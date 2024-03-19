Viral Choreographers Cost n' Mayor Set For Productions of WAITRESS at La Mirada and Ogunquit

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



BroadwayWorld has learned that viral TikTok dancers Austin and Marideth Telenko will choreograph productions of Waitress at La Mirada Theatre in Los Angeles for McCoy Rigby Entertainment and Ogunquit Playhouse this season.

The Ogunquit production of Waitress will run May 9th through June 8th, 2024. The La Mirada production of Waitress will run September 20th through October 13th 2024.

Jenna, a waitress and expert pie maker, is stuck in a small town and a loveless marriage. When a baking contest in a nearby county offers her a chance at escape, Jenna must weigh her commitments against a rare shot at freedom and recognition. Her customers, co-workers, and the town's handsome new doctor all offer her conflicting recipes for happiness- but Jenna must ultimately decide for herself.

Austin and Marideth Telenko, better known as Cost n' Mayor are an LA/NYC based duo known for their hyper-synchronous style and high-energy flare. Their most recent credits include choreographing and dancing in major campaigns for NBC, Target, Amazon Prime, Disney, J Balvin, Kate Spade and many more.

Debuting in April 2016, Waitress was the first Broadway musical in history to have four women in the top creative team spots, with a book by Jessie Nelson, music and lyrics by Sara Bareilles, choreography by Lorin Latarro and direction by Diane Paulus.