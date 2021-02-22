Virtual Theatre Today: Monday, February 22- with Santino Fontana, Lynn Nottage and More!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, February 22, 2021.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Daylight Time

Planning ahead? Visit BroadwayWorld's full Streaming Calendar!

12:00 PM

All the Devils Are Here: How Shakespeare Invented the Villain - Macbeth. Iago. Claudius. STC Affiliated Artist Patrick Page invites you to experience the evolution of evil in Shakespeare's villains-from rogues and cutthroats to tyrants and sociopaths. A Tony Award nominee for his "electrifyingly maleficent Hades" in Hadestown (The New York Times) and lovingly nicknamed "The Villain of Broadway" (Playbill) for his delicious Broadway performances in Saint Joan, Casa Valentina, and Cyrano de Bergerac, Patrick Page explores how Shakespeare created the treacherous characters we all love to hate. This mesmerizing one-man performance is available online only. click here

In Case You Hadn't Heard: A Conversation Between America's Past And Its Promise - Presented in partnership with Eastville Community Historical Society and the Southampton African American Museum, In Case You Hadn't Heard: A Conversation Between America's Past and Its Promise is a provocative and unvarnished look at issues surrounding race in America. The world-premiere theatrical presentation is adapted and directed by Reggie D. White, and stars Darryl Gene Daughtry Jr, Crystal Dickinson, Jason Veasey, and Clarissa Vickerie. The evening will include a talkback between the director and the actors, led by Dr. Georgette Grier-Key of Eastville Community Historical Society. The adaptation sources found text to draw on the words of twenty African American thought-leaders of the past and present. Their words are brought together to create a "conversation" between a group of four actors, as they candidly discuss what it means to be black in America. As words from the past and hopes for the future collide, a frank and forthright dialogue pours forth, sounding a call to action. The content of In Case You Haven't Heard is drawn from speeches and writings of Houston Baker, James Baldwin, Mary McLeod Bethune, London Breed, Keiajah Brooks, Stokely Carmichael, Ta-Nehisi Coates, Angela Davis, Dick Gregory, Fannie Lou Hamer, Lorraine Hansberry, Jemele Hill, Marley K., Tamika Mallory, Robert P. Moses, Khalid Abdul Muhammad, Barack Obama, Amber Ruffin, Jesse Williams, and Malcolm X. click here

UNHIDDEN FIGURES Virtual Play Festival Celebrating African-American Women - The Group Rep presents UNHIDDEN FIGURES a virtual play festival of brand new short plays celebrating African-American women from all walks of life in honor of Black History Month. Written and directed by Group Rep members, performed by actors from around the world. Premieres Monday, February 22, at 8:00 pm (PST) and is available to stream on demand after the premiere. Admission is free. Donations encouraged. click here

3:00 PM

The Seth Concert Series- Santino Fontana - Santino Fontana starred most recently on Broadway as Michael Dorsey in the stage musical adaptation of the film Tootsie, for which he was awarded the 2019 Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical. He was previously nominated for a Tony Award for his starring role as Prince Topher in Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella on Broadway. Fontana originated the role of Tony in the Broadway production of Billy Elliot and was awarded the 2010 Drama Desk Award for Best Featured Actor in a Play for his work in the revival of Brighton Beach Memoirs. He has also appeared on Broadway in the revivals of Sunday in the Park with George, The Importance of Being Earnest, Hello, Dolly!, Moss Hart's Act One and in the Encores series productions of 1776 and Kurt Vonnegut's God Bless You Mr. Rosewater. He provided the voice of Prince Hans in the Walt Disney Animation Studios film Frozen which he will reprise in the upcoming Frozen 2, and starred on television in the CW romantic musical comedy-drama Crazy Ex-Girlfriend as well as appearances in Fosse/Verdon, Mozart in the Jungle, Shades of Blue and Submissions Only among other television and film appearances. In 2005, as a member of the Essentials, Fontana co-wrote the musical comedy Perfect Harmony and originated the role of Philip Fellowes V. In 2006, he starred as Hamlet in The Guthrie Theatre's production of the Shakespearean classic, before moving to New York City to star as Matt in the Off-Broadway revival of The Fantasticks. He is married to actress Jessica Hershberg. click here

5:30 PM

Songbook: Art and Artists of Tomorrow - Featuring the awarding-winning writing team of David Kornfeld and Kyle Segar. Their work is both lyrical and accessible, while bringing new soundscapes into the realm of musical theatre. Their background in Broadway, rock, and jazz has created eclectic songs with syncopated rhythms, instantly memorable melodies, clever lyrics, and infectious grooves. click here

7:00 PM

Experiments: Iseult et Tristan - Iseult et Tristan is an adaptation of the 12th century tragic romance centered on the adulterous love affair between Cornish knight Tristan and Irish princess-healer Iseult, who is set to marry King Mark of Cornwall. In this 21st century retelling of the story, a young, African American boxer, Iseult, struggles with addiction and her love for her sister Margot's fiancé, Tristan - all while she pursues her dream of being a gold medalist at the Olympics. click here

Live at the Lortel- Lynn Nottage - Lynn Nottage is a playwright and a screenwriter, and the first woman in history to win two Pulitzer Prizes for Drama. Her plays have been produced widely in the United States and throughout the world. Her works include Floyd's, Sweat, Mlima's Tale, By the Way, Meet Vera Stark, Ruined, Intimate Apparel, Fabulation, or the Re-Education of Undine Crumbs from the Table of Joy, Las Meninas, Mud, River, Stone, Por'knockers and POOF!. Musical librettos include The Secret Life of Bees and MJ (upcoming). She has also developed This is Reading, a performance installation in Reading, Pennsylvania. Ms. Nottage is the recipient of a MacArthur "Genius Grant" Fellowship, among other awards, and is an Associate Professor at Columbia University School of the Arts. click here

Studio Tenn Talks with Patrick Cassidy - This week Patrick welcomes Susan Egan and Sierra Boggess to the show! See this episode and all pasts episodes of Studio Tenn Talks. click here

7:30 PM

THE BELLE'S STRATAGEM - In this light-hearted comedy of courtship, the knife-sharp Letitia has been betrothed to the foppish Doricourt since childhood, but she fears she is soon to be trapped in a loveless marriage. With the help of the sly Mrs. Racket, the saucy Mrs. Ogle, and country Lady Frances Touchwood - whose sniveling husband is terrified of her discovering city life - Letitia hatches a plan to fascinate her fiancé, ensuring that he knows he is soon to be wed to an equal partner. The women conspire to open the eyes of the men - dancing rings around them at a masquerade ball where mistaken identities ensure joyous resolution. Written in 1780, Hannah Cowley's rom-com romp is a timeless and triumphant cry for love, decency, and equality. Directed by Gaye Taylor Upchurch Featuring Jasmine Bachelor, Neal Bledsoe, Michael Braun, Peter Jay Fernandez, Santino Fontana, Aaron Krohn, Luis Quintero, Heather Alicia Simms, and more click here

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Verdi's Il Trovatore Starring Sondra Radvanovsky, Dolora Zajick, Marcelo Álvarez, and Dmitri Hvorostovsky, conducted by Marco Armiliato. Production by Sir David McVicar. From April 30, 2011. click here

Musical Heritage: Guarneri Quartet - Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center-The Calidore Quartet hosts an exploration of the Guarneri Quartet, whose sea-changing artistry spanned a 45-year career of international touring and definitive recordings. click here

8:00 PM

Here Lies Henry by Daniel MacIvor - Interrobang Theatre Project streams archival footage of its Jeff Award-nominated one-man drama Here Lies Henry by Daniel MacIvor, directed by Interrobang Artistic Producer Elana Elyce and featuring Scott Sawa. The revival of ITP's very first production was shuttered last winter by the COVID-19 pandemic. Henry's got a lot he has to tell you, he just can't guarantee that it's all true. In the spotlight, with only the audience as his witness, Henry grapples with his choices and failures in a scramble to make sense of his life before it's too late. Daniel MacIvor's gripping one-man play offers a provocative take on love, death, beauty, truth, and of course, good old-fashioned lying. click here

Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party - For the past seventeen years, Jim Caruso's Cast Party has been inspiring superstars and up-and-comers to storm the Birdland stage with memorable impromptu performances. The "extreme open mic" takes place in New York City every single Monday, Broadway's "dark" night, making it the regular go-to place for show folk and the people who love them. click here

NYTW: FOR WHICH IT STANDS - With the air conditioner busted and temperatures in the triple digits, the only thing keeping Ebony Hemmings cool is counting down the days to the end of her eight year sentence at Lehigh Penitentiary. She and the other incarcerated women on the "Liberty Unit" sew American flags for a private prison contractor in exchange for recommendations for early release. But when the woman she loves joins a worker's strike against unfair and inhumane treatment of the women of Liberty, it ignites a powder keg of decades of hidden abuse. With tempers & temperatures boiling and her freedom on the line, Ebony knows the red stripes on the flags she sews could very easily turn to blood. click here

Processing - Theatre East announces another world premiere, "Processing...", a play centered around four NYC high school seniors whose lives have been upended by the lockdown and sudden death of a beloved computer science teacher. Written by 2020 high school graduate, Petra Brusiloff, the story explores the lost and uncertain futures of students coming of age in during a pandemic. The play humorously and honestly examines how we collectively acknowledge the past in the hopes of moving forward. The cast features Lizzy Jarret, Marshall Louise, Jasmine McLeish and Feisola Soetan under the direction of Theatre East Artistic Director, Judson Jones with Production Broadcast Design and Engineering by Romo Hallahan. Costume Design by Sherry Martinez, Lighting Design by Zach Murphy, and Scenic Design by Steven Brenman. click here