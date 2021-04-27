Virtual Theatre Today: Tuesday, April 27- with Christine Pedi, Andrea McArdle, and More!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, April 27, 2021.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Time

12:00 PM

COVENANT - By ​​​York Walker, directed by Tamilla Woodard, dramaturg: John Glore. When he returns home to his small Georgia town, rumors fly that blues guitarist Johnny "Honeycomb" James may have sold his soul to the devil to attain his musical genius. But in this twisty folk-horror drama, jealousy, distrust and superstition determine Honeycomb's fate-even if the devil does play a part. click here

City in Transition: The Quadrant Series - Every city has its stories. This innovative on-demand digital production from Theater Alliance weaves together tales from across Washington, DC - sharing histories, experiences, and issues from within the District's four quadrants. Directed by Raymond O. Caldwell and written by Khadijah Z. Ali-Coleman, Avery Collins, Shalom Omo-Osagie, and Leslie Scott-Jones, CITY IN TRANSITION provides a dynamic account of our nation's capital from artists who call the city their home. click here

Next Year, Some Year - "Ben Rimalower's Broken Records" podcast co-hosts, Ben Rimalower and Daniel Nolen, will will broadcast a weekly hour-long livestream video chat show where they will offer their trademark takes on the music and video content they've been enjoying. For followers of the their podcast and previous livestream ("Tuesday, Thursday, April, August") as well as newbies, this will be fun and fast-paced program of fan favorite segments like "All-Beef Patti," "Who Do You Think You Are?" and "Dolly, Concert, Kill" as well as a whole new roster of features and interactive games with the viewers, plus special guest star appearances sure to delight. click here

5:00 PM

MARILYN, MOM & ME - Luke Yankee's new autobiographical play, MARILYN, MOM & ME is about his mother, Oscar-winning actress Eileen Heckart, and her intense friendship with Marilyn Monroe during the shooting of BUS STOP. A virtual presentation of the entire play will be presented as a benefit for Broadway Cares. click here

7:00 PM

Little Gem: A Performance on Screen - Amber, Lorraine, and Kay, three generations of North Dublin women, find themselves suddenly facing the unexpected in this "warm slice-of-life tale." (The New York Times). Young Amber's case of indigestion grows into something more, while her mother Lorraine reluctantly attempts therapist-suggested self-care, and Grandmother Kay struggles with a personal itch while adjusting to life as a caretaker for her beloved Gem. In this hilarious and poignant award-winning work, three women find strength in one another and discover the beauty and complexity of family. Irish playwright Elaine Murphy's debut play, Little Gem, premiered at the Dublin Fringe Festival in 2008 where it won the Fishamble New Writing Award. It then transferred to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, where it won the Carol Tambor Best of Edinburgh Award, the festival's top prize. This new digital production was filmed remotely at the actors' homes in Connecticut, London, and New York. It is an adaptation of Irish Rep's acclaimed 2019 production. click here

7:30 PM

UNCSA Pianists in Concert - Emerging Artist Series A concert featuring works from the repertoire for piano performed by students. click here

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Lehár's The Merry Widow Starring Renée Fleming, Kelli O'Hara, Nathan Gunn, Alek Shrader, and Sir Thomas Allen, conducted by Sir Andrew Davis. Production by Susan Stroman. From January 17, 2015. click here

Working: A Musical - Based on Studs Turkel's 1974 best-selling book of interviews with everyday Americans, this contemporary musical shows that, for most people, a job is far more than just a paycheck; it's an identity and a point of pride. During the course of one 24-hour day, we meet a cross-section of workers as they go about their interrelated occupations and reflect on their aspirations, frustrations, regrets and accomplishments. Their individual stories - told through a variety of song styles - are moving, humorous, and relatable. From factory workers to firefighters, schoolteachers to stonemasons, hedge fund managers to homemakers, the unsung heroes of the economy finally have their voices heard in Working! click here

8:00 PM

Stars in the House - Growing Up Annie and Sandy with guest host Christine Pedi and Bill Berloni, Andrea McArdle, Alicia Morton, Allison Smith and Josie Todd. click here

BLACK FEMINIST VIDEO GAME - Enter Jonas: a biracial teenager with autism. Jonas broadcasts all aspects of his life online, including a disastrous first date with his crush, Nicole. Desperate to regain her affections, he dusts off a long-ignored gift from his mother-a classic 2D "Black feminist video game"- hopeful that the game will grant him the key to winning Nicole back. But Jonas soon discovers that, with only the Game Master and his friend Sabine to guide him, he must confront his own misperceptions of the women in his (real) life, or risk losing not only the game but also his first chance at love. In this mashup of live performance, video game design, and online interaction, Jonas and Sabine stream their play on Twitch and find their path through the game together. Along the way, you'll help (or hinder!) their progress by responding in real time to the choices they make. This production is a national collaboration with presenters 59E59 Theaters' Plays in Place Program, Center Theatre Group, Oregon Shakespeare Festival and co-commissioner Williams Center for the Arts, Lafayette College. click here

From the Vault: Billy Budd - Set sail on an audio-fueled journey into our 2014 production of Billy Budd. Brace yourself for stormy seas and emotional swells as you endeavor through the story of the HMS Indomitable and its crew. You can tune in below on Tuesday, April 27th at 5:00 p.m. PT, and take a look at cast and credits below to see all the talented individuals who brought this production to life. All photography shown is by Robert Millard. click here

Flight Simulator Remote Readings - Flight Recorder Poetry brings you the Flight Simulator Remote Readings, a biweekly digital reading series, only at the Tank. Each reading features a line-up of emerging poets, with art that speaks to where we are, where we're going, and where we've gone wrong. Hosted by Mike Fracentese. Poets to be announced in advance of each show. click here

Caesar: A Surround Sound Experiment - On the heels of its smash-hit streaming event, Macbeth: A Surround Sound Experiment, Knock at the Gate returns to the space between your ears this April with Caesar: A Surround Sound Experiment, a new immersive listening experience designed for headphones and lunar light (no screens, no zooms). Recorded in isolation and presented in stunning high-fidelity 3D audio, this new audio adaptation of Julius Caesar invites listeners to turn out the lights, put on a pair of headphones, and be transported to ancient Rome and the beating heart of Shakespeare's searing epic like never before. Adapted and Directed by Joseph Discher (59E59, Barrington Stage), the cast features Jacqueline Antaramian (Homeland), Joel de la Fuente (Amazon's The Man in High Castle), January LaVoy (Publishers Weekly's Audiobook Narrator of the Year), Sean Hudock (Private Romeo), Mark H. Dold (NYSF/Public Theater), Joseph Discher, Maurice Jones (Broadway's Julius Caesar), Anthony Michael Martinez (Classic Stage Company), Ryan McCarthy (Theatre for a New Audience), Shane Taylor (Williamstown Theatre Festival), Patrick Toon (Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey), Tony and Olivier nominee Scott Wentworth, and Derek Wilson (Hulu's Future Man). Soundscape by Leigh Roberts (House, White Collar). Engineering and additional designs by Rider Q. Stanton. Production Manager: Denise Cardarelli. Production Intern: Hope Cassandra. Produced by Sean Hudock. click here

Haig Papazian: Space Time Tuning Machine - Uncharted + Joe's Pub Live! - Chat with Joe's Pub, Greenwich House Music School, your fellow audience members, and the artists themselves via our YouTube channel during the premiere! Haig Papazian - the Lebanese-Armenian violinist, founding member of the influential band Mashrou' Leila, architect and multi-disciplinary artist - will premiere selections from the first phase of his new solo work, Space Time Tuning Machine (STTM), a cross-disciplinary musical narrative exploring the multifaceted meanings of home. Haig Papazian is a Lebanese-Armenian multidisciplinary artist, composer, and architect born in Beirut and currently based out of New York. He is a founding member and violinist of Mashrou' Leila, the Lebanese band whose electro-pop anthems about political freedom, race, gender and modern Arabic identity have challenged the status quo of the Middle-Eastern music industry. click here