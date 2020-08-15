Virtual Theatre This Weekend: August 15-16- with Betty Buckley, Christopher Jackson, and More!

What's streaming this weekend? We've got the list!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway this weekend, August 15-16, 2020.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Daylight Time

Saturday, August 15

Battery Dance TV- Conditioning - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

11:00 AM

From The Archive: Coffeehouse Chronicles #139 - HAIR 50th Anniversary - Encore streaming with a live Q&A by HAIR author James Rado On January 21, 2017, La MaMa's Coffeehouse Chronicles celebrated the 50th Anniversary of the iconic musical HAIR with James Rado, Galt MacDermot and many of the original cast members. Watch this archival stream of this one-in-a-lifetime celebration. Featuring performances by: Shelley Ackerman, Shaleah Adkisson, Debbie Andrews, Andy Berger, Peppy Castro, Richard Cohen, Dave D'Aranjo, Nina Machlin Dayton, Andre De Shields, Magie Dominic, Aaron Drescher, Lauren Elder, Ellen Foley, Merle Frimark, Annie Golden, Walter Michael Harris, Ula Hedwig, Antwayn Hopper, Rev. Marjorie Lipari, Melba Moore, Natalie Mosco, Thayer Naples, Allan F. Nicholls, Jill O'Hara, Robert I. Rubinsky, Dale Soules, Charles Valentino, Balint Varga and Jared Weiss. click here

12:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- Flow - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

Broadway Weekends at Home-Beginner Tap | Jeremy Benton - This class is for students who are brand new to the art form. This will be about learning the basic steps, a.k.a. "Language" of tap dance. Streaming combinations together like reading a sentence from left or right, treat this like a Rosetta Stone to learning the language of TAP. IMPORTANT INFO: Beginners / Open. No tap shoes are necessary to participate! click here

1:00 PM

Ailey Extension - Salsa with Fitgi Saint-Louis click here

#TurnItOutWithTiler - The New York City Ballet dancer Tiler Peck will teach her daily ballet class live on Instagram! click here

1:30 PM

Broadway Weekends at Home-Beginner+ Tap | Jeremy Benton - This class is an extension of the Beginners class. Upon completing the Beginner course (four lessons), students graduate to Beginner+, where we build on the basic language and steps learned and began to form combinations in the style of musical theater tap. click here

2:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- Ballet Technique with Bethany - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

Stars in the House - Regional Theatre Spotlight On: WaterTower Theatre - Addison, TX. Hosted by Elizabeth Kensek and Shane Peterman with Stephen Cole, Christine Cornish Smith, Larry Gatlin, Brian Gonzales, David Krane, Phyllis Cicero and Doug Wright. click here

3:00 PM

Love, Noël: The Songs and Letters of Noël Coward - Get to know the life and times of one of the 20th century's most dynamic creative icons - Noël Coward - through this intimate performance in which Steve Ross and KT Sullivan transform into some of the many characters that made up Coward's unique life...Gertrude Lawrence, Marlene Dietrich, Greta Garbo, Elaine Stritch, Lynn Fontanne, Virginia Woolf, Edna Ferber, the Queen Mother and, of course, The Master himself, Noël Coward. Through Coward's songs, stories and personal letters, cabaret legends Ross and Sullivan will summon up timeless memories of an era that may be gone but is never to be forgotten. To view a performance, audience members must register at IrishRep.org for one of the performance dates. click here

Broadway Weekends at Home-Intermediate Tap Choreography | Jeremy Benton - This class is perfect for students with a bit of tap under their belt, but want to dust off their skills. Class will begin by going straight into learning a musical theater style tap combination. Learn musical theatre tap choreography from your favorite musicals, and choreography inspired by the MGM Golden Era of Movie Musicals! click here

3:30 PM

Ailey Extension - West African with Maguette Camara click here

4:00 PM

BPN Town Hall: Celebrate Equity One's 3 year anniversary - Missing Happy Hour with your friends? BPN has you covered! Every Saturday at 4:00 ("between shows" if you will), join the hosts of Equity One: Broadway's Happy Hour (BPN.fm/EquityOne) as they catch up with your favorite Broadway Podcast Network podcasters and theatre related guests! Cocktails, games and laughs are guaranteed. So pour yourself a drink, and join us for Happy Hour on the Broadway Together Town Hall! click here

4:30 PM

Broadway Weekends at Home-Intermediate Ballet | Lyrica Woodruff - This class is for anyone who has mastered the basics and is ready to take their ballet technique to the next stage! Class recommendation level is for intermediate and above. click here

6:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- Swing - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

7:00 PM

HAM4CHANGE - Looped, a virtual venue that connects fans to those who inspire them, will host the second #HAM4CHANGE fundraisers conceived and organized by members of the original cast of Hamilton to benefit organizations that are working to end systemic racism. click here

7:30 PM

Lynne Kaufman's"Exposing Margaret Mead - Margaret Mead, the world's most foremost anthropologist, has been accused of misrepresenting the Samoan culture as sexually permissive. As she summons her rebuttal, we see how amazingly progressive her life and her views are on sexism and racism are in Lynne Kaufman's "Exposing Margaret Mead." click here

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Puccini's La Bohème Starring Kristine Opolais, Susanna Phillips, Vittorio Grigolo, Massimo Cavalletti, Patrick Carfizzi, and Oren Gradus, conducted by Stefano Ranzani. From April 5, 2014. click here

8:00 PM

CHRISTOPHER JACKSON: LIVE FROM THE WEST SIDE - A consortium of more than a dozen nonprofit arts organizations has announced that it is collaborating with the international entertainment company Entertainment Benefits Group to co-produce a livestream benefit concert to be broadcast across the U.S. The virtual event, Christopher Jackson: Live from the West Side, will be streamed live from New York's New World Stages click here

Joe's Pub Live - Shamarr Allen is the definition of New Orleans! Hailing from the Lower 9th Ward of New Orleans, Allen has influences in jazz, hip-hop, rock, funk rhythms, blues, and country. He is the lead vocalist and trumpeter of his band Shamarr Allen & The Underdawgs. In addition to performing with his band, Allen has collaborated with many renowned artists around the world such as Willie Nelson, Patti LaBelle, Galactic, Harry Connick Jr., and Lenny Kravitz, to name a few. He is a sought after artist for festivals and venues around the world. In addition to displaying his skills on the front-line as a lead performer, Allen is also a music composer, writer, and producer. With a scintillating and unique sound, look, and exemplary talents, Shamarr Allen transcends musical boundaries. He is the True Orleans experience. click here

Stars in the House - CARRIE Reunion with Betty Buckley and Linzi Hateley click here

Sunday, August 16

7:00 AM

Playing on Air: CELL by Cassandra Medley - Tony winner Tonya Pinkins ("Jelly's Last Jam"), Tony nominee Condola Rashad ("Billions"), and Melanie Nicholls-King ("Little Fires Everywhere") star in Cassandra Medley's CELL. When a jaded supervisor at an immigrant detention center finds jobs there for her sister and niece, family tensions erupt into a battle over home and homeland security. Directed by Diverse City Theater Company founder Victor Lirio, CELL by Cassandra Medley ("Relativity") "deftly explores the dirty antidemocratic secret of institutionalized racism" (New York Times). After the play, host Claudia Catania joins Pulitzer Prize-winning immigration journalist Julia Preston, Broadway producer Cheryl Wiesenfeld, and playwright Medley to move beyond headlines and explore the real lives that inspired CELL. click here

9:00 AM

Battery Dance TV- Artist Talk - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

11:00 AM

Broadway Weekends at Home-'Something Rotten!' Workshop | Hayley Podschun - Join Hayley Podschun each week as she teaches choreography from three of her eight Broadway shows! Every class will begin with a warmup. and then moving on to choreography. Bring a smile! This class will be inspired by SOMETHING ROTTEN's "We See The Light"! click here

12:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- Artist Talk - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

1:00 PM

Email Pro - Email Pro is a live performance in which Ivan Anderson writes and sends emails to strangers. The emails are 100% improvised and typically consist of the following: parodies of spam, parodies of self-help, absurd distortions of what it's like to be a person, and frantic attempts to tell the truth and be helpful. Audience engagement through the online chat have a significant impact on the course of each performance. The entire thing is like a glitched-out combination of talk show, email masterclass, and comedy meltdown. click here

Met Stars Live in Concert - Roberto Alagna and Aleksandra Kurzak in Èze, France. The dynamic husband-and-wife duo give a joint concert of arias and duets from the terrace of a chateau on the French Riviera, overlooking the Mediterranean. click here

Stretch and Strengthening Tiler Peck - The New York City Ballet dancer Tiler Peck will teach her daily ballet class live on Instagram! click here

Broadway Weekends at Home-Musical Theater Dance | Lauren Haughton - 5,6,7,8! This dance class is 30 minutes of warm-up/technique and 30 minutes of choreography/combination. We will explore the whole canon of musical theatre dance which encompasses jazz, ballet, tap, contemporary, etc...knowing the history of the art form is important for the future of Broadway. Love & High Kicks! click here

1:30 PM

Ailey Extension - Afro Flow Yoga with Leslie Salmon Jones click here

2:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- International Dance - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

Stars in the House - MOMENTS IN THE WOODS Virtual Gala to benefit the Hancock - French Woods Arts Alliance with Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jason Alexander, Todrick Hall, Mandy Gonzalez, Andréa Burns, Seth Rudetsky and more. Directed by Michael Kushner. Visit www.hfwaa.org to donate or for more information. click here

3:00 PM

Broadway Weekends at Home-Group Singing Technique | Ben Roseberry - In this masterclass, Ben will take you through the essential steps to help you breathe and sing as one, and in a multitude of styles. This class will offer specific, hands on tools and warm ups to help train your ear for harmony and learn to sing and listen at the same time. You will have the opportunity to learn the difference in singing styles ranging from classical to Broadway to Gospel. All from the comfort of home! click here

6:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- ChaCha - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

7:00 PM

Sara Juli's Burnt-Out Wife - Sara Juli's Burnt-Out Wife takes on topics such as intimacy, loneliness, monogamy, and other marital taboos. Juli employs her comedic text-driven dance style to explore the decay and detritus of marriage with equal parts wit and vulnerability. Taking place in a Pepto-Bismol pink bathroom, this evening length dance-theater-comedy will spark intimate conversations while blowing up the institution with humor, reflection, and a complete re-imagining. click here

LimeFest: Tight (Haha Nice) - 1/3 modern romcom. 1/3 what they didn't teach you in sex ed. 1/3 kegel jokes. "Vaginismus is a condition where the muscles surrounding the entrance to the vagina involuntarily tighten, making penetration impossible or painfully uncomfortable." To you, this might be a collection of words you're not used to saying out loud. To Vaginismus.com, it's an opener. To some women, it's a very real obstacle to intimacy. click here

St Lou Fringe Virtual Festival: #txtshow (on the internet) - A completely immersive multiscreen performance featuring a mysterious character named txt (pronounced "text") who recites a script written anonymously in real-time by a live audience (on the internet). Created and performed by Brian Feldman, this live, interactive performance takes place on Zoom. click here

The 19th Amendment: 100 Years of Suffrage - This unique cabaret and variety show will feature performances from 11 amazing and diverse women and include parody songs, original songs, stand up, and monologues. Celebrate women fighting for their political rights, both past and present, through laughter, rage, and music! click here

7:30 PM

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Verdi's Luisa Miller Starring Renata Scotto, Plácido Domingo, Sherrill Milnes, Bonaldo Giaiotti, and James Morris, conducted by James Levine. From January 20, 1979. click here

8:00 PM

The Seth Concert Series- Stephanie J. Block - The concert series that premiered as "Broadway @ The Art House" and now entering its tenth anniversary season is currently housed in more than a dozen major venues worldwide. In its new format, the series will continue to offer viewers a seamless mix of behind-the-scenes stories prompted by Rudetsky's insightful, funny and revealing questions - and the music from the artists' stellar careers! click here

Studio Tenn Talks - Studio Tenn presents a virtual talk show hosted by Artistic Director Patrick Cassidy featuring exclusive interviews with acclaimed performing artists from Broadway, film and music every Sunday evening. This week's guests include Nancy Allen and Gary Cole. click here

