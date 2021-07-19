Virtual Theatre This Week: July 19-25, 2021- with First Date, Next on Stage: Dance Edition, and More!

Broadway might be mostly dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway this week. This week (July 19-25) in live streaming: First Date airs on Stellar, Next on Stage: Dance Edition Season 2 continues with the Top 15, Laura Bell Bundy teaches a master class, and so much more!

*Note: events are listed in Eastern Daylight Time

Monday, July 19

5:00 PM

Masterclass: Laura Bell Bundy - Sign up for Laura Bell Bundy's masterclass on July 19th at 5 PM ET! Just 15 spots are available to sing your song for Laura. Students will get feedback and have the opportunity to try out their song another time following critiques. Tickets are also on sale for those wishing to audit (observe only) the class. Those participants will not be able to interact with Laura Bell Bundy during the class, or perform for her, but may ask questions to answer during the Q&A. At the age of 9 years old, Laura Bell had her stage debut in Radio City Music Hall's Christmas Spectacular. Since then she has originated the stage roles of Tina in Ruthless (Outer Critics/ Drama Desk Nominations), Amber in Broadway's Hairspray , Elle Woods in Legally Blonde The Musical (Tony Nomination), played Glinda in Wicked and recently received an Ovation nomination for her role of Charity in Reprise 2.0's 'Sweet Charity.' She's appeared in over 100 hundred episodes of Television including roles on Perfect Harmony, Good Behavior, American Gods, How I Met Your Mother, The Guest Book, Angie Tribeca, Idiotsitter, Hart of Dixie, Fuller House, Documentary Now, AJ & The Queen, and Anger Management, and over a dozen television pilots that were not picked up! Films include Dream Girls, Jumanji, Life With Mikey, Adventures of Huck Finn, After The Reality, and the award winning Beauty Mark among others. click here

Ten Minute Tidbits - On Ten Minute Tidbits, Spencer Glass is chatting with Broadway's biggest stars for 10 minutes on our Instagram Live about the lesser known facets of each stars' careers-- from workshops and labs to off-Broadway shows and audition songs! Today's special guest: Ginna Claire Mason! click here

7:30 PM

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Le Nozze di Figaro Starring Renée Fleming, Cecilia Bartoli, Susanne Mentzer, Dwayne Croft, and Bryn Terfel, conducted by James Levine. Production by Jonathan Miller. From November 11, 1998. click here

Jupiter String Quartet presented by Bowdoin International Music Festival on Livestream Concert - The Jupiter String Quartet (Nelson Lee and Meg Freivogel, violinists; Liz Freivogel, viola; and Daniel McDonough, cello) returns to the Bowdoin International Music Festival as a faculty ensemble, performing concerts on July 19 and August 2 in Studzinski Recital Hall. The Bowdoin International Music Festival is set to return to Brunswick this summer, gathering world-renowned musicians and students for an intensive schedule of chamber music study and performance. Only Festival students will be permitted inside the recital hall for live concerts, due to campus COVID policies. However, concerts will be livestreamed online from Studzinski Hall, free to community members and viewers around the world. Individuals are encouraged to RSVP in advance at www.bowdoinfestival.org/rsvp, and will receive day-of concert reminder emails with direct viewing links. On Monday, July 19, 2021 at 7:30pm ET the Jupiter Quartet joins forces with two members of the Ying Quartet. They will perform Alexander Zemlinsky's String Quintet in D Minor with violist Phillip Ying and Franz Schubert's String Quintet in C Major, Op. 163, D. 956 with cellist David Ying. click here

Tuesday, July 20

12:00 PM

Next Year, Some Year - "Ben Rimalower's Broken Records" podcast co-hosts, Ben Rimalower and Daniel Nolen, will will broadcast a weekly hour-long livestream video chat show where they will offer their trademark takes on the music and video content they've been enjoying. For followers of the their podcast and previous livestream ("Tuesday, Thursday, April, August") as well as newbies, this will be fun and fast-paced program of fan favorite segments like "All-Beef Patti," "Who Do You Think You Are?" and "Dolly, Concert, Kill" as well as a whole new roster of features and interactive games with the viewers, plus special guest star appearances sure to delight. click here

7:30 PM

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Mascagni's Cavalleria Rusticana and Leoncavallo's Pagliacci Starring Tatiana Troyanos, Jean Kraft, Plácido Domingo, and Vern Shinall; Teresa Stratas, Plácido Domingo, Sherrill Milnes, and Allan Monk, conducted by James Levine. Production by Franco Zeffirelli. From April 5, 1978. click here

Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra (PBO) - The Naumburg Orchestral Concerts 116th Season will be returning to the newly renovated Bandshell. All concerts will take place at 7:30 PM at the Naumburg Bandshell (Concert Ground, 72nd St, mid-park, New York, NY 10065). click here

8:00 PM

Wednesday, July 21

7:30 PM

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Bizet's Les Pêcheurs de Perles Starring Diana Damrau, Matthew Polenzani, Mariusz Kwiecień, and Nicolas Testé, conducted by Gianandrea Noseda. Production by Penny Woolcock. From January 16, 2016. click here

8:00 PM

Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party - For the past seventeen years, Jim Caruso's Cast Party has been inspiring superstars and up-and-comers to storm the Birdland stage with memorable impromptu performances. The "extreme open mic" takes place in New York City every single Monday, Broadway's "dark" night, making it the regular go-to place for show folk and the people who love them. click here

Thursday, July 22

11:00 AM

Literacy Through Art - Explore letters and sounds through performing and visual arts with Carla Perlo and her team! Participants will learn letter-building through dance and construction. Get up and move with Sylvia Soumah to the beat of the drums and learn to create letters with your body. Grab your hardhat as Lisa Paul teaches you to build letters and words with items all around you. Carla Perlo will help you make your own letter toolbox to keep all your creative materials organized so you're ready to continue building! Videos will remain online after premiere date. All FAM videos will premiere on the Washington Performing Arts website. For more details, please visit the FAM webpage. click here

12:00 PM

Digital Duets: Roopa Mahadevan & Shunzo Ohno - Artists were encouraged to tap any side of their creativity that is bringing them joy during this time, whether meant working in their normal medium or experimenting with something outside of their genre. When Echoes Meet by Roopa Mahadevan and Shunzo Ohno will premiere on our YouTube channel and IGTV at noon ET on Thursday, July 22. Roopa Mahadevan is a leading Indian classical vocalist and crossover artist in the South Asian diaspora. Known for her powerful and emotive voice, multidisciplinary talents, and collaborative spirit, Roopa's artistic projects take her to diverse soundscapes and corners of the world - from Chennai's Music Academy to the dive bars of New York City and the cultural centers of American suburbia. Roopa is a member of the current Joe's Pub Working Group. Considered one of the most influential trumpeters of our time, Shunzo Ohno has played, recorded and toured with such renowned leaders as Gil Evans, Herbie Hancock, Wayne Shorter, Art Blakey, and many others. Mr. Ohno has 16 recordings under his name as a leader and has appeared on over thirty more as a sideman. His fascinating life, with his triumph over illness and adversity, is the subject of a biography, "Trumpet of Hope" and a documentary film, "Trumpet of Glory." Fuji Television featured his story on the primetime show "Unbelievable." The documentary short, Never Defeated: The Shunzo Ohno Story, narrated by long-time friend, Buster Williams. click here

7:00 PM

GOD'S SPIES by Bill Cain - Join the Cape Cod Theatre Project for its final new play of the 2021 Season. CCTP is proud to welcome, Bill Cain's comedy God's Spies, directed by CCTP's own Hal Brooks. What does Shakespeare do when he has just written the worlds greatest play and is struggling to write his next masterpiece? Fortunately for him, the plague of 1603 has shut theatres down for a year. Shakespeare finds himself sheltered-in-place with a young Puritan lawyer and a mature, streetwise prostitute - his quarantine companions - as he tries to put pen to paper. As time goes on, it opens his eyes to the mysteries of life, death as time goes on. Will Shakespeare survive the quarantine? Come find out! click here

JOHN KANDER AND LIN-MANUEL MIRANDA COMPOSERS IN CONVERSATION - Vineyard Theatre's 2021 Gala Series culminates in an intimate conversation between legendary musical theatre composers John Kander (Cabaret, Chicago, The Vineyard's The Scottsboro Boys) and Lin-Manuel Miranda (In the Heights, Hamilton). Join them as they share insights about their unique writing processes and reveal favorite selections from each other's songbooks, performed by some of Broadway's brightest stars: Mandy Gonzalez (In the Heights), Bryonha Marie Parham (Prince of Broadway), George Salazar (Be More Chill), and more! All proceeds from this special benefit event will directly support The Vineyard's artistic and education programs and re-opening plans, with "Pay-What-You-Can" tickets starting at $0. click here

7:30 PM

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Offenbach's Les Contes d'Hoffmann Starring Erin Morley, Hibla Gerzmava, Kate Lindsey, Christine Rice, Vittorio Grigolo, and Thomas Hampson, conducted by Yves Abel. Production by Bartlett Sher. From January 31, 2015. click here

8:00 PM

Broadway's Next On Stage: Dance Edition, Season 2 - After three successful seasons of our virtual singing competition and last summer's first season of our virtual dancing competition, we're back again by popular demand with the second season of our online musical theatre dancing competition for student performers sponsored by LaDuca Shoes. This week, find out which high school students made the cut for the Top 15! click here

Friday, July 23

6:00 PM

Bravo! Vail Music Festival - New York Philharmonic & Jaap van Zweden - Join Bravo! Vail Music Festival this July evening as the strings of the New York Philharmonic take center stage. The program opens with Principal Cello Carter Brey - celebrated for his "elegant phrasing and deft technique" (The New York Times) - playing Haydn's beautifully poised Cello Concerto in C major. The concert also includes Carlos Simon's Fate Now Conquers, titled from a journal entry by Ludwig van Beethoven, and Tchaikovsky's Souvenir de Florence, which juxtaposes delightful images of the sun-warmed Italian landscape - colored by the burnished sound of a string orchestra - with glorious Russian intensity. Tickets to this performance at the beautiful Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater in Vail, Colorado are available on Bravo! Vail's website - for either livestream or in-person enjoyment. click here

7:00 PM

Symphoria at Fort Ontario, Oswego - Get ready for an exciting evening of music, with Symphoria performing inside historic Fort Ontario on beautiful Lake Ontario! Please note: Tickets may be required for entry, and attendees will likely be required to have proof of vaccination and/or a negative Covid test result. Additional details will be announced on July 1, as policies are shifting. click here

7:30 PM

First Date: The Virtual Red Carpet - Before the big 'opening night' BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge is heading to the virtual red carpet for First Date for exclusive interviews with the cast. Starring ''American Idol'' alumni (and real-life married couple) ACE YOUNG and DIANA DEGARMO, and featuring KEVIN MASSEY (A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder), JENNIFER SÁNCHEZ(Pretty Woman: The Musical), NICK CEARLEY (''The Skivvies''), VISHAL VAIDYA (Groundhog Day) and AURELIA WILLIAMS (In Transit). click here

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Donizetti's La Fille du Régiment Starring Natalie Dessay, Felicity Palmer, Juan Diego Flórez, and Alessandro Corbelli, conducted by Marco Armiliato. Production by Laurent Pelly. From April 26, 2008. click here

Groundlings Lights Up - The Groundlings return to our legendary stage on Melrose Avenue to perform their first improv show since the shutdown. Come laugh with us! click here

8:00 PM

Broadway's Next On Stage: Dance Edition, Season 2 - After three successful seasons of our virtual singing competition and last summer's first season of our virtual dancing competition, we're back again by popular demand with the second season of our online musical theatre dancing competition for student performers sponsored by LaDuca Shoes. This week, find out which college students made the cut for the Top 15! click here

First Date: The Virtual Broadway Musical - Starring ''American Idol'' alumni (and real-life married couple) ACE YOUNG and DIANA DEGARMO, and featuring KEVIN MASSEY (A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder), JENNIFER SÁNCHEZ(Pretty Woman: The Musical), NICK CEARLEY (''The Skivvies''), VISHAL VAIDYA (Groundhog Day) and AURELIA WILLIAMS (In Transit). FIRST DATE tells the story of Aaron (YOUNG) and Casey (DEGARMO), two single New Yorkers on a blind date with nothing to lose, except maybe their patience and sanity. This hilariously relatable musical puts you right at the bar along with them--and all the persistent voices in their heads. While they fight the urge to call it a no-go, they suffer through every dating faux pas in the book, from awkward silences to rambling about their exes to panicking over their past. But in the end, they can't help but be curious about their chances at a second date...and maybe even finding love. With an irresistible, contemporary pop Broadway score, and filled with those cringeworthy yet priceless moments that might feel all-too familiar, FIRST DATE lets us know it's all part of the wonderful process of finding the perfect partner. click here

Saturday, July 24

7:00 PM

7:30 PM

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Verdi's Il Trovatore Starring Anna Netrebko, Dolora Zajick, Yonghoon Lee, and Dmitri Hvorostovsky, conducted by Marco Armiliato. Production by David McVicar. From October 3, 2015. click here

Symphoria at Beard Park, Fayetteville - Bring a picnic, and experience a magical evening under the stars with Symphoria performing in picturesque Beard Park in Fayetteville. click here

Groundlings Lights Up - The Groundlings return to our legendary stage on Melrose Avenue to perform their first improv show since the shutdown. Come laugh with us! click here

8:00 PM

Sunday, July 25

7:30 PM

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Verdi's Un Ballo in Maschera Starring Sondra Radvanovsky, Kathleen Kim, Stephanie Blythe, Marcelo Álvarez, and Dmitri Hvorostovsky, conducted by Fabio Luisi. Production by David Alden. From December 8, 2012. click here

8:00 PM

