live from Australia) and host Robbie Rozelle (live from NYC) as we listen to selections from, discuss and take your questions about MATILDA! click here

The (Virtual) New York Musical Improv Festival - Magnet Theater presents The (Virtual) New York Musical Improv Festival airing on twitch.tv/themagnettheater/ from July 14th-18th. The five-day-long festival featuries over 100 performers from Barcelona, Brighton UK, Chicago, Las Vegas, London, Miami, NYC, Nottingham UK, Orlando, Paris, Portland, San Diego, San Francisco, Washington DC, Vancouver and beyond improvising everything from traditional musical theater fare to hip hop and Sci-Fi. Every note, lyric, piece of choreography, and word of dialogue is entirely made up on the spot! Visit www.nymif.com click here

The Show Must Go On... Show - THE SHOW MUST GO ON...SHOW is a 15-minute variety - you guessed it - SHOW unlike anything else online. This week's guests: TBA click here

7:30 PM

Ailey Extension - Theater Dance with Judine Somerville click here

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Verdi's La Traviata Starring Ileana Cotrubaș, Plácido Domingo, and Cornell MacNeil, conducted by James Levine. Transmitted live on March 28, 1981. click here

8:00 PM

The Producer's Perspective - Broadway Producer Ken Davenport chats with Tara Rubin. click here

2020 Obie Awards - The ultimate celebration of Off- and Off- Off-Broadway - will be hosted by comedian, actor and writer Cole Escola, the prerecorded 2020 Obie Awards will recognize shows that opened between May 1, 2019 and March 12, 2020, and feature performances from Shaina Taub, as well as the original and revival casts of Merrily We Roll Along. The production was postponed for a moment of reflection, in the wake of a nationwide call to end racial inequalities. click here

Stars in the House - Broadway Record Breakers with Marlene Daniel, Alton Fitzgerald White and Donna Marie Asbury. click here

Richard II - Join WNYC and The Public Theater as they bring Free Shakespeare on the Radio to the airwaves with William Shakespeare's RICHARD II. Brought to you in a serialized radio broadcast over four nights, listen as the last of the divinely anointed monarchs descends and loses it all. When King Richard banishes his cousin Henry Bolingbroke and deprives him of his inheritance, he unwittingly creates an enemy who will ultimately force him from the throne. One of the Bard's only dramas entirely in verse, this epic and intimate play presents the rise of the house of Lancaster through a riveting tale of lost sovereignty, political intrigue, and psychological complexity. Conceived for the radio and directed by Saheem Ali, experience this beautiful and cutting play in an exciting serialized radio format from wherever you are! click here

Kaye Ballard - The Show Goes On! - Kaye Ballard - The Show Goes On! directed by Dan Wingate, is a wondrous reflection on the achievements of "the greatest star you hardly knew." Delightful moments are captured in rare archival footage with Kaye's long-time pals Ann-Margret, Joy Behar, Carol Burnett, Harold Prince, Carol Channing, Michael Feinstein, Rex Reed, and others, as well as with Kaye herself. Kaye Ballard - The Show Goes On! premieres July 14th at 8pm ET, with an encore matinee July 15th at 3pm ET click here

Night Of A Thousand Judys - The eighth annual "Night of A Thousand Judys"- the Pride concert to benefit The Ali Forney Center written and hosted by Justin Sayre - will be presented as a streaming online event on Tuesday, July 14 at 8:00 PM Eastern. Performers will include Lena Hall (Tony winner for Hedwig), Natalie Douglas (12x MAC Winner), Nathan Lee Graham (Zoolander, "LA to Vegas"), Eva Noblezada (Hadestown), Adam Pascal (Rent), Beth Malone (Fun Home), Alice Ripley (Next to Normal), George Salazar (Be More Chill), Ann Harada (Avenue Q), T. Oliver Reid (Hadestown), Jessica Vosk (Wicked), Spencer Day (#1 Billboard artist), Bright Light Bright Light (Elton John, Cher), Ann Hampton Callaway (Billboard Singer & Songwriter), Billy Stritch (Grammy Award Winner), and L Morgan Lee (A Strange Loop). The Ali Forney Center is the nation's largest agency dedicated to helping LGBTQ homeless youth. click here

The Haunting of Lin-Manuel Miranda Online Screening - Poet, playwright and MacArthur Fellow Ishmael Reed speaks truth to Disney and the Great White Way with this epic theatrical rebuttal to Lin-Manuel Miranda's "Hamilton." Watch the provocative AUDELCO-winning production that ignited a firestorm, and caused Time Magazine, the New Yorker, the New York Times and Vice News to question why Miranda left the Founding Fathers' slaveholding and mistreatment of indigenous people out of his Broadway show. click here

8:30 PM

Dixon Place Hot! Festival - Experiments and Disorders goes Virtual! Fiction, nonfiction, poetry & performance texts by the most adventurous, cross-genre established & emerging writers. click here

9:00 PM

DEFINITELY NOT CLUE: an interactive murder mystery musical - Ten years after opening night of their high school production of Clues: The Musical, a group of friends reconnect from afar over a virtual game of Clue. However, after one of the friends goes missing online, they soon realize that this is not just a game any more...this is real. click here

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You