Virtual Theatre Today: Monday, November 9- with Robyn Hurder, Jessie Mueller, and More!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, November 9, 2020.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Daylight Time

12:00 PM

Interrobang's Premiere Watch-Along: THE SPIN by Spenser Davis - At a time when live theatre is at a standstill, join members of Interrobang Theatre Project and the creative team behind THE SPIN for its premiere watch-along. THE SPIN is a brand-new dark comedy written and produced entirely for the virtual medium. September 2020. Politics are at a boiling point, COVID is rampant and Zoom calls are still the absolute worst. When the Public Works Director of a major city confesses to a horrible crime, a team of spin doctors are brought in at the last possible second to pull off a tough assignment: prepare the Mayor's top aide for a crucial news interview, distance City Hall from the controversy and point the public's attention elsewhere. And do it all entirely over video-conferencing. click here

SAME TIME, NEXT YEAR - Bernard Slade's wickedly funny comedy explores a love affair between two seemingly ordinary people who meet once a year. SAME TIME NEXT YEAR deftly examines the monumental political, social, and personal changes that impact their lives over the course of 25 years. Full of clever dialogue, comical visuals, and unexpected admissions, this play will have you laughing one moment and wiping away tears the next. click here

Joe's Pub Live- Mireya "Yeya" Ramos: Rancheras y Más - Visit Mireya at Mireyaramos.com and on Patreon. click here

2:00 PM

Richard II - Deborah Warner's staging of Richard II with Fiona Shaw as the king stirred up a significant critical controversy when it was presented in 1995 at The National Theatre, and then later in Salzburg and Paris. Among those who recognised its originality and strengths was the critic Paul Taylor who praised the 'gripping, lucidly felt production' and Fiona Shaw's 'dazzlingly disconcerting... deliberately uncomfortable, compelling performance.' For the screen version, Deborah Warner and production designer Hildegard Bechtler re-imagined Richard II as an innovative drama that was shot over a fortnight using film techniques. Playing alongside Fiona Shaw is a distinguished cast including Donald Sinden (Duke of York), Richard Bremmer (Henry Bolingbroke), Julian Rhind-Tutt (Duke of Aumerle), Kevin McKidd (Harry Percy) and Paola Dionisotti (Duchess of York). click here

West End Woofs - West End Woofs is the UK's star-studded rescue animal adoption drive! Beginning in fall 2020, this spin-off of the wonderful Broadway Barks organisation will help dogs and cats in rescues and shelters around the UK find their forever homes - with the help of West End and British celebrities! click here

3:00 PM

The Seth Concert Series- Jessie Mueller - Hosted by beloved musical director and Sirius XM Star Seth Rudetsky, the series offers viewers a seamless mix of behind-the-scenes stories prompted by Rudetsky's insightful, funny and revealing questions - and the music from the artists' stellar careers! And, it's all LIVE! Jessie Mueller most recently appeared on Broadway and at Steppenwolf in Tracy Lett's new play The Minutes alongside the playwright, Armie Hammer and Blair Brown. She received a Tony nomination and Drama Desk Award for her performance as Julie Jordan in the recent revival of Carousel opposite Joshua Henry and Renee Fleming. Prior to that she originated the role of Jenna Hunterson in composer-lyricist Sara Bareilles' hit Broadway musical Waitress for which she was nominated for a Tony, Drama Desk and Grammy award. She earned all three awards for her starring role as Carole King in Beautiful-The Carole King Musical. She recently starred as Marian in The Music Man with Norm Lewis and Rosie O'Donnell at The Kennedy Center. click here

The Lily Parr Fan Club - Originally staged in November 2018 to mark 100 years since the Armistice, One Voice: Remembrance will be available to watch online from Mon 09 Nov at 8pm GMT until Mon 14 Dec. Remembrance is a series of five solo performances curated by Arinzé Kene and directed by Annabel Bolton, written to shine light on the powerful, poignant and surprising stories often hidden in the shadow of conflict https://bit.ly/36j6wKv The Lily Parr Fan Club is written by Monica Dolan and performed by Melanie Kilburn click here

7:00 PM

A Beggar Upon Horseback / A Beggar on Foot: Part One - The Context, From Frederick Douglass to Today - Irish Repertory Theatre marks the 175th anniversary of Frederick Douglass's historic trip to Ireland with a dramatic reading by award-winning actor John Douglas Thompson of Douglass's Letter from Belfast, written on January 1, 1846. In this letter, Douglass recounts his impressions of the Irish people, describing "warm and generous co-operation." The reading will be followed by a panel led by Dr. Miram Nyhan Grey in which scholars and writers of Irish-American and African-American history will discuss the emigration of the Irish to America, and the complexity of Black and Irish interactions in the American experience: sometimes as allies and sometimes as aggressors. This conversation will span the infamous Draft Riots of 1863 to Irish-America as we know it today. click here

Rockers On Broadway Band Together - The PATH Fund, Inc® presents ROCKERS ON BROADWAY: BAND TOGETHER on Monday, November 9, 2020. The event will be a special streaming benefit rock concert featuring virtual performances and special appearances. This year we celebrate our amazing COMMUNITY - the perseverance and strength against all odds of performing artists! Rockers is the original Broadway rock concert series, a fun unique charity event, featuring Broadway's best rockin' out with The Broadway All Star Band. The arts community has been direly affected by the coronavirus outbreak and subsequent cancellation of hundreds of Broadway shows and Live Events across the country. Our goal is raise much needed funding for our arts education partners and the newly created PATH Fund's Community Relief Grant Program to provide immediate financial assistance to those in our community affected by Covid-19. Each year ROCKERS ON BROADWAY® honors industry luminaries who have inspired and enhanced the community. Our Lifetime Achievement Award honoree is EMMY, GRAMMY and TONY Award-winner - Billy Porter. Billy is a fashion trailblazer, activist, fierce performer and an inspiration to us all. Ben Cameron will host the All Star event with additional casting going soon. Virtual Red Carpet begins at 7pm with performances beginning at 7:30pm. click here

7:30 PM

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Tchaikovsky's Iolanta / Bartók's Bluebeard's Castle Starring Anna Netrebko and Piotr Beczała in Iolanta, and Nadja Michael and Mikhail Petrenko in Bluebeard's Castle, conducted by Valery Gergiev. From February 14, 2015. click here

8:00 PM

Stars in the House - Act 2... Now what? Guest Host Brenda Braxton invites you to Cocktails, Cookin' and Chit Chat with Moulin Rouge Tony Award Nominee Robyn Hurder! click here

Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party - For the past seventeen years, Jim Caruso's Cast Party has been inspiring superstars and up-and-comers to storm the Birdland stage with memorable impromptu performances. The "extreme open mic" takes place in New York City every single Monday, Broadway's "dark" night, making it the regular go-to place for show folk and the people who love them. click here

