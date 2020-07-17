Virtual Theatre Today: Friday, July 17- with Norm Lewis, Rachel Bloom & More!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, July 17, 2020.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Daylight Time

Planning ahead? Visit BroadwayWorld's full Streaming Calendar!

10:30 AM

Broadway Babysitters - Broadway Song/Story Time with Lauren Molina and Noodle click here

11:00 AM

Ailey Extension - Ballet for Life Lecture with Finis Jhung click here

12:00 PM

Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge - Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! Special guest Norm Lewis! click here

Battery Dance TV- Jazz Fusion - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

Broadway Weekends at Home- Acting Through Song | Josh Lamon - Josh has been one of New York City's top audition coaches and is thrilled to taking this adventure with you. Josh approaches his coaching as a mentor would. Not just caring about the material and the specific audition but also the performer and their future goals helping assist them make a war plan for how to conquer this city one step at a time. His clients have booked principal roles in: West Side Story (Film and 2019 Revival), Rise (NBC), Inside Amy Schumer, Frozen (Broadway and Tour), Mean Girls (Broadway And Tour), Wicked (Broadway and Tour) and countless others. click here

Northwest String Summit - For eighteen years and counting, Northwest String Summit has brought fans of contemporary bluegrass, indie, funk, jam rock, and everything in between to the greater Portland area for what has become a highlight of the summer for festivalgoers nationwide. Usually taking place in North Plains' beautiful Horning's Hideout, this year's String Summit's 19th annual event, "Hiding Out At Home," will take place entirely online with live, remote, and archival sets and interviews from festival favorites including Yonder Mountain String Band, Greensky Bluegrass, Del & Dawg, Brendan Bayliss (Umphrey's McGee) and many, many more. See below for the entire lineup. click here

1:00 PM

#TurnItOutWithTiler - The New York City Ballet dancer Tiler Peck will teach her daily ballet class live on Instagram! click here

2:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- Musical Theatre - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

Lincoln Center at Home - Juilliard K-12 Drama Workshop with Forrest Malloy (Episode 63). Learn how to prepare a classical monologue for auditioning, guest hosted by Juilliard alumnus Forrest Malloy. click here

3:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- Hip Hop for Kids - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

Broadway Babysitters - Broadway Dance Party with Vasthy Mompoint click here

4:00 PM

Marie's Crisis Weekend Warm-Up - Stuck inside and dying for a reason to sing out? Well get your vocal chords stretched and ready, because you're about to belt your way into this weekend! click here

Battery Dance TV- 1 Minute Performance - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

Live with Atlantic | Writers Reflect - Alice Birch & Simon Stephens A pair of playwright friends interview each other, sharing stories about their individual processes, and what it means to create while in isolation. Featuring playwrights Alice Birch (Anatomy of a Suicide) & Simon Stephens (On the Shore of the Wide World). click here

5:00 PM

Virtual Halston - Special guest Eureka! click here

6:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- Rumba - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

6:30 PM

Ailey Extension - Dance Cardio with Matthew Johnson Harris click here

7:00 PM

Sway - @HeyItsShay, @TeeganWithoutASarah, & @Paige2K are social media influencers who are selected for an exclusive retreat at the Spahn Ranch with the very popular, very successful, and very mysterious influencer, Charlie. SWAY investigates the extreme need for and the exploitation of human connection in the current era of influencing. click here

BPN Town Hall: The Perfect Fit - Join us as we celebrate the Broadway Records release of the Broadway-bound musical The Perfect Fit the Musical's Remote EP, the first new musical concept EP recorded entirely in quarantine. The Perfect Fit features book, music and lyrics by 13-year-old musical sensation Joshua Turchin. The musical premiered at the Rave Theater Festival last year where it won awards for Outstanding Book of a Musical and Outstanding Ensemble, and received critical acclaim from The New York Times, NY Post and Wall Street Journal. This live event will feature interviews with the cast and creative team, and live music. click here

#LAOAtHome - Living Room Recital: Rodell Rosel click here

Virtual Fire Island Dance Festival - The charitable event of the Fire Island summer goes digital when the Virtual Fire Island Dance Festival streams an evening of celebrated dance. The first-ever stream in the event's 26-year history will feature world premieres of three new pieces and three beloved festival favorites. See the full list of this year's generous supporters. click here

7:30 PM

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Rossini's La Cenerentola Starring Elina Garanča, Lawrence Brownlee, Simone Alberghini, and John Relyea, conducted by Maurizio Benini. From May 9, 2009. click here

Lincoln Center at Home - Dizzy's at Home. Dizzy's Club is bringing "the best jazz room in the city" to your home. Join us every week for livestream living room concerts from some of Dizzy's Club's favorite musicians. click here

Theatre East's 5x5 Drama Series - TOGETHER by Shaun Bennet Fauntleroy directed by Benard Cummings. Featuring Olivia de Guzman, Lyon Hamel and Shyama Nithiananda. Three people try to get to the heart of the matter while separated by forces beyond their control. click here

Dixon Place Hot! Festival - In "Spanking Machine" GLAAD Award-winning writer/performer Marga Gomez shifts across gender, latitudes and generations in a darkly comic memoir about the first boy she ever sloppy-kissed and how it made them gay forever. "His real name was Agamemnon Perez Jr. but he shortened it to "Scotty" because he thought Agamemnon sounded too Cuban." By turns funny and disturbing, Gomez recounts growing up brown and queer in Washington Heights, sadistic nuns on poppers, tender vampires, childhood misdemeanors, parental post-nasal drip, fear, assault and suppressed memory. The 70-minute show will blend Marga performing live from her "virtual stage" with footage from Spanking Machine's final invited dress rehearsal before the pandemic. click here

8:00 PM

Stars in the House - Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Cast reunion with Rachel Bloom (Rebecca Bunch), Skylar Astin (Greg), Donna Lynne Champlin (Paula), Scott Michael Foster (Nathaniel), Pete Gardner (Darryl), David Hull (Josh Wilson), Vella Lovell (Heather), Vincent Rodriguez III (Josh Chan), and Gabrielle Ruiz (Valencia) click here

Joe's Pub Live - Priya Darshini, Max ZT, and Jake Charkey offer a live-streamed performance from home in place of their album release concert that was planned to take place at Joe's Pub. Priya Darshini's Periphery is elegant, tranquil, intricately layered, timeless and virtuosic. Blending elements of traditional Indian music and improvisation with American folk and pop music, the result is an alluring treat for the senses and a World music album for the ages. Periphery explores the various connotations of what 'home' means to Priya Darshini, as she introspects on her cultural identity as a South Indian growing up in Mumbai and transplanted to New York City. In the backdrop of the current anti-immigrant rhetoric, this album is a shining example of the beauty of cross-cultural collaboration. The diverse influences on the album reflect her journey and the varied musical influences that Darshini has absorbed along the way, that have now become a part of her very distinct musical identity. click here

9:00 PM

The Old Globe: Word Up! - More of a gathering than a show or a class, Word Up! is a digital opportunity for community members to connect with each other and participate in a new performing-art medium each week through a live-streamed collaboration. Every Friday night, Arts Engagement Programs Manager and host Laura Zablit will be joined by some of San Diego's incredible performing artists. Together they will create opportunities for viewers to learn from and participate in their art form, creating accessible art in real time. Performing art forms will include spoken word, rap, puppetry, singing, and more, often with bilingual and multicultural elements. click here

DEFINITELY NOT CLUE: an interactive murder mystery musical - Ten years after opening night of their high school production of Clues: The Musical, a group of friends reconnect from afar over a virtual game of Clue. However, after one of the friends goes missing online, they soon realize that this is not just a game any more...this is real. click here

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You