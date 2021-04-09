Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Virtual CrossCurrent Dance Festival 2021 Seeks Choreographers

Choreographers are invited to submit their application for the 7th CrossCurrent Dance Festival on June 11, 2021 by April 15, 2021 at 11:59pm ET.

Apr. 9, 2021  

The Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company, in partnership with Flushing Town Hall are calling for choreographers for the 7th CrossCurrent Dance Festival which will take place virtually on Sunday, June 11, 2021 at 7PM ET. Choreographers are invited to submit their application for the 7th CrossCurrent Dance Festival on June 11, 2021 by April 15, 2021 at 11:59pm ET. Finalists for the virtual festival will be announced on April 30. For details about application requirements and guidelines, please visit: https://www.flushingtownhall.org/call-for-submission-2021-crosscurrent-dance-festival.

The CrossCurrent Dance Festival is a celebration of the vibrancy and diversity of the Asian American dance scene in the New York metropolitan area. Produced by Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company and presented by Flushing Town Hall, the festival aims to foster creative contemporary dance choreography in the Asian American Community. The festival will increase the visibility of Asian and Asian American dance, foster cross-cultural dialog and provide a more equitable context to discuss dance and its role in the New York and New Jersey dance communities. The festival, in its 7th season, will be presented virtually as part of Flushing Town Hall's FTH@HOME series on June 11, 2021 7PM ET.

In the upcoming season, Nai-Ni Chen is looking for 4-6 choreographers to be presented virtually by Flushing Town Hall alongside of Nai-Ni Chen's work.


