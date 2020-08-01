Virtual Theatre This Weekend: August 1-2- with Cheyenne Jackson, Renée Fleming and More!

What's streaming this weekend? We've got the list!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway this weekend, August 1-2, 2020.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Daylight Time

Saturday, August 1

Battery Dance TV- Conditioning - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

10:30 AM

Three Kings - When Patrick is eight years old his absent father returns unexpectedly and in a brief but memorable encounter, sets him the challenge of 'The Three Kings'. Years later - recalling that meeting, and the revelations that followed - Patrick traces the events of his father's life - and takes us on a journey of grandiose plans, aching disappointments and audacious self delusion. By turns, hilarious and heartbreaking, Three Kings is about fathers and sons, the gifts and burdens of inheritance, and the unfathomable puzzle of human relationships. The world premiere of Three Kings, a brand new play by Stephen Beresford written for and starring Andrew Scott, has been created especially for Old Vic: IN CAMERA. This scratch performance will be streamed live directly from the iconic Old Vic stage with the empty auditorium as a backdrop for five performances only. click here

11:00 AM

Broadway Weekends at Home-Music Workshop: Basic Keyboard & Chord Building | Haley Bennett - Whether you find yourself beginning to learn music for a show, you've taken Music Theory Parts I-III, or you haven't tried to read a piece of sheet music since high school chorus, Music Workshop will continue to build on the skills needed to accurately sight-read/sing a piece of music and gain a continued understanding of how music works! Through a combination of sight-reading and ear-training exercises, we'll explore key signatures, scale degrees, and other components that will boost your sight-reading confidence. We'll begin each session by working through provided examples all together, and will then open up to explore any pieces, questions, and examples that you would like to bring to the table! click here

12:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- Flow - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

Broadway Weekends at Home-Beginner Tap | Jeremy Benton - This class is for students who are brand new to the art form. This will be about learning the basic steps, a.k.a. "Language" of tap dance. Streaming combinations together like reading a sentence from left or right, treat this like a Rosetta Stone to learning the language of TAP. IMPORTANT INFO: Beginners / Open. No tap shoes are necessary to participate! click here

1:00 PM

Met Stars Live in Concert - Renée Fleming in Washington, D.C. The great American diva performs live in an iconic American venue-the music room of the historic Dumbarton Oaks estate. The program shows off Fleming's wide repertoire, from favorite arias to lesser-known operatic selections and songs. click here

Ailey Extension - Salsa with Fitgi Saint-Louis click here

#TurnItOutWithTiler - The New York City Ballet dancer Tiler Peck will teach her daily ballet class live on Instagram! click here

1:30 PM

Broadway Weekends at Home-Beginner+ Tap | Jeremy Benton - This class is an extension of the Beginners class. Upon completing the Beginner course (four lessons), students graduate to Beginner+, where we build on the basic language and steps learned and began to form combinations in the style of musical theater tap. click here

2:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- Ballet Technique with Bethany - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

Stars in the House - STICK FLY: By Lydia R. Diamond. Starring Jelani Alladin, Caroline Innerbichler, Keith Randolph Smith, Tiffany Rachelle Stewart, Daniel J. Watts and Renika Williams. DIRECTOR: Dell Howlett. ASSISTANT DIRECTOR & STAGE MANAGER: Kayla Coleman. Live music by Crystal Monee Hall. Hosted by Antoine Smith. click here

2:30 PM

3:00 PM

Broadway Weekends at Home-Intermediate Tap Choreography | Jeremy Benton - This class is perfect for students with a bit of tap under their belt, but want to dust off their skills. Class will begin by going straight into learning a musical theater style tap combination. Learn musical theatre tap choreography from your favorite musicals, and choreography inspired by the MGM Golden Era of Movie Musicals! click here

3:30 PM

Ailey Extension - West African with Maguette Camara click here

5:00 PM

ROOSEVELVIS - In RoosevElvis, the spirits of Elvis Presley and Theodore Roosevelt, on a hallucinatory road trip from the Badlands to Graceland, battle over the soul of Ann-a painfully shy meat-processing plant worker-and what kind of man or woman Ann should become. With Libby King (The Laramie Project Cycle), Kristen Sieh (The Band's Visit, "The Plot Against America") click here

6:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- Swing - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

7:30 PM

Dixon Place Hot! Festival - THE ODDS ARE GOOD, BUT THE GOODS ARE ODD BY TAYLOR COZORT Biographical snapshots from a bariatric journey. This dark comedy offers a honest portrayal of trauma, food, and self love. click here

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Verdi's Ernani Starring Leona Mitchell, Luciano Pavarotti, Sherrill Milnes, and Ruggero Raimondi, conducted by James Levine. From December 17, 1983. click here

8:00 PM

Roll with It - You find yourself in a dungeon. Monsters lurk in the shadows (crushing loneliness, endless Zoom meetings, your long overdue break up with your boyfriend who hates you). All you have left is your intrepid adventure party and your elaborate role-playing campaign... which is about to be destroyed by a new kid who doesn't know a d20 from a Demogorgon. Roll initiative. click here

Broadway Whodunit: The First Mystery: Murder at Montgomery Manor - 'Broadway Whodunit,' from the creators of 'Broadway Jackbox,' drops your favorite Broadway stars in the middle of a live, unscripted murder mystery. Performers will play a slew of zany characters. One of them will be murdered, and one of them will be the murderer. You, the detectives, will be able to go between different "rooms" on our website to follow the clues, watch the mystery unfold, and find the murderer, all in real time. You don't know the ending, and neither do the players. It's all of the hijinks you've come to expect from the 'Jackbox' crew, infused with intrigue, mystery, and MURDER. click here

FringePVD: #txtshow - A completely immersive multiscreen performance featuring a mysterious character named txt (pronounced "text") who recites a script written anonymously in real-time by a live audience (on the internet). Created and performed by Brian Feldman, this live, interactive performance takes place on Zoom. click here

I AM TANGO by TANGO LOVERS - I AM TANGO by TANGO LOVERS brings from Argentina and Uruguay the most sensual and passionate music of the world. It has been successfully touring around the world since its premiere in 2018 in New York. TANGO LOVERS, multiple times awarded "Best Show of the Year" and "Best International Production" presents the musical story of "I AM TANGO" through dance, songs, music, fashion styles, lighting and multimedia to engage your senses in the world of tango, from the Golden years to contemporary times. click here

Stars in the House - SAVE THE ARTS! Misty Copeland, Justina Machado, Audra McDonald, Rosie Perez, Ben Stiller and more surprise guests! click here

9:30 PM

Broadway Bares: Zoom In - Although this year's in-person 30th anniversary celebration, originally set for June 21, was postponed until 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual evening will live on digitally through streamed sizzling striptease featuring NYC's hottest dancers. The online event will celebrate Broadway Bares with new performances that make social distancing sexy, plus favorite numbers from years past and new appearances by special celebrity guests. The special guests will be announced in the coming weeks. click here

11:30 PM

Great Salt Lake Fringe: #txtshow - A completely immersive multiscreen performance featuring a mysterious character named txt (pronounced "text") who recites a script written anonymously in real-time by a live audience (on the internet). Created and performed by Brian Feldman, this live, interactive performance takes place on Zoom. click here

Sunday, August 2

9:00 AM

Battery Dance TV- Artist Talk - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

11:00 AM

Broadway Weekends at Home-'Come on Strong' Workshop (Part 2/2) | Donald Jones Jr - Each class will begin with a fun, efficient, and effective 10 min warm up that will be the same each class. Then we'll learn some choreography to Come On Strong by Sammy Davis Jr! The focus on each class will be on dynamics, style and story telling. click here

12:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- Artist Talk - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

1:00 PM

Stretch and Strengthening Tiler Peck - The New York City Ballet dancer Tiler Peck will teach her daily ballet class live on Instagram! click here

Broadway Weekends at Home-Musical Theater Dance | Lauren Haughton - 5,6,7,8! This dance class is 30 minutes of warm-up/technique and 30 minutes of choreography/combination. We will explore the whole canon of musical theatre dance which encompasses jazz, ballet, tap, contemporary, etc...knowing the history of the art form is important for the future of Broadway. Love & High Kicks! click here

1:30 PM

Ailey Extension - Afro Flow Yoga with Leslie Salmon Jones click here

2:00 PM

Nicole Zuraitis Album Release Zoom Concert - The Hi-Hat Live! will host the European album release of the Grammy® Nominated musician and incredibly talented Nicole Zuraitis. Don't miss the opportunity to catch this sensational singer-songwriter, to ask her questions, and enjoy an amazing concert in celebration of her new album "All wandering hearts." click here

Battery Dance TV- International Dance - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

Stars in the House - Regional Theatre Spotlight On: Theatre Raleigh. Hosted by Lauren Kennedy Brady with guests Kate McMillan, Yolanda Rabun and Gerard Williams. click here

3:00 PM

Sunday Tea with John McD - Every week, the Grammy & Emmy Award winner will sing songs and tell stories relating to his life, his shows on Broadway, his concert tours, and his days on Television as Rosie O'Donnell's sidekick band leader. click here

Broadway Weekends at Home-Singing Technique | Nathan Lucrezio - Singing technique will focus on versatility, preparedness, and understanding the individual's voice. Each class will begin with a vocal and physical warm up, comprised of your breath and body. Followed by working on specific vocal exercises, applying this knowledge to a song, and into performance. click here

5:00 PM

Lincoln Center at Home - Summer Evenings IV. Hear Aaron Copland's powerful and moving "Appalachian Spring" alongside Geminiani's Sonata in C major for Cello and Continuo and Haydn's "The Dream" String Quartet. click here

6:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- ChaCha - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

7:30 PM

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Wagner's Die Walküre Starring Christine Goerke, Eva-Maria Westbroek, Jamie Barton, Stuart Skelton, Greer Grimsley, and Günther Groissböck, conducted by Philippe Jordan. From March 30, 2019. click here

8:00 PM

The Seth Concert Series- Cheyenne Jackson - The concert series that premiered as "Broadway @ The Art House" and now entering its tenth anniversary season is currently housed in more than a dozen major venues worldwide. In its new format, the series will continue to offer viewers a seamless mix of behind-the-scenes stories prompted by Rudetsky's insightful, funny and revealing questions - and the music from the artists' stellar careers! click here

Studio Tenn Talks: Conversations with Patrick Cassidy - Studio Tenn presents a virtual talk show hosted by Artistic Director Patrick Cassidy featuring exclusive interviews with acclaimed performing artists from Broadway, film and music. This weeks guest is Kelli O'Hara! click here

