Virtual Theatre Today: Tuesday, August 18- with Billy Porter, Alice Ripley and More!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, August 18, 2020.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Daylight Time

10:00 AM

Front Window - Online@theSpaceUK - Owl & Pussycat Theatre Company presents, Front Window, airing every day Aug 15-30th with Online@theSpaceUK's virtual Edinburgh Fringe Festival: A Woman watches her neighbors, usually with a bag of chips in hand, to investigate the possible disappearance of a man. Front Window is a farcical story of an isolated armchair detective, desperate to prove her vigilance will save lives. click here

12:00 PM

Broadway Weekends at Home-Puppetry - Avenue B | Jess Parker - This beginners class is aimed at those who have completed 'AVENUE A', or who have already basic Hand Puppeteering skills. In this Avenue B: Master of the Sync workshop, you will warm-up, re-cap previous Avenues, and work on mastering the Art of Syncing with your character...how to watch for common mistakes and advance and progress your sync, including the 'singing' sync and variation of mouth distancing. A combination exercise, with feedback from Jess & Q&A to finish. click here

Ayodele Casel's Diary of a Tap Dancer V.6: Us - For this new virtual series, Ayodele Casel, one of the "Biggest Breakout Stars of 2019" (The New York Times), has curated a group of artists who will present seven different video performances-solos and duos created and performed by a multigenerational and multicultural group-to be released weekly at 12pm beginning Tuesday, July 14 (through Tuesday, August 25). Co-directed by Casel and Torya Beard, the series is a continuation of her Diary of a Tap Dancer project and will feature performances from Casel and other tap artists including Amanda Castro, Starinah Dixon, Andre Imanishi, Ryan Johnson, Lisa La Touche, Ted Levy, Michela Marino Lerman, Anthony Morigerato, Makenna Watts, and more. Kurt Csolak serves as editor of the series, with Darren Biggart and Anthony Morigerato acting as creative producers. click here

Battery Dance TV- Storytelling and Repertoire - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

1:00 PM

#TurnItOutWithTiler - The New York City Ballet dancer Tiler Peck will teach her daily ballet class live on Instagram! click here

2:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- Seanism - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

3:00 PM

Broadway Weekends at Home-'Hamilton' Workshop | Natasha Leaver - Come and learn Hamilton inspired choreography with Natasha Leaver currently playing 'The Bullet' in the West End production. In this workshop, we'll be dancing to 'Right Hand Man'! click here

Lincoln Center at Home - Virtual Access Workshop for Children with Disabilities. Join the artists of New York City Ballet in a series of free, 45-minute movement workshops specially designed for children with disabilities, powered by Zoom. click here

4:00 PM

CyberTank Variety Show - The CyberTank Variety Show is The Tank's FREE virtual gathering place, hosting dozens of artists every week. click here

5:00 PM

SUPERYOU THE MUSICAL Listening Party - Join host Julie James (SiriusXM) as she chats with the cast and creative team of SuperYou: The Musical before listening to the full album. click here

6:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- Waltz - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues - The 24 Hour Plays® bring together creative communities to produce plays and musicals that are written, rehearsed, and performed in 24 hours. click here

7:00 PM

An Evening with Monty Alexander Premiere Event & On Demand - In a rare solo performance for Radio Free Birdland legendary jazz pianist Monty Alexander shares stories and songs from his six decade career. Monty has has melded the sounds of American jazz, popular song, and the music of his native Jamaica, performing and recording along the way with Frank Sinatra, Tony Bennett, Dizzy Gillespie, Sonny Rollins, Quincy Jones, Natalie Cole, Bobby McFerrin, Sly Dunbar and Robbie Shakespeare and many more. His recordings - over 60 albums to date - have reinterpreted the music of a diverse collection of his favorite artists including Nat King Cole, Tony Bennett, and Bob Marley. click here

#LAOAtHome - Opera Happy Hour with Jeremy Frank. Join us on a virtual journey to some of the most breathtaking places featured in your favorite operas. click here

Broadway Weekends at Home-LIVE STREAM Monologue Coaching | Jennifer Apple - Do you have a monologue you've just begun to work on, a piece for an upcoming audition, or perhaps an old monologue that needs some new life? Then this is the class for you! Monologues are a strange little beast, but a necessary one to tackle -- whether auditing or performing, you will walk away from this class with the tools to make them successful. From contemporary or Shakespeare, comedic or dramatic, Jennifer will work with you in real time to make your piece come alive and become personal to YOU! Using the skills elaborated during her Breaking Down the Text class (don't worry if you never took it!), Jennifer will work with you to personalize the text, ground the piece in truthfulness & honesty, and empower you to bring the words to life. Most importantly, it will all be done while having fun in a collaborative and safe space. You won't want to miss it! click here

Unfinished Work Finish the Fight - They were tireless organizers. Tenacious fighters. And political geniuses. They were Black and Latinx. Indigenous and immigrant. Together, they won women the right to vote and laid the cornerstone for gender equality in the United States. Yet their stories have rarely been told. Until now. click here

Broadway Buskers - Times Square's annual concert series celebrating the talented singer-songwriters of the theater community returns this summer. Moving to a virtual format this year, , Broadway Buskers has brought Broadway actors and composers to the Times Square pedestrian plazas to perform their own original music among the lights and energy of Times Square. While in-person events are on pause and Broadway remains closed for the remainder of 2020, theater fans can still watch and support the multi-talented Broadway community with these weekly virtual concerts. Special guests: Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer (Hadestown, In the Heights), Alice Ripley (Next to Normal, Side Show), J. Robert Spencer (Jersey Boys, Next to Normal) click here

7:30 PM

St Lou Fringe Virtual Festival: #txtshow (on the internet) - A completely immersive multiscreen performance featuring a mysterious character named txt (pronounced "text") who recites a script written anonymously in real-time by a live audience (on the internet). Created and performed by Brian Feldman, this live, interactive performance takes place on Zoom. click here

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Zandonai's Francesca da Rimini Starring Renata Scotto, Plácido Domingo, and Cornell MacNeil, conducted by James Levine. From April 7, 1984. click here

8:00 PM

ALMA, By Benjamin Benne - A mother, a daughter and the thread of an American Dream. Working mom Alma has singlehandedly raised her daughter, Ángel, on tough love, home-cooked comida, and lots of prayers. But on the eve of the all-important SAT, Alma discovers her daughter isn't at home studying. A schooling and la chancla await Ángel at home-but so does a creeping realization that more's at stake than just a test score. A sacrifice from Alma's past weighs heavy on their present; now, Alma fears that her worst nightmare may soon be their reality. Will the American Dream cost them a life together? click here

Stars in the House - Carnegie Mellon Reunion with Michael McElroy, Jack Plotnick, Billy Porter, Tami Tappan and Ty Taylor click here

