Virtual Theatre Today: Monday, February 15- with Laura Osnes, Patrick Page and More!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, February 15, 2021.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Daylight Time

12:00 PM

All the Devils Are Here: How Shakespeare Invented the Villain - Macbeth. Iago. Claudius. STC Affiliated Artist Patrick Page invites you to experience the evolution of evil in Shakespeare's villains-from rogues and cutthroats to tyrants and sociopaths. A Tony Award nominee for his "electrifyingly maleficent Hades" in Hadestown (The New York Times) and lovingly nicknamed "The Villain of Broadway" (Playbill) for his delicious Broadway performances in Saint Joan, Casa Valentina, and Cyrano de Bergerac, Patrick Page explores how Shakespeare created the treacherous characters we all love to hate. This mesmerizing one-man performance is available online only. click here

2:30 PM

ROMEO & JULIET - The new filmed theatre production of William Shakespeare's Romeo & Juliet will star Sam Tutty and Emily Redpath in the title roles, with direction by Nick Evans. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Acting for Others, a nonprofit which provides financial and emotional support to all theatre workers in times of need through 14 member charities. The production has also added stage legend Derek Jacobi in the role of the narrator. This production has utilised new, cutting edge technology to produce and film the show whilst working to the restrictions and regulations in place. click here

3:00 PM

The Seth Concert Series- Laura Osnes - Laura Osnes is a two-time Tony Award nominee for her memorable performances in Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella (Drama Desk Award) and Bonnie & Clyde. Other Broadway: Bandstand, Anything Goes, South Pacific, Grease. She has starred in three Hallmark channel original movies: One Royal Holiday, A Homecoming For The Holidays, and In The Key Of Love, and has guest-starred in Fosse/Verdon (F/X), Dynasty (CW), Elementary (CBS), and A Killer Party (a new digital musical). Other NY/regional: The Scarlet Pimpernel and Crazy For You (Manhattan Concert Productions), The Threepenny Opera (Atlantic Theater); The Band Wagon, Pipe Dream (City Center Encores!); The Sound of Music (Carnegie Hall), Carousel (Lyric Opera of Chicago), On The Town (Boston Pops). In addition to touring with the popular Broadway Princess Party concert series she co-created, her extensive cabaret and symphony concert career includes broadcast performances with The Mormon Tabernacle Choir, Live From Lincoln Center (PBS), The Kennedy Center Honors (CBS), A Capitol Fourth (PBS), American Songbook (PBS), Six By Sondheim (HBO), and more. She can be heard on her two solo albums and several original cast recordings. @lauraosnes click here

Josh Groban's Valentine's Day Concert - Shot in Los Angeles, the show will first air in North America on Sunday, February 14th at 5pm PST / 8pm EST. The show will then play on Monday, February 15th at 8pm GMT and 8pm AEDT. The concert will also be available to watch on-demand for 48 hours after the airing ends in each timezone. Watch the trailer for the concert HERE. For the performance, Groban will be offering special tickets that you can gift to friends & family, as well as exclusive merch bundles, including an event t-shirt, hoodie, and a personalized signed lithograph. For more info and tickets, visit click here

7:00 PM

Sorry, Wrong Number - Keen Company continues the 2020-'21 Season with all-star benefit broadcast of Sorry, Wrong Number by Lucille Fletcher, which Orson Welles called "the greatest single radio script ever written!" Today Keen Company Artistic Director Jonathan Silverstein announced the cast for Sorry, Wrong Number: four-time Academy Award nominee Marsha Mason will lead the cast along with Heidi Armbruster, Tony Award winner Chuck Cooper, Jasminn Johnson, and Matt Saldivar. Sorry, Wrong Number will have Live Foley Effects created by Nick Abeel. Sorry, Wrong Number will be directed by Jonathan Silverstein. click here

Poetry Electric: Terry Lewis Tribute - Rabbi Darkside, Shawn Randall, and Airloom Beats come together for night of Hip Hop music, poetry and beatbox/beatrhyme in the spirit of community, the sound of the City, and in tribute to the memory and legacy of our dear friend, collaborator, and pillar: Terry Lewis aka King Luck aka Kid Lucky. click here

Live at the Lortel- Michael Potts - Michael Potts is an accomplished actor of stage and screen who most recently starred alongside Viola Davis and Chadwick Boseman in the Netflix film adaptation of August Wilson's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom. He is also known for his portrayal of the heartwarming "Mr. Hawkins" in the Tony® nominated musical The Prom. Potts received critical praise for his role in the Tony® nominated revival, The Iceman Cometh. In 2017, he starred as the notorious gossip "Turnbo" in the Tony® award winning production of August Wilson's Jitney. That same year, Potts appeared in the stage adaptation of George Orwell's dystopian masterpiece 1984. Potts is widely recognized for his role as the well-mannered yet feared assassin, "Brother Mouzone" on HBO's critically acclaimed series "The Wire" and as "Detective Maynard Gilbough" in the Emmy® Award winning HBO drama "True Detective." He is also known for originating the role of "Mafala Hatimbi" in the Tony® award winning musical The Book of Mormon. click here

7:30 PM

PIAF... Her Story... Her Songs - Part documentary, part stage performance, "PIAF... Her Story... her Songs" is a "powerful, emotional and mesmerizing" (San Francisco Chronicle) look at French chanteuse Edith Piaf as she tells her story through a theatrical presentation by singer Raquel Bitton. Bitton literally becomes Piaf while singing, but steps back and tells her story - in English - between the mostly French songs. Archival photos of Piaf illustrate her life of lucky breaks and tragedy. Some of the evening's best moments are of Bitton and Piaf's friends, lovers, composers happily discussing Piaf over food and wine at a Paris bistro. The event features 16 songs performed with a full orchestra, including "La Vie En Rose," "No Regrets" and "Hymn to Love." click here

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Puccini's La Bohème Starring Angela Gheorghiu, Ainhoa Arteta, Ramón Vargas, Ludovic Tézier, and Oren Gradus, conducted by Nicola Luisotti. Production by Franco Zeffirelli. From April 5, 2008. click here

The Art of Interpretation: Debussy and Stravinsky - Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center- The husband and wife duo piano team of Alessio Bax and Lucille Chung perform and discuss two incomparable works for piano, four hands. click here

8:00 PM

Here Lies Henry by Daniel MacIvor - Interrobang Theatre Project streams archival footage of its Jeff Award-nominated one-man drama Here Lies Henry by Daniel MacIvor, directed by Interrobang Artistic Producer Elana Elyce and featuring Scott Sawa. The revival of ITP's very first production was shuttered last winter by the COVID-19 pandemic. Henry's got a lot he has to tell you, he just can't guarantee that it's all true. In the spotlight, with only the audience as his witness, Henry grapples with his choices and failures in a scramble to make sense of his life before it's too late. Daniel MacIvor's gripping one-man play offers a provocative take on love, death, beauty, truth, and of course, good old-fashioned lying. click here

Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party - For the past seventeen years, Jim Caruso's Cast Party has been inspiring superstars and up-and-comers to storm the Birdland stage with memorable impromptu performances. The "extreme open mic" takes place in New York City every single Monday, Broadway's "dark" night, making it the regular go-to place for show folk and the people who love them. click here

ADJUST THE PROCEDURE - It's early Fall 2020 and the pandemic consumes a Manhattan university. In addition to tracking rising cases of COVID on campus, the school's administrators face immigration problems, suicide threats, and professors losing their minds. But in the midst of all the madness, it's the internal bureaucratic battles that threaten the school's preservation. Over the course of two conflict-ridden Zoom meetings, ADJUST THE PROCEDURE gives audiences a rare peek into the business of higher education at a moment of multiple reckonings. Written and directed by award-winning playwright Jake Shore (The Flea, FringeNYC), ADJUST THE PROCEDURE stars Ed Altman, Adam Files, Meagan Moses, and Nicholas Miles Newton. click here