Virtual Theatre Today: Friday, October 9- with Next on Stage: Dance Edition, PHANTOM and More!

What's streaming today? We've got the scoop!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, October 9, 2020.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Daylight Time

Planning ahead? Visit BroadwayWorld's full Streaming Calendar!

12:00 PM

Herb Alpert Is... - Herb Alpert, legendary musician, artist and philanthropist has sold more than 72 million albums - 29 of them gold or platinum - outsold The Beatles in 1966 and co-founded A&M Records, the most successful independent record company in history. Herb Alpert Is..., directed by John Scheinfeld, looks at Herb's extraordinary life with rare footage and interviews with colleagues like Sting and Questlove. Watch the new documentary Herb Alpert IS... today in a nationwide Watch Now @ Home Cinema Release and support your local independent theater or stream from your favorite video-on-demand platforms, including iTunes (Apple TV) and Amazon. click here

2:00 PM

The Phantom of the Opera- The birthday of Andrew Lloyd Webber's masterpiece The Phantom of The Opera and welcome the return of the musical theatre icon to YouTube. Starring Ramin Karimloo, Sierra Boggess and Hadley Fraser! click here

2:30 PM

TONIGHT AT THE LONDON COLISEUM- Kerry Ellis - Seven intimate acoustic concerts will be streamed over a week with each night being headlined by a different leading musical theatre artist - Sharon D. Clarke, Kerry Ellis, Carrie Hope Fletcher, Cassidy Janson, Ramin Karimloo and Sharon Sexton & Rob Fowler. One of the seven concerts will be a performance of a new British musical, After You, written by Alex Parker and Katie Lam and starring Alexia Khadime and Bradley Jaden. The Creative Supervisor for the concerts will be Annabel Mutale Reed. click here

5:00 PM

Virtual Halston - VIRTUAL HALSTON was created to provide much-needed laughter in a dark, uncertain time, has indeed, provided respite to thousands of viewers each week. Special guest TBA click here

7:00 PM

David Burnham - Keep the Lights On Benefit Concert - "David Burnham's dazzling singing and acting combine to charm the pants off everyone onstage and in the audience. He's the type of actor who, when he smiles, you could swear sunlight glints off his teeth and his infectious energy makes the whole thing believable." a?' The Hollywood Reporter. Broadway's David Burnham, (Wicked, The Light in the Piazza) and the star of MTW's Sunset Boulevard, Disney's The Little Mermaid, La Cage Aux Folles and more will captivate you will his stunning vocals in this brand new show just for our Keep the Lights on Concert Series. Encore Broadcast: Wednesday, October 14 at 3pm (PDT) (avail til midnight). Can't watch right at show time? THE SHOW STARTS WHEN YOU'RE READY, complete watching by midnight on October 9 (or October 14 for encore). click here

CSI: Grandma's House by Marin Heavisides - Everyone's a suspect in the brutal murder at close quarters of Aurora Printemps, familiarly known to one and all as Grandma. The lead detective sometimes sports a tail, as does her most recent--or was he the most recent--paramour? Her granddaughter Red Rida loved her, hated her, wished her dead, but has an alibi no weaker than any of the others. Will this be sorted or will it join the 63% of cases that go into permanent cold case status? click here

7:30 PM

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Wagner's Siegfried Starring Hildegard Behrens, Siegfried Jerusalem, and James Morris, conducted by James Levine; From April 26, 1990. click here

8:00 PM

Next On Stage: Dance Edition - Following the immense success of our musical theatre singing competition for student performers, we're moving from the recording studio to the dance floor to shine the spotlight on talented, young musical theatre dancers. Those moving on to the next round each week will have Friday through Monday to record and submit a new song, fitting within a specified theme, for the next round of the competition! Today is the series finale! click here

Whangārei Fringe: #txtshow - A completely immersive multiscreen performance featuring a mysterious character called txt (pronounced "text") who recites a script written anonymously in real-time by a live audience (on the internet). Created and performed by Brian Feldman, this live, interactive performance takes place on Zoom. click here

Stars in the House - Knot's Landing TV Cast Reunion with Michele Lee, Donna Mills, Joan van Ark, Ted Shackleford and David Jacobs click here

Joe's Pub Live - VENUS SMILES NOT IN THE HOUSE OF TEARS is a transformative concert event, written and produced by Samora Pinderhughes and Jack DeBoe. VENUS is an intimate, radical experiment in multi-genre storytelling, full of "pathos-laden melody and heart-rending harmonies" (New York Times). Captivating Venus pulls us close and then leaves us to wrestle with the truths and lies of love, through Pinderhughes' explorations of romance, grief, and memory in relationships past. Heralded as one of his generation's most captivating composers, Pinderhughes showcases his style-a combination of emotional and political storytelling, with radically honest lyrics set to lush harmonies-in this enthralling new work. click here

Zoo Motel - Visionary director, designer and performer Thaddeus Phillips invites you into the mysterious & playful ZOO MOTEL, an interactive and immersive theatrical event created for the here & now. Phillips brings his signature dazzling stagecraft direct into your home in collaboration with the mind blowing designer and artist, Steven Dufala (Designer of Geoff Sobelle´s Home and The Object Lesson). a?? Limited to only 21 audience participants nightly, who check into virtual "rooms", this wildly inventive exploration of the possibilities of live theater and the magic of cinema explores what connects us and is broadcast live and online from a small room in a village in South America. click here

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You