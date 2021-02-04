Virtual Theatre Today: Thursday, February 4- with Susan Lucci, Shaina Taub and More!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, February 4, 2021.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Daylight Time

Planning ahead? Visit BroadwayWorld's full Streaming Calendar!

2:00 PM

The Sorcerer's Apprentice - This enchanting new British musical explores the extraordinary world of a sorcerer and his rebellious daughter, as she discovers the explosive possibilities of her newfound magical powers. Against the backdrop of the Northern Lights, a small town has been pushed to the brink of collapse in a bid for progress and prosperity. To rescue Midgard from certain destruction, father and daughter must heal their relationship and work together. This gripping family-friendly story sees brooms coming to life and love blossoming anew. Acclaimed musical theatre writers Richard Hough and Ben Morales Frost have created this gender-swapped twist on the timeless poem by Johann Wolfgang von Goethe, which also inspired the Dukas symphony that memorably featured in the Disney film Fantasia. Directed by Charlotte Westenra (The Wicker Husband, Watermill), the cast of ten includes Dawn Hope (Follies, National Theatre), David Thaxton (Olivier Award for Passion, Donmar Warehouse) and the professional debut of London School of Musical Theatre graduate Mary Moore in the title role. click here

6:00 PM

Philadelphia Chamber Music Society - Daedalus Quartet (members) w/ Charles Abramovic, piano - Following one of Beethoven's earliest works for strings (long viewed as a testing ground for his Op. 18 string quartets), members of the Daedalus Quartet will join pianist Charles Abramovic for a performance of Dvořák's second piano quartet. From the first bold statement of the strings in octaves to the rousing final notes, this work is filled with the joy, excitement, depth of feeling, and distinctive character that can only be attributed to this Czech master. This concert will be livestreamed for all to enjoy on a pay what you wish basis. Beethoven: String Trio in G Major, Op. 9, No. 1 Dvořák: Piano Quartet in E-flat Major, Op. 87 click here

CSC's Classic Conversations - This conversation will feature: Award-winning Composer Shaina Taub (Twelfth Night and As You Like It at The Public Theater) click here

7:00 PM

A Touch of the Poet - In A Touch of the Poet, proud and tempestuous Cornelius Melody (Con) owns a run-down inn and tavern near Boston in 1828. Laden with debt, Con clings to his tenuous identity as a landed gentleman and war hero and chastises his wife and daughter for actions that expose the family's humble Irish origins. When his daughter Sara falls in love with a wealthy American guest at their inn, Con's pride drives him to an explosive reckoning with his true place in the New World. The cast of A Touch of the Poet includes Belle Aykroyd (A Christmas Carol) as Sara Melody, Ciaran Byrne (The Dead, 1904) as Dan Roche, Robert Cuccioli (Jekyll & Hyde) as Cornelius "Con" Melody, Kate Forbes (Sight Unseen) as Nora Melody, Mary McCann (The Weir) as Deborah, Andy Murray (The Seafarer) as Cregan, David O'Hara (Three Small Irish Masterpieces) as Paddy O'Dowd, Tim Ruddy (The Seafarer) as Mickey Maloy, David Sitler (Donnybrook) as Patch Riley and John C. Vennema (Linda) as Nicholas Gadsby. click here

Stratford Festival: Othello - Othello, directed in 2019 by Nigel Shawn Williams and featuring Michael Blake in the title role, with Laura Condlln as Emilia, Amelia Sargisson as Desdemona, Gordon S. Miller as Iago and Johnathan Sousa as Cassio. click here

Rubix Control (Escape Room presented by Seize the Show) - What a time to be alive! Finally, an intergalactic cruise called The Rubix has launched and is on its way to civilize Mars! With a loyal captain and a team of five "space settlers," this new maiden voyage promises to be one for the history books. Unfortunately, you are an unpaid IT intern back on Earth. But when the ship goes off course and loses connection with Mission Control, they turn to you! This is your moment! You must reprogram the AI and bring the mission to safety. But it won't be easy. The Rubix is a twisting and turning modular ship, whose layout changes every few minutes, and there's a saboteur in your midst, who you must identify before the clock runs out. click here

7:30 PM

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Rossini's La Cenerentola Starring Elina Garanča, Lawrence Brownlee, Simone Alberghini, Alessandro Corbelli, and John Relyea, conducted by Maurizio Benini. Production by Cesare Lievi. From May 9, 2009. click here

New Milestones II: Space (Liminality in Line) - Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center- Primarily a concert experience, supplemented with informational material to provide context, this series explores & unpacks the work of a wide-ranging selection of composers. click here

THE NOURISH PROJECT - The Nourish Project is created in collaboration with a multidisciplinary cast of musicians, dancers, storytellers, writers, and cultural organizers from around the country, including: playwright Jaisey Bates (the day we were born); international touring artist Edna Vazquez; Bessie Award-winning choreographer Joya Powell with performers from her dance company Movement of the People; organic farmer and artist Nikiko Masumoto; theatermakers Latrelle Bright (The Water Project) and Madeline Sayet (The Magic Flute at The Glimmerglass Festival); award-winning performing artist Joaquin Lopez; performers Jono Eiland (Miss You Like Hell), Natalie Benally, Siobhan Juanita Brown (The America Play), Sage Chanell, and Dr. Michelle Tom; and NYC Youth Poet Laureate Camryn Bruno. Using music, dance, and poetry curated through a framework of the five senses and four natural elements, The Nourish Project hosts a space for audiences to follow their curiosity and explore their own paths during the experience. click here

8:00 PM

Stars in the House - ALL MY CHILDREN Game Night join James and Seth (Rudy) with special guests Susan Lucci, Eric Woodall (Matthew Ford), Richard Roland (Jason Sheffield) and Norm Lewis (Keith McLean) click here

Joe's Pub Live- Loser's Lounge: Battle of the One Hit Wonders - New York City's favorite down-town musical extravaganza, Joe McGinty and The Loser's Lounge presents the multiple-episode streaming series "The Battle of the One Hit Wonders," featuring hit songs from the 60's, 70's, and beyond! Each episode takes the concept of a "battle of the bands," but instead of "bands" it pits two classic songs by "one hit wonder" artists against each other. During each show's initial stream, YOU, the audience, will decide who wins, by commenting or "voting" for the "one hit wonder" that you love most. Tune in to each episode to find out which two classic "one hit wonder" songs Joe McGinty has selected for your listening pleasure, and as always don't forget to vote! click here