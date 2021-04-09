Virtual Theatre Today: Friday, April 9- with Marisha Wallace, Lena Hall, and More!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, April 9, 2021.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Time

Planning ahead? Visit BroadwayWorld's full Streaming Calendar!

1:00 PM

Unsung Stories: Women at Columbia's Computer Music Center - Unsung Stories: Women at Columbia's Computer Music Center is a first step focusing on the legacy of women who have studied and worked at the renowned Columbia-Princeton Electronic Music Center (renamed the Computer Music Center in 1996). The two-day symposium (9-10 April 2021) highlights the work of women, including the work of BIPOC and LGBTQ+ composers and musicians at the Center, examining how institutional networks and intersections of race, ethnicity, gender, sexuality, national origin, and other identifications impacted the daily work, modes of interaction, and visibility of women composers at the CPEMC/CMC historically and in the field more broadly. Unsung Stories features panels and roundtables with over thirty composers/sound artists and scholars who will discuss the lineage, musical excellence, experience, and visibility of the diverse women who have worked at the Center from the 1950s to its recent history. The symposium is one part of a three-part series, including a podcast and a concert in Fall 2021. click here

stillHERE Online- Communion - Communion is an experimental video art response to the isolation and uncertainty we are all facing as artists and humans in the wake of the Covid-19 crisis. This tenth duet features Wendell Gray II & Catie Leasca! click here

1:30 PM

Dream Music Puppetry-Puppets in Progress - Join us this Friday for an online presentation and live Q&A with our Dream Music Puppetry Resident Artists: Tau Bennett, Andy Gaukel, Sara Outing, Lake Simons and Christopher Williams, hosted by Basil Twist! This event is FREE to attend. click here

2:00 PM

Marisha Wallace on the Clubhouse - BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge will be chatting with Broadway and West End star Marisha Wallace on the new audio platform Clubhouse! On Broadway, Marisha Wallace starred in shows including Disney's Aladdin and Something Rotten! and then in the UK, as Effie White in the stellar West End hit Dreamgirls before following this up as Becky in the unmissable Waitress. She is set to star in the London Coliseum production of Hairspray as Motormouth Maybelle. click here

6:00 PM

Philadelphia Chamber Music Society: Joseph Lin, violin - Former first violinist of the Juilliard Quartet, Joseph Lin says of his livestreamed, all-Bach program: "Spending time with the music of Bach is both a privilege and a humbling experience. It challenges us to listen deeply, open our spirits, and imagine infinite possibility through sound. Little did Bach know that his Sonatas and Partitas would become the most essential works for any violinist. Yet these personal statements have survived to resonate a profound chord in humanity for generations and across cultures. Three centuries later, we have an opportunity to reflect on their remarkable qualities that not only endure but continue to evolve." click here

7:00 PM

The Sorcerer's Apprentice - James Seabright presents The Sorcerer's Apprentice by Richard Hough and Ben Morales Frost Tickets £15 +£3 transaction fee This enchanting new British musical explores the extraordinary world of a sorcerer and his rebellious daughter, as she discovers the explosive possibilities of her newfound magical powers. Against the backdrop of the Northern Lights, a small town has been pushed to the brink of collapse in a bid for progress and prosperity. To rescue Midgard from certain destruction, father and daughter must heal their relationship and work together. This gripping family-friendly story sees brooms coming to life and love blossoming anew. Acclaimed musical theatre writers Richard Hough and Ben Morales Frost have created this gender-swapped twist on the timeless poem by Johann Wolfgang von Goethe, which also inspired the Dukas symphony that memorably featured in the Disney film Fantasia. click here

Lena Hall OBSESSED: Heart - Broadway World presents Lena Hall's popular Obsessed series. Obsessed is back on April 9th @ 7pmEST celebrating the band HEART! Songs include Baracuda, Alone, What About Love, Magic Man, Heartless, Even It Up, and more. This bare and intimate show invites the audience to a private zoom room where they can participate, ask questions, or even request songs. Unlike other streaming shows you are invited to interact which lends itself to a more personal and social experience. VIP tickets get you into the private Zoom room with Lena, for video interaction, polls, games, and much much more. For more information about the Obsessed series, you can visit LenaHallObsessed.com, go to youtube.com @lenahallobsessed, or listen to all the previous albums on Spotify, iTunes, et al. Lena's Zoom shows began in June of 2020 as a way to be creative and connect with fans, friends, and patrons. Now 9 months later they are better than ever. Her song request show Virtually Live had a long and successful run, selling out and bringing communities of people together from all over the world. LENA HALL is a Tony Award winner and Grammy nominee who received widespread critical acclaim for her feature film debut as the title role in Becks (winner of the U.S. Fiction Award at the L.A. Film Festival). Following her Tony-winning Broadway run in Hedwig And The Angry Inch, Hall toured North America with Josh Groban on his Stages tour, and portrayed the dual starring roles of both Hedwig and Yitzhak in Hedwig and the Angry Inch in Los Angeles and San Francisco. She originated the role of Nicola in the Tony-winning musical Kinky Boots, and has been seen on HBO's Girls, Amazon Prime's Good Girls Revolt, and can be heard voicing the fan-favorite role of Countess Coloratura on My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic. Hall starred opposite Marisa Tomei in Lincoln Center Theatre's How To Transcend A Happy Marriage. Hall's many solo musical revues played sold-out shows at the Legendary Café Carlyle and 54 Below and received rave reviews. Hall's 2018 passion project, Obsessed, paid tribute to her greatest musical inspirations with 12 EP releases that were accompanied by 54 music videos and a live concert tour. Hall stars as Miss Audrey in TNT's hit drama series Snowpiercer opposite Jennifer Connelly and Daveed Diggs. For more about Lena Hall and where to see her live, follow her on social media @lenarockerhall or visit her website www.lenahall.com click here

The Secret Garden: Spring Version - Watch our Beginner/Intermediate Cast perform this beautiful musical! Orphaned in India, 11 year-old Mary Lennox returns to Yorkshire to live with her embittered, reclusive uncle Archibald and his invalid son Colin. The estate's many wonders include a magic garden which beckons the children with haunting melodies and the "Dreamers," spirits from Mary's past who guide her through her new life, dramatizing The Secret Garden's compelling tale of forgiveness and renewal. click here

The Completely Different Late Show: Online Edition - It's fast and most definitely furious. Straight from the top, The Groundlings Main Company delivers a special online improv experience that could only happen LATE* at night! The perfect way to end the work week, so kick back and unwind with The Groundlings. click here

Ute Lemper: Rendezvous With Marlene - The York Theatre Company (James Morgan, Producing Artistic Director; Evans Haile, Executive Director) presents the limited virtual reprise of Ute Lemper: Rendezvous With Marlene, a magical fusion of theatre and cinema, gorgeous music that will take you on an intense journey. When Marlene Dietrich phoned a young singer out of the blue, the icon stayed on the line for an unforgettable three hours. 30 years later Broadway and West End star Ute Lemper reveals all in her 5-star critically acclaimed show. Following sold out performances at The York in the fall of 2019 and around the world, Ute Lemper: Rendezvous With Marlene has been adapted for the screen with special effects to enhance the production. It was streamed online after being filmed at Club Cumming in New York. Alan Cumming and Ute Lemper are producers. click here

7:30 PM

VIVA la DIVA!! Broadway's Carter Calvert-Live Stream - Live from SKYLIGHT RUN presents - Live Stream and ON Demand concert Friday April 9th 7:30pm (eastern) Carter Calvert: Viva La Diva! Celebrating the Ladies of Broadway, Pop, Country and R&B Carter Calvert, Broadway star (Cats, Smokey Joe's Cafe, Forbidden Broadway and the Tony-nominated It Ain't Nothin' But The Blues) and a chart-topping recording artist (It's A Man's World; Carter Calvert & The Roger Cohen Trio) floats effortlessly between Broadway, Pop, American Songbook, R&B and Country in a tuneful tribute to the Diva-licious ladies of music who inspired her. Sprinkled with "making it in the biz" stories and rollicking behind-the-scenes anecdotes. Carter delights everyone with the award-winning songs of Aretha Franklin, Judy Garland, Carole King, Barbra Streisand, Patsy Cline and more! click here

Hype Man: a break beat play - Called "Sharply directed, incredibly well-acted, and absolutely of-the-moment" by WGBH's Executive Arts Editor Jared Bowen, Company One's Hype Man: a break beat play asks: who has the responsibility to speak up in the face of social injustice? This newly reimagined version of the Elliot Norton Award-winning play by poet and playwright Idris Goodwin (How We Got On) follows a rapper, a beat-maker, and a hype man on the verge of making it big when the police shooting of an unarmed black teenager shakes the interracial hip-hop trio to the core and forces them to navigate issues of friendship, race, and protest. click here

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Shostakovich's The Nose Starring Andrey Popov, Alexander Lewis, and Paulo Szot, conducted by Pavel Smelkov. Production by William Kentridge. From October 26, 2013. click here

8:00 PM

Stars in the House - Celebrating the BC/EFA Easter Bonnet Competition click here

Prometheus Bound - Through the prism of racial and gender injustice, Prometheus Bound is a protest against the discrepancy between what's legal and what's right, against oppression veiled as order. Director Ran Xia sets Howard Rubenstein's adaptation of Aeschylus's Prometheus Bound against a backdrop of the tumultuous American socio-political climate. Prometheus Bound is fully designed and staged for an audience of no one in The Tank's 98-seat theater. Instead, it is captured for the screen by Iris Media Works as a purely cinematic experience, with masks, original music and deeply compelling performances of the late Rubenstein's visionary text. The cast for Prometheus Bound includes Sophia Aranda, Juan Arturo, Olivia Rose Barresi, Chloe Simone Crawford, Brenda Crawley, Iván Hernandez, Macy Lanceta, Alice Marcondes, and Kaila Wooten. click here

Islands of Contentment - Co-produced by Hypokrit Productions and The Tank in association with Autonomous Works, Dipti Bramhandkar's Islands of Contentment is a moving meditation comprised of thirteen monologues. An elegy to the (dis)harmony of romantic relationships, each piece invites us into the intimate, poignant, and hilarious interactions with significant others in the form of modern-day confessionals. Thirteen characters reflect on moments that feel strangely familiar: the break-up dream, the plight of the nice guy, the ex who unexpectedly shows up, and even a baking fetish. No one writes love songs about this stuff. Islands of Contentment is a one-of-a-kind virtual show that transports small audiences to the characters through the power of Zoom. Each performance is unique to the audience, the actors, and which order the audience chooses. click here

9:00 PM

Theatre in the Dark's MOBY DICK IN THE DARK - Live online audio theatre from one of Chicago's most innovative theatre groups! Turn off your screen and crank up your speakers as you come with us into the dark... "Call me Ishmael..." After losing his leg in pursuit of the devilish white whale Moby Dick, Captain Ahab vows vengeance at all costs, but to what lengths will he turn to seek that vengeance--and at what cost to his crew? Actors broadcast live across 5,500 miles to audiences in real time as Theatre in the Dark cooks with signature style the story of young Ishmael's three-year voyage across the earth's oceans in pursuit of Captain Ahab's fiery revenge for an elusive and vengeful sperm whale named Moby Dick. MOBY DICK IN THE DARK is performed entirely without visuals, combining recorded sound, live Foley effects, an original musical score, and the human voice, to tell the story. click here

Islands of Contentment - Co-produced by Hypokrit Productions and The Tank in association with Autonomous Works, Dipti Bramhandkar's Islands of Contentment is a moving meditation comprised of thirteen monologues. An elegy to the (dis)harmony of romantic relationships, each piece invites us into the intimate, poignant, and hilarious interactions with significant others in the form of modern-day confessionals. Thirteen characters reflect on moments that feel strangely familiar: the break-up dream, the plight of the nice guy, the ex who unexpectedly shows up, and even a baking fetish. No one writes love songs about this stuff. Islands of Contentment is a one-of-a-kind virtual show that transports small audiences to the characters through the power of Zoom. Each performance is unique to the audience, the actors, and which order the audience chooses. click here

10:00 PM

Islands of Contentment - Co-produced by Hypokrit Productions and The Tank in association with Autonomous Works, Dipti Bramhandkar's Islands of Contentment is a moving meditation comprised of thirteen monologues. An elegy to the (dis)harmony of romantic relationships, each piece invites us into the intimate, poignant, and hilarious interactions with significant others in the form of modern-day confessionals. Thirteen characters reflect on moments that feel strangely familiar: the break-up dream, the plight of the nice guy, the ex who unexpectedly shows up, and even a baking fetish. No one writes love songs about this stuff. Islands of Contentment is a one-of-a-kind virtual show that transports small audiences to the characters through the power of Zoom. Each performance is unique to the audience, the actors, and which order the audience chooses. click here